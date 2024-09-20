Pokemon Go special evolutions & how to do them all

Like in the franchise’s other games, Pokemon Go has some unusual evolution methods that players will need to understand if they want to complete the Pokedex.

Over the years, Pokemon evolution gimmicks have become more common and complex. While most Pokemon can evolve after simply reaching a certain level, newer games have introduced various creatures that only evolve under very specific conditions that the game doesn’t explain, such as Alcremie and Kingambit.

As the mobile game’s Pokedex grows, Pokemon Go has replicated this by adding extra evolutionary requirements that, for the most part, mirror those of the main series.

Since some of these can be confusing or hard to pull off, this guide will go over all of Pokemon Go’s special evolutionary methods, which Pokemon use them, and how to catch ’em all.

Every special evolution method & requirement in Pokemon Go

While the majority of Pokemon simply require a set amount of Candy to evolve, many have additional requirements.

Trade evolutions

There are currently 11 Pokemon that evolve through trading. Unlike other evolution methods in Go, though, this isn’t the only way to evolve these Pokemon. Trading simply removes the Candy requirement to evolve, though you’ll still need to use Stardust.

Here are the Pokemon that evolve via trading:

Pokemon Requirement Evolution Kadabra

100 Abra Candy (Free after Trade) Alakazam

Machoke

100 Machop Candy (Free after Trade) Machamp

Graveler & Alolan Graveler

100 Geodude Candy (Free after Trade) Golem & Alolan Golem

Haunter

100 Gastly Candy (Free after Trade) Gengar

Boldore

100 Roggenrola Candy (Free after Trade) Gigalith

Gurdurr

100 Timburr Candy (Free after Trade) Conkeldurr

Karrablast

100 Karrablast Candy (Free after Trade) Escavalier

Shelmet

100 Shelmet Candy (Free after Trade) Accelgor

Phantump

100 Phantump Candy (Free after Trade) Trevenant

Pumkaboo

100 Pumkaboo Candy (Free after Trade) Gourgeist



Item evolutions

Like in the games, some Pokemon require the use of an item to evolve. Note that these Pokemon also require Candy, and evolving them consumes the item.

Dragon Scale

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Seadra

100 Horsea Candy & Dragon Scale Kingdra



King’s Rock

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Poliwhirl

100 Poliwag Candy & King’s Rock Politoed

Slowpoke

50 Slowpoke Candy & King’s Rock Slowking



Metal Coat

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Onix

50 Onix Candy & Metal Coat Steelix

Scyther

10 Scyther Candy & Metal Coat Scizor



Sinnoh Stone

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Lickitung

100 Lickitung Candy & Sinnoh Stone Lickilicky

Rhydon

100 Rhyhorn Candy & Sinnoh Stone Rhyperior

Tangela

100 Tangela Candy & Sinnoh Stone Tangrowth

Electabuzz

100 Electabuzz Candy & Sinnoh Stone Electivire

Magmar

100 Magmar Candy & Sinnoh Stone Magmortar

Togetic

100 Togepi Candy & Sinnoh Stone Togekiss

Aipom

100 Aipom Candy & Sinnoh Stone Ambipom

Yanma

100 Yanma Candy & Sinnoh Stone Yanmega

Murkrow

100 Murkrow Candy & Sinnoh Stone Honchkrow

Misdreavus

100 Misdreavus Candy & Sinnoh Stone Mismagius

Gligar

100 Gligar Candy & Sinnoh Stone Gliscor

Sneasel

100 Sneasel Candy & Sinnoh Stone Weavile



Piloswine

100 Swinub Candy & Sinnoh Stone Mamoswine

Porygon2

100 Porygon Candy & Sinnoh Stone Porygon-Z

Kirlia

100 Ralts Candy & Sinnoh Stone

Kirlia must be male Gallade

Roselia

100 Roselia Candy & Sinnoh Stone Roserade

Dusclops

100 Duskull Candy & Sinnoh Stone Dusknoir

Snorunt

100 Snorunt Candy & Sinnoh Stone

Snorunt must be male Froslass



Sun Stone

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Gloom

100 Oddish Candy & Sun Stone Bellossom

Sunkern

50 Sunflora Candy & Sun Stone Sunflora

Cottonee

50 Cottonee Candy & Sun Stone Whimsicott

Petilil

50 Petilil Candy & Sun Stone Lilligant



Unova Stone

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Pansage

50 Pansage Candy & Unova Stone Simisage

Pansear

50 Pansear Candy & Unova Stone Simisear

Panpour

50 Panpour Candy & Unova Stone Simipour

Munna

50 Munna Candy & Unova Stone Musharna

Minccino

50 Minccino Candy & Unova Stone Cinccino

Eelektrik

100 Tynamo Candy & Unova Stone Eelektross

Lampent

100 Litwick Candy & Unova Stone Chandelure



Upgrade

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Porygon

25 Porygon Candy & Upgrade Porygon2



Lure module evolutions

There are currently 6 Pokemon that require a Lure Module to evolve, plus one where a specific Lure Module can help make things easier. These Pokemon are that, in at least one game in the core series, can only evolve when in specific locations.

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Magneton

100 Magnemite Candy & Magnetic Lure Magnezone

Eevee

25 Eevee Candy & Mossy Lure Leafeon

Eevee

25 Eevee Candy & Glacial Lure Glaceon

Nosepass

50 Candy & Magnetic Lure Probopass

Sliggoo

100 Goomy Candy & Rainy Lure

Can also evolve when raining in overworld Goodra

Charjabug

100 Grubbin Candy & Magnetic Lure Vikavolt

Crabrawler

50 Crabrawler Candy & Glacial Lure Crabominable



Gender-specific evolutions

Certain Pokemon have evolutions based on gender, either evolving into different species or not being capable of evolving at all depending on if they are male or female.

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Kirlia

100 Ralts Candy & Sinnoh Stone

Kirlia must be male Gallade

Snorunt

100 Snorunt Candy & Sinnoh Stone

Snorunt must be female Froslass

Burmy

50 Burmy Candy

Burmy must be female Wormadam

Burmy

50 Burmy Candy

Burmy must be male Mothim

Combee

50 Combee Candy

Combee must be female Vespiquen

Salandit

50 Salandit Candy

Salandit must be female Salazzle



Time & weather-specific evolutions

There are 10 Pokemon that can only evolve at certain times of day, plus one Pokemon whose form is impacted by what time it evolves.

Note that many of these Pokemon have other requirements to fulfill before you can evolve them.

Daytime

In Pokemon Go, daytime starts about two hours after sunrise.

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Eevee

25 Eevee Candy & daytime

Must walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy Espeon

Sneasel (Hisuian form)

100 Sneasel Candy & daytime

Must walk 7 km with Sneasel as your Buddy Sneasler

Tyrunt

50 Tyrunt Candy & daytime Tyrantrum

Yungoos

50 Yungoos Candy & daytime Gumshoos

Rockruff

50 Rockruff Candy & daytime Lycanroc (Midday Form)

Fomantis

50 Fomantis Candy & daytime Lurantis

Cosmoem

100 Cosmog Candy & daytime Solgaleo



Nighttime

In Pokemon Go, nighttime starts around 2 hours after sunset.

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Eevee

25 Eevee Candy & nighttime

Must walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy Umbreon

Ursaring

100 Teddiursa Candy & nighttime

Must be a full moon Ursaluna

Amaura

50 Amaura Candy & daytime Aurorus

Rockruff

50 Rockruff Candy & nighttime Lycanroc (Midnight Form)

Cosmoem

100 Cosmog Candy & nighttime Lunala



There is currently one Pokemon that only evolves during specific weather conditions.

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Sliggoo

100 Goomy Candy while raining

Can also evolve with Rainy Lure active Goodra



Buddy task evolutions

There are also Pokemon who need to be set as your Buddy and complete specific tasks before they can evolve. Many simply involve walking with the Pokemon, but others have more complicated requirements.

Walking

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Eevee

25 Eevee Candy & walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy

Must be daytime Espeon

Eevee

25 Eevee Candy & walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy

Must be nighttime Umbreon

Sneasel (Hisuian Form)



100 Sneasel Candy & walk 7 km with Hisuian Sneasel as your Buddy Sneasler

Feebas

100 Feebas Candy & walk 20 km with Feebas as your Buddy Milotic

Bonsly

50 Sudowoodo Candy & walk 15 km with Bonsly as your Buddy Sudowoodo

Mime Jr.

50 Mr. Mime Candy & walk 15 km with Mime Jr. as your Buddy Mr. Mime

Happiny

25 Chansey Candy & walk 15 km with Happiny as your Buddy Chansey

Woobat

50 Woobat Candy & walk 1 km with Woobat as your Buddy Swoobat

Pawmo

100 Pawmi Candy & walk 25 km with Pawmo as your Buddy Pawmot



Other Buddy tasks

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Primeape

100 Mankey Candy & defeat 30 30 Ghost-type or Psychic-Type Pokemon with Primeape as your Buddy Annihilape

Slowpoke (Galarian Form)

50 Slowpoke Candy & catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy Slowbro (Galarian Form)

Slowpoke (Galarian Form)

50 Slowpoke Candy & catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy Slowking (Galarian Form)

Eevee

25 Eevee Candy & earn 70 Hearts with Eevee as your Buddy Sylveon

Qwilfish (Hisuian Form)

50 Qwilfish Candy & win 10 Raids with Hisuian Qwilfish as your Buddy Overqwil

Yamask (Galarian Form)

50 Yamask Candy & win 10 Raids with Galarian Yamask as your Buddy Runerigus

Floette

100 Flabébé Candy & earn 20 Hearts with Floette as your Buddy Florges

Pancham

50 Pancham Candy & catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon with Pancham as your Buddy Pangoro

Spritzee

50 Spritzee Candy & use an Incense with Spritzee as your Buddy Aromatisse

Swirlix

50 Swirlix Candy & feed Swirlix 25 treats as your Buddy Slurpuff

Farfetch’d (Galarian Form)

50 Farfetch’d Candy & make 10 Excellent throws with Galarian Farfetch’d as your Buddy Sirfetch’d

Charcadet

50 Charcadet Candy & fight 30 Psychic-type Pokemon Armarouge

Charcadet

50 Charcadet Candy & fight 30 Ghost-type Pokemon Ceruledge



Regional variants

Regional variants have been part of the franchise since Sun and Moon and were incorporated into Pokemon Go early on.

It’s important to note that Pokemon typically cannot evolve into regional variants unless they are also the same form. That applies to Pokemon lines that only have one regional variant and regional variants that can evolve.

For example, Pikachu cannot evolve into Alolan Raichu, Kantoian Farfetch’d can’t become Sirfetch’d, and a regular old Zigzagoon from Hoenn will never evolve into a Galarian Linoone or Obstagoon.

That means the only way to get Pokemon like Alolan Exeggutor or Galarian Weezing is by catching them in their final form, though events occasionally lift that restriction.

Special cases

There are also a handful of Pokemon with completely distinct evolutionary methods or branching evolutionary lines that come with their own conditions.

Tyrogue, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan & Hitmontop

Evolving Tyrogue is simple, as you only need 25 Candy. However, the Scuffle Pokemon can evolve into three different species: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop.

Which one Tyrogue becomes depends on its stats. Whichever state is highest will determine what it becomes, so be sure to appraise your Tyrogue in the menu before you evolve it.

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Tyrogue

25 Tyrogue Candy & Attack as highest stat Hitmonlee

Tyrogue

25 Tyrogue Candy & Defense as highest stat Hitmonchan

Tyrogue

25 Tyrogue Candy & HP as highest stat Hitmontop



Wurmple, Silcoon, Cascoon, Beautifly & Dustox

Wurmple can evolve into either Silcoon (which becomes Beautifly) or Cascoon (which becomes Dustox).

Unlike other branching evolution lines, there’s no way to predict or influence which one Wurmple evolves into. If you’re looking for a specific one, you’ll have to simply hope for the best and catch plenty of Wurmple in case luck isn’t on your side.

Inkay & Malamar

Just like in the other games, Inkay has a unique evolution method that requires players to turn their phones upside down. Simply turn your phone while looking at your Inkay, and you’ll notice the pink “Evolve” box get darker; the text will also flip – provided you have enough Candy.

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Inkay

50 Inkay Candy & turn phone upside down Malamar



Rockruff & Dusk Form Lycanroc

We already went over how to get Lycanroc’s other forms, but Dusk Form Lycanroc is unique enough to discuss separately.

To get this Lycanroc form, you need to have a Rockruff that’s capable of becoming Dusk Form. You’ll be able to tell the difference by looking at the Pokemon’s page, as it will only display one evolution option instead of the two available to other Rockruff.

Pokemon Requirements Evolution Rockruff

50 Rockruff Candy & Dusk Form capable Lycanroc (Dusk Form)



Gimmighoul & Gholdengo

Gimmighoul has a form that’s unique to Pokemon Go. Rather than hiding in a chest like in Scarlet and Violet, Roaming Form Gimmighoul is a tiny Pokemon that carries a coin.

To even get Gimmighoul, you’ll need to have Scarlet or Violet on Nintendo Switch and connect your game to your Pokemon Go account. This unlocks the Coin Bag, which is needed to find Ghimmighoul and the Coins necessary to evolve it into Gholdengo.

Pokemon Requirement Evolution Gimmighoul

999 Gimmighoul Coins Gholdengo



Best ways to get special evolutions

Trainers hoping to get a specific special evolution should keep a close on Pokemon Go’s event calendar, as some make it much easier to fulfill the requirements.

For example, the Psychic Spectacular event running until September 22 makes Psychic-type Pokemon far more common than they typically are. That means it’s the perfect time to get Galarian Slowking, as it requires you to catch 30 Psychic-types with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy.

There’s also the Psychic Cup, which will help you defeat the 30 Psychic-types you need to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.

Additionally, the Legendary Heroes event that runs from September 26 through October 1 will allow players to evolve Koffing into Galarian Weezing.

That’s everything to know about special evolution methods in Pokemon Go! For more on the mobile game, check out our guides on how to get Best Buddy status, how IVs & CP work, and how to beat Giovanni.