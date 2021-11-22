How to get Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Kanto trio can be caught in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s everything you need to know about adding them to your BDSP team, including location and prerequisites.

Debuting in the games in Red and Blue in 1996, the birds are some of the most iconic Legendary ‘mon. Many trainers are nostalgic for them due to the fact that they were the first rare Pokemon they ever caught.

You can actually get them in the Sinnoh remakes too, though like many of the other Legendaries, there are some specific conditions you must meet first in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

How to catch Articuno, Zapdos & Moltres in BDSP

The birds are actually Shining Pearl exclusive, meaning you will need to trade for them if you want them in Brilliant Diamond.

In Shining Pearl, you won’t be able to meet the birds until you have beaten the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion, and acquired the National Pokedex. You also need to unlock Ramanas Park – check out our guide for how to do so. Follow the steps below to get Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl:

Speak to the Ramanas Park receptionist, purchase the Discovery Slate three times, and catch Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. To do this, you need Mysterious Shards which you get from digging in the Grand Underground. It costs either 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards for a Slate. Once you’ve got the Regi trio, buy the Kanto Slate three times to encounter Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in the Kanto Room.

Now that you know how to get Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, check out some of our other guides below to become the ultimate Trainer:

