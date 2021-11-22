Players can catch Pokemon Emerald’s Legendary mascot in BDSP. Here is where to find Rayquaza in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Although Studio ILCA has gone to great lengths to make a faithful adaptation of the original Diamond & Pearl, the Sinnoh remakes also include a handful of new features.

One addition is a mode to catch Legendaries from previous generations such as Hoenn’s Rayquaza. Here is how to find the flying Weather Trio dragon.

Contents:

Where to find Rayquaza in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers have to beat Pokemon BDSP’s main story campaign, as well as unlock the National Pokedex before Rayquaza will spawn.

Players looking to catch the Legendary will need to complete the steps below to get the Hoenn mascot to appear:

Beat the Elite Four and Cynthia first. Then complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokemon. After accomplishing that, speak to Professor Rowan in Sandgem Town to get the National Pokedex. After receiving the extended Dex, a message will pop up inviting you to visit the newly-opened Ramanas Park. To find it, simply walk south of Sandgem Town until you hit Route 219 on the beach. Now walk up to the water and use Surf HM to swim. Keep heading east and make your way through Route 220 and 221. Once you finally arrive at a platform, climb on top of it and walk to the right until you reach the Ramanas Park building. Inside the park, Rayquaza is found in the Stratospheric Room cavern. The Legendary can be fought after you obtain the Stratospheric Slate. Players will need to unlock a series of other Slates in a specific order first, which we detail below.

How to catch Rayquaza in Pokemon BDSP

The Ramanas Park feature gives Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl players an opportunity to catch rare Legendaries from various Gens. There are unique caves throughout the park dedicated to a specific Legendary ‘mon.

To get the rare ‘mon to spawn inside, you need to unlock a Slate that connects with each room. To get Rayquaza, trainers will need to unlock a whopping eight slates before its Stratospheric Slate can be purchased.

At Ramanas Park, enter the lobby and speak to the receptionist on the left to pull up the shop. First, you are going to have to purchase the Discovery Slate three times to catch Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. To buy the key items, you will need a special currency called Mysterious Shards. To get them, you need to travel to the Grand Underground by using the Explorer Kit. After entering the caverns below Sinnoh, use your pickaxe to start digging into walls. The mystery Shard currency can be dug up at random. Slates cost 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards and if you don’t find them right away, run to your closes Hideaway to enter and exit. This will respawn all digging spots. Repeat this over and over until you have enough. After finally obtaining the Shards, travel back to the Ramanas Park lobby and purchase the Discovery Slate three times. New Slates will become available after catching the Regi trio. Brilliant Diamond players will now need to purchase the Johto Slate three times to catch Raikou, Suicune, and Entei. For Shining Pearl, buy the Kanto Slate for Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. After completing the Kanto or Johto trio, the Soul Slate that belongs to Latios and Latias will unlock. Once you’ve caught the Hoenn duo, the rest of the Slates in the game unlock. Finally, players can buy the Stratospheric Slate. Travel to the Stratospheric Room and insert the key item into the pedestal to make Rayquaza spawn. You can now battle and catch it.

Ramanas Park Slate unlock order

For convenience sake, we have created a visual guide to explain the order of Slates players will need to purchase before they can battle Rayquaza.

After all is said and done, you will need to buy eight slates before being able to unlock the Stratospheric Slate. Counting up the currency, that is 27 Mystery Shards or 9 Mystery Shards (L) needed in total to catch Rayquaza!

Discovery Slate – Regice Discovery Slate – Regirock Discovery Slate – Registeel Johto Slate – Suicune (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Articuno (Shining Pearl) Johto Slate – Raikou (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Zapdos (Shining Pearl) Johto Slate – Entei (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Moltres (Shining Pearl) Soul Slate – Latios Soul Slate – Latias Stratospheric Slate – Rayquaza

That is everything you need to do in order to find and catch Rayquaza in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Players wanting to complete the Weather Trio can also find Kyogre and Groudon in the Sinnoh remakes as well.

Now that you have Rayquaza on your team, make sure to check out more of our BDSP guides and walkthroughs:

