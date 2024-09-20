GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go special evolutions & how to do them all

Armarogue, Eevee, Gallade, and Goodra over a Pokemon Go backgroundThe Pokemon Company / Niantic

Like in the franchise’s other games, Pokemon Go has some unusual evolution methods that players will need to understand if they want to complete the Pokedex.

Over the years, Pokemon evolution gimmicks have become more common and complex. While most Pokemon can evolve after simply reaching a certain level, newer games have introduced various creatures that only evolve under very specific conditions that the game doesn’t explain, such as Alcremie and Kingambit.

As the mobile game’s Pokedex grows, Pokemon Go has replicated this by adding extra evolutionary requirements that, for the most part, mirror those of the main series.

Since some of these can be confusing or hard to pull off, this guide will go over all of Pokemon Go’s special evolutionary methods, which Pokemon use them, and how to catch ’em all.

Every special evolution method & requirement in Pokemon Go

While the majority of Pokemon simply require a set amount of Candy to evolve, many have additional requirements.

If you’re trying to evolve an Eevee, check out our guide on how to get all the Eeveelutions.

Trade evolutions

There are currently 11 Pokemon that evolve through trading. Unlike other evolution methods in Go, though, this isn’t the only way to evolve these Pokemon. Trading simply removes the Candy requirement to evolve, though you’ll still need to use Stardust.

Here are the Pokemon that evolve via trading:

PokemonRequirementEvolution
Kadabra
Kadabra Pokemon Home		100 Abra Candy (Free after Trade)Alakazam
Alakazam Pokemon Home
Machoke
100 Machop Candy (Free after Trade)Machamp
Graveler & Alolan Graveler
100 Geodude Candy (Free after Trade)Golem & Alolan Golem
Golem
Haunter
Haunter		100 Gastly Candy (Free after Trade)Gengar
Gengar
Boldore
Boldore		100 Roggenrola Candy (Free after Trade)Gigalith
Gurdurr
Gurdurr Pokemon Home		100 Timburr Candy (Free after Trade)Conkeldurr
Karrablast
Karrablast		100 Karrablast Candy (Free after Trade)Escavalier
Shelmet
Shelmet		100 Shelmet Candy (Free after Trade)Accelgor
Phantump
Phantump		100 Phantump Candy (Free after Trade)Trevenant
Trevenant
Pumkaboo
Pumpkaboo		100 Pumkaboo Candy (Free after Trade)Gourgeist
Gourgeist

For more details on trade evolutions in Pokemon Go, check out our guide.

Item evolutions

Like in the games, some Pokemon require the use of an item to evolve. Note that these Pokemon also require Candy, and evolving them consumes the item.

Dragon Scale

To learn how to get Dragon Scales, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Seadra
100 Horsea Candy & Dragon ScaleKingdra
Kingdra sprite Pokemon Go

King’s Rock

To learn how to get King’s Rocks, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Poliwhirl
Poliwhirl in Pokemon Go		100 Poliwag Candy & King’s RockPolitoed
Politoed
Slowpoke
Slowpoke		50 Slowpoke Candy & King’s RockSlowking
Slowking

Metal Coat

To learn how to get Metal Coats, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Onix
Onix Pokemon.		50 Onix Candy & Metal CoatSteelix
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Steelix profile image
Scyther
Scyther		10 Scyther Candy & Metal CoatScizor
Scizor

Sinnoh Stone

To learn how to get Sinnoh Stones, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Lickitung
Lickitung's sprite		100 Lickitung Candy & Sinnoh StoneLickilicky
Rhydon
Rhydon		100 Rhyhorn Candy & Sinnoh StoneRhyperior
Rhyperior
Tangela
100 Tangela Candy & Sinnoh StoneTangrowth
Electabuzz
Electabuzz		100 Electabuzz Candy & Sinnoh StoneElectivire
Electivire
Magmar
Magmar		100 Magmar Candy & Sinnoh StoneMagmortar
Togetic
Togetic		100 Togepi Candy & Sinnoh StoneTogekiss
Togekiss
Aipom
Aipom		100 Aipom Candy & Sinnoh StoneAmbipom
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Ambipom profile image
Yanma
100 Yanma Candy & Sinnoh StoneYanmega
Murkrow
100 Murkrow Candy & Sinnoh StoneHonchkrow
Honchkrow
Misdreavus
100 Misdreavus Candy & Sinnoh StoneMismagius
Gligar
Gligar in Pokemon Go		100 Gligar Candy & Sinnoh StoneGliscor
pokemon gliscor
Sneasel
100 Sneasel Candy & Sinnoh StoneWeavile
Weavile
Piloswine
Piloswine		100 Swinub Candy & Sinnoh StoneMamoswine
Mamoswine
Porygon2
100 Porygon Candy & Sinnoh StonePorygon-Z
Kirlia
Kirlia		100 Ralts Candy & Sinnoh Stone
Kirlia must be male		Gallade
Roselia
100 Roselia Candy & Sinnoh StoneRoserade
roserade Pokemon
Dusclops
Dusclops		100 Duskull Candy & Sinnoh StoneDusknoir
Snorunt
Snorunt		100 Snorunt Candy & Sinnoh Stone
Snorunt must be male		Froslass
Froslass

Sun Stone

To learn how to get Sun Stones, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Gloom
Gloom in the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge		100 Oddish Candy & Sun StoneBellossom
Bellossom
Sunkern
Sunkern		50 Sunflora Candy & Sun StoneSunflora
Sunflora
Cottonee
50 Cottonee Candy & Sun StoneWhimsicott
Whimsicott
Petilil
Petilil		50 Petilil Candy & Sun StoneLilligant
Lilligant

Unova Stone

To learn how to get Unova Stones, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Pansage
Pansage		50 Pansage Candy & Unova StoneSimisage
Pansear
Pansear		50 Pansear Candy & Unova StoneSimisear
Panpour
Panpour		50 Panpour Candy & Unova StoneSimipour
Simipour
Munna
Munna in Pokemon Go		50 Munna Candy & Unova StoneMusharna
Musharna
Minccino
Minccino		50 Minccino Candy & Unova StoneCinccino
Cinccino
Eelektrik
Eelektrik		100 Tynamo Candy & Unova StoneEelektross
Eelektross
Lampent
Lampent		100 Litwick Candy & Unova StoneChandelure
Chandelure

Upgrade

To learn how to get Upgrades, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Porygon
25 Porygon Candy & UpgradePorygon2

Lure module evolutions

There are currently 6 Pokemon that require a Lure Module to evolve, plus one where a specific Lure Module can help make things easier. These Pokemon are that, in at least one game in the core series, can only evolve when in specific locations.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Magneton
Magneton in Pokemon Go		100 Magnemite Candy & Magnetic LureMagnezone
Magnezone
Eevee
Female Eevee Pokemon Home art		25 Eevee Candy & Mossy LureLeafeon
Eevee
Female Eevee Pokemon Home art		25 Eevee Candy & Glacial LureGlaceon
Nosepass
No		50 Candy & Magnetic LureProbopass
Probopass
Sliggoo
Sliggoo		100 Goomy Candy & Rainy Lure
Can also evolve when raining in overworld		Goodra
Pokemon Go Goodra
Charjabug
Charjabug		100 Grubbin Candy & Magnetic LureVikavolt
Vikavolt Pokemon sprite
Crabrawler
50 Crabrawler Candy & Glacial LureCrabominable
Crabominable

Gender-specific evolutions

Certain Pokemon have evolutions based on gender, either evolving into different species or not being capable of evolving at all depending on if they are male or female.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Kirlia
Kirlia		100 Ralts Candy & Sinnoh Stone
Kirlia must be male		Gallade
Snorunt
Snorunt		100 Snorunt Candy & Sinnoh Stone
Snorunt must be female		Froslass
Froslass
Burmy
Burmy Plant Cloak		50 Burmy Candy
Burmy must be female		Wormadam
Wormadam Plant Cloak
Burmy
Burmy Plant Cloak		50 Burmy Candy
Burmy must be male		Mothim
Mothim
Combee
Combee female		50 Combee Candy
Combee must be female		Vespiquen
pokemon go vespiquen
Salandit
Salandit		50 Salandit Candy
Salandit must be female		Salazzle
Salazzle

Time & weather-specific evolutions

There are 10 Pokemon that can only evolve at certain times of day, plus one Pokemon whose form is impacted by what time it evolves.

Note that many of these Pokemon have other requirements to fulfill before you can evolve them.

Daytime

In Pokemon Go, daytime starts about two hours after sunrise.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Eevee
Female Eevee Pokemon Home art		25 Eevee Candy & daytime
Must walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy		Espeon
Espeon
Sneasel (Hisuian form)
Hisuian Sneasel (male)		100 Sneasel Candy & daytime
Must walk 7 km with Sneasel as your Buddy		Sneasler
Sneasler in Pokemon Go
Tyrunt
50 Tyrunt Candy & daytimeTyrantrum
Tyrantrum
Yungoos
Yungoos		50 Yungoos Candy & daytimeGumshoos
Gumshoos
Rockruff
Rockruff		50 Rockruff Candy & daytimeLycanroc (Midday Form)
Lycanroc in Pokemon Go
Fomantis
Fomantis		50 Fomantis Candy & daytimeLurantis
Lurantis
Cosmoem
Cosmoem in Pokemon Go		100 Cosmog Candy & daytimeSolgaleo
Solgaleo

Nighttime

In Pokemon Go, nighttime starts around 2 hours after sunset.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Eevee
Female Eevee Pokemon Home art		25 Eevee Candy & nighttime
Must walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy		Umbreon
Ursaring
Ursaring in Pokemon GO Raids		100 Teddiursa Candy & nighttime
Must be a full moon		Ursaluna
ursaluna pokemon
Amaura
Amaura Pokemon Go		50 Amaura Candy & daytimeAurorus
Aurorus
Rockruff
Rockruff		50 Rockruff Candy & nighttimeLycanroc (Midnight Form)
Lycanroc Midnight
Cosmoem
Cosmoem in Pokemon Go		100 Cosmog Candy & nighttimeLunala
Lunala

There is currently one Pokemon that only evolves during specific weather conditions.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Sliggoo
Sliggoo		100 Goomy Candy while raining
Can also evolve with Rainy Lure active		Goodra
Pokemon Go Goodra

Buddy task evolutions

There are also Pokemon who need to be set as your Buddy and complete specific tasks before they can evolve. Many simply involve walking with the Pokemon, but others have more complicated requirements.

Walking

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Eevee
Female Eevee Pokemon Home art		25 Eevee Candy & walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy
Must be daytime		Espeon
Espeon
Eevee
Female Eevee Pokemon Home art		25 Eevee Candy & walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy
Must be nighttime		Umbreon
Umbreon
Sneasel (Hisuian Form)
Hisuian Sneasel (male)
100 Sneasel Candy & walk 7 km with Hisuian Sneasel as your BuddySneasler
Sneasler in Pokemon Go
Feebas
Feebas		100 Feebas Candy & walk 20 km with Feebas as your BuddyMilotic
pokemon milotic
Bonsly
Bonsly		50 Sudowoodo Candy & walk 15 km with Bonsly as your BuddySudowoodo
Sudowoodo
Mime Jr.
Mime Jr		50 Mr. Mime Candy & walk 15 km with Mime Jr. as your BuddyMr. Mime
Mr Mime
Happiny
25 Chansey Candy & walk 15 km with Happiny as your BuddyChansey
Chansey
Woobat
Woobat		50 Woobat Candy & walk 1 km with Woobat as your BuddySwoobat
Swoobat
Pawmo
Pawmo		100 Pawmi Candy & walk 25 km with Pawmo as your BuddyPawmot
pawmot

Other Buddy tasks

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Primeape
Primeape in Pokemon Go		100 Mankey Candy & defeat 30 30 Ghost-type or Psychic-Type Pokemon with Primeape as your BuddyAnnihilape
annihilape
Slowpoke (Galarian Form)
Galarian Slowpoke		50 Slowpoke Candy & catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy Slowbro (Galarian Form)
Galarian Slowbro
Slowpoke (Galarian Form)
Galarian Slowpoke		50 Slowpoke Candy & catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your BuddySlowking (Galarian Form)
Galarian Slowking
Eevee
Female Eevee Pokemon Home art		25 Eevee Candy & earn 70 Hearts with Eevee as your BuddySylveon
Sylveon Pokemon Home art
Qwilfish (Hisuian Form)
Hisuian Qwilfish in the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge		50 Qwilfish Candy & win 10 Raids with Hisuian Qwilfish as your BuddyOverqwil
Overqwil
Yamask (Galarian Form)
Galarian Yamask		50 Yamask Candy & win 10 Raids with Galarian Yamask as your BuddyRunerigus
Runerigus
Floette
100 Flabébé Candy & earn 20 Hearts with Floette as your BuddyFlorges
Pancham
Pancham Pokemon Home		50 Pancham Candy & catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon with Pancham as your BuddyPangoro
Pangoro Pokemon Home
Spritzee
Spritzee in pokemon go		50 Spritzee Candy & use an Incense with Spritzee as your BuddyAromatisse
Aromatisse Pokemon Home art
Swirlix
Swirlix		50 Swirlix Candy & feed Swirlix 25 treats as your BuddySlurpuff
Pokemon Home Slurpuff
Farfetch’d (Galarian Form)
Galarian Farfetch'd		50 Farfetch’d Candy & make 10 Excellent throws with Galarian Farfetch’d as your BuddySirfetch’d
Sirfetch'd Pokemon Home art
Charcadet
Charcadet Pokemon Home art		50 Charcadet Candy & fight 30 Psychic-type PokemonArmarouge
Charcadet
Charcadet Pokemon Home art		50 Charcadet Candy & fight 30 Ghost-type PokemonCeruledge
Ceruledge a new Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Regional variants

pokemon go hisuian discoveries event

Regional variants have been part of the franchise since Sun and Moon and were incorporated into Pokemon Go early on.

It’s important to note that Pokemon typically cannot evolve into regional variants unless they are also the same form. That applies to Pokemon lines that only have one regional variant and regional variants that can evolve.

For example, Pikachu cannot evolve into Alolan Raichu, Kantoian Farfetch’d can’t become Sirfetch’d, and a regular old Zigzagoon from Hoenn will never evolve into a Galarian Linoone or Obstagoon.

That means the only way to get Pokemon like Alolan Exeggutor or Galarian Weezing is by catching them in their final form, though events occasionally lift that restriction.

Special cases

There are also a handful of Pokemon with completely distinct evolutionary methods or branching evolutionary lines that come with their own conditions.

Tyrogue, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan & Hitmontop

Evolving Tyrogue is simple, as you only need 25 Candy. However, the Scuffle Pokemon can evolve into three different species: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop.

Which one Tyrogue becomes depends on its stats. Whichever state is highest will determine what it becomes, so be sure to appraise your Tyrogue in the menu before you evolve it.

For more details on Tyrogue’s evolutions, be sure to check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Tyrogue
Tyrogue Pokemon Home art		25 Tyrogue Candy & Attack as highest statHitmonlee
Tyrogue
Tyrogue Pokemon Home art		25 Tyrogue Candy & Defense as highest statHitmonchan
Hitmonchan
Tyrogue
Tyrogue Pokemon Home art		25 Tyrogue Candy & HP as highest statHitmontop
Hitmontop art

Wurmple, Silcoon, Cascoon, Beautifly & Dustox

Wurmple can evolve into either Silcoon (which becomes Beautifly) or Cascoon (which becomes Dustox).

Unlike other branching evolution lines, there’s no way to predict or influence which one Wurmple evolves into. If you’re looking for a specific one, you’ll have to simply hope for the best and catch plenty of Wurmple in case luck isn’t on your side.

Inkay & Malamar

Just like in the other games, Inkay has a unique evolution method that requires players to turn their phones upside down. Simply turn your phone while looking at your Inkay, and you’ll notice the pink “Evolve” box get darker; the text will also flip – provided you have enough Candy.

For more details on getting Inkay and Malamar, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Inkay
Inkay		50 Inkay Candy & turn phone upside downMalamar
malamar

Rockruff & Dusk Form Lycanroc

We already went over how to get Lycanroc’s other forms, but Dusk Form Lycanroc is unique enough to discuss separately.

To get this Lycanroc form, you need to have a Rockruff that’s capable of becoming Dusk Form. You’ll be able to tell the difference by looking at the Pokemon’s page, as it will only display one evolution option instead of the two available to other Rockruff.

For more details on Lycanroc’s forms, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementsEvolution
Rockruff
Rockruff		50 Rockruff Candy & Dusk Form capableLycanroc (Dusk Form)
Lycanrock Dusk form

Gimmighoul & Gholdengo

Gimmighoul has a form that’s unique to Pokemon Go. Rather than hiding in a chest like in Scarlet and Violet, Roaming Form Gimmighoul is a tiny Pokemon that carries a coin.

To even get Gimmighoul, you’ll need to have Scarlet or Violet on Nintendo Switch and connect your game to your Pokemon Go account. This unlocks the Coin Bag, which is needed to find Ghimmighoul and the Coins necessary to evolve it into Gholdengo.

For more details on catching Gimmighoul and collecting Coins, check out our guide.

PokemonRequirementEvolution
Gimmighoul
Gimmighoul		999 Gimmighoul CoinsGholdengo
Gholdengo

Best ways to get special evolutions

pokemon galarian weezingTHE POKEMON COMPANY

Trainers hoping to get a specific special evolution should keep a close on Pokemon Go’s event calendar, as some make it much easier to fulfill the requirements.

For example, the Psychic Spectacular event running until September 22 makes Psychic-type Pokemon far more common than they typically are. That means it’s the perfect time to get Galarian Slowking, as it requires you to catch 30 Psychic-types with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy.

There’s also the Psychic Cup, which will help you defeat the 30 Psychic-types you need to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.

Additionally, the Legendary Heroes event that runs from September 26 through October 1 will allow players to evolve Koffing into Galarian Weezing.

That’s everything to know about special evolution methods in Pokemon Go! For more on the mobile game, check out our guides on how to get Best Buddy statushow IVs & CP work, and how to beat Giovanni.

