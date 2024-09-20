Pokemon Go special evolutions & how to do them all

Pokemon Go special evolutions & how to do them allThe Pokemon Company / Niantic
Like in the franchise’s other games, Pokemon Go has some unusual evolution methods that players will need to understand if they want to complete the Pokedex.
Over the years, Pokemon evolution gimmicks have become more common and complex. While most Pokemon can evolve after simply reaching a certain level, newer games have introduced various creatures that only evolve under very specific conditions that the game doesn’t explain, such as Alcremie and Kingambit.
As the mobile game’s Pokedex grows, Pokemon Go has replicated this by adding extra evolutionary requirements that, for the most part, mirror those of the main series.
Since some of these can be confusing or hard to pull off, this guide will go over all of Pokemon Go’s special evolutionary methods, which Pokemon use them, and how to catch ’em all.
Every special evolution method & requirement in Pokemon Go
While the majority of Pokemon simply require a set amount of Candy to evolve, many have additional requirements.
If you’re trying to evolve an Eevee, check out our guide on how to get all the Eeveelutions.
Trade evolutions
There are currently 11 Pokemon that evolve through trading. Unlike other evolution methods in Go, though, this isn’t the only way to evolve these Pokemon. Trading simply removes the Candy requirement to evolve, though you’ll still need to use Stardust.
Here are the Pokemon that evolve via trading:
|Pokemon
|Requirement
|Evolution
|Kadabra
|100 Abra Candy (Free after Trade)
|Alakazam
|Machoke
|100 Machop Candy (Free after Trade)
|Machamp
|Graveler & Alolan Graveler
|100 Geodude Candy (Free after Trade)
|Golem & Alolan Golem
|Haunter
|100 Gastly Candy (Free after Trade)
|Gengar
|Boldore
|100 Roggenrola Candy (Free after Trade)
|Gigalith
|Gurdurr
|100 Timburr Candy (Free after Trade)
|Conkeldurr
|Karrablast
|100 Karrablast Candy (Free after Trade)
|Escavalier
|Shelmet
|100 Shelmet Candy (Free after Trade)
|Accelgor
|Phantump
|100 Phantump Candy (Free after Trade)
|Trevenant
|Pumkaboo
|100 Pumkaboo Candy (Free after Trade)
|Gourgeist
For more details on trade evolutions in Pokemon Go, check out our guide.
Item evolutions
Like in the games, some Pokemon require the use of an item to evolve. Note that these Pokemon also require Candy, and evolving them consumes the item.
Dragon Scale
To learn how to get Dragon Scales, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Seadra
|100 Horsea Candy & Dragon Scale
|Kingdra
King’s Rock
To learn how to get King’s Rocks, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Poliwhirl
|100 Poliwag Candy & King’s Rock
|Politoed
|Slowpoke
|50 Slowpoke Candy & King’s Rock
|Slowking
Metal Coat
To learn how to get Metal Coats, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Onix
|50 Onix Candy & Metal Coat
|Steelix
|Scyther
|10 Scyther Candy & Metal Coat
|Scizor
Sinnoh Stone
To learn how to get Sinnoh Stones, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Lickitung
|100 Lickitung Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Lickilicky
|Rhydon
|100 Rhyhorn Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Rhyperior
|Tangela
|100 Tangela Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Tangrowth
|Electabuzz
|100 Electabuzz Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Electivire
|Magmar
|100 Magmar Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Magmortar
|Togetic
|100 Togepi Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Togekiss
|Aipom
|100 Aipom Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Ambipom
|Yanma
|100 Yanma Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Yanmega
|Murkrow
|100 Murkrow Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Honchkrow
|Misdreavus
|100 Misdreavus Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Mismagius
|Gligar
|100 Gligar Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Gliscor
|Sneasel
|100 Sneasel Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Weavile
|Piloswine
|100 Swinub Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Mamoswine
|Porygon2
|100 Porygon Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Porygon-Z
|Kirlia
|100 Ralts Candy & Sinnoh Stone
Kirlia must be male
|Gallade
|Roselia
|100 Roselia Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Roserade
|Dusclops
|100 Duskull Candy & Sinnoh Stone
|Dusknoir
|Snorunt
|100 Snorunt Candy & Sinnoh Stone
Snorunt must be male
|Froslass
Sun Stone
To learn how to get Sun Stones, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Gloom
|100 Oddish Candy & Sun Stone
|Bellossom
|Sunkern
|50 Sunflora Candy & Sun Stone
|Sunflora
|Cottonee
|50 Cottonee Candy & Sun Stone
|Whimsicott
|Petilil
|50 Petilil Candy & Sun Stone
|Lilligant
Unova Stone
To learn how to get Unova Stones, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Pansage
|50 Pansage Candy & Unova Stone
|Simisage
|Pansear
|50 Pansear Candy & Unova Stone
|Simisear
|Panpour
|50 Panpour Candy & Unova Stone
|Simipour
|Munna
|50 Munna Candy & Unova Stone
|Musharna
|Minccino
|50 Minccino Candy & Unova Stone
|Cinccino
|Eelektrik
|100 Tynamo Candy & Unova Stone
|Eelektross
|Lampent
|100 Litwick Candy & Unova Stone
|Chandelure
Upgrade
To learn how to get Upgrades, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Porygon
|25 Porygon Candy & Upgrade
|Porygon2
Lure module evolutions
There are currently 6 Pokemon that require a Lure Module to evolve, plus one where a specific Lure Module can help make things easier. These Pokemon are that, in at least one game in the core series, can only evolve when in specific locations.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Magneton
|100 Magnemite Candy & Magnetic Lure
|Magnezone
|Eevee
|25 Eevee Candy & Mossy Lure
|Leafeon
|Eevee
|25 Eevee Candy & Glacial Lure
|Glaceon
|Nosepass
|50 Candy & Magnetic Lure
|Probopass
|Sliggoo
|100 Goomy Candy & Rainy Lure
Can also evolve when raining in overworld
|Goodra
|Charjabug
|100 Grubbin Candy & Magnetic Lure
|Vikavolt
|Crabrawler
|50 Crabrawler Candy & Glacial Lure
|Crabominable
Gender-specific evolutions
Certain Pokemon have evolutions based on gender, either evolving into different species or not being capable of evolving at all depending on if they are male or female.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Kirlia
|100 Ralts Candy & Sinnoh Stone
Kirlia must be male
|Gallade
|Snorunt
|100 Snorunt Candy & Sinnoh Stone
Snorunt must be female
|Froslass
|Burmy
|50 Burmy Candy
Burmy must be female
|Wormadam
|Burmy
|50 Burmy Candy
Burmy must be male
|Mothim
|Combee
|50 Combee Candy
Combee must be female
|Vespiquen
|Salandit
|50 Salandit Candy
Salandit must be female
|Salazzle
Time & weather-specific evolutions
There are 10 Pokemon that can only evolve at certain times of day, plus one Pokemon whose form is impacted by what time it evolves.
Note that many of these Pokemon have other requirements to fulfill before you can evolve them.
Daytime
In Pokemon Go, daytime starts about two hours after sunrise.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Eevee
|25 Eevee Candy & daytime
Must walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy
|Espeon
|Sneasel (Hisuian form)
|100 Sneasel Candy & daytime
Must walk 7 km with Sneasel as your Buddy
|Sneasler
|Tyrunt
|50 Tyrunt Candy & daytime
|Tyrantrum
|Yungoos
|50 Yungoos Candy & daytime
|Gumshoos
|Rockruff
|50 Rockruff Candy & daytime
|Lycanroc (Midday Form)
|Fomantis
|50 Fomantis Candy & daytime
|Lurantis
|Cosmoem
|100 Cosmog Candy & daytime
|Solgaleo
Nighttime
In Pokemon Go, nighttime starts around 2 hours after sunset.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Eevee
|25 Eevee Candy & nighttime
Must walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy
|Umbreon
|Ursaring
|100 Teddiursa Candy & nighttime
Must be a full moon
|Ursaluna
|Amaura
|50 Amaura Candy & daytime
|Aurorus
|Rockruff
|50 Rockruff Candy & nighttime
|Lycanroc (Midnight Form)
|Cosmoem
|100 Cosmog Candy & nighttime
|Lunala
There is currently one Pokemon that only evolves during specific weather conditions.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Sliggoo
|100 Goomy Candy while raining
Can also evolve with Rainy Lure active
|Goodra
Buddy task evolutions
There are also Pokemon who need to be set as your Buddy and complete specific tasks before they can evolve. Many simply involve walking with the Pokemon, but others have more complicated requirements.
Walking
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Eevee
|25 Eevee Candy & walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy
Must be daytime
|Espeon
|Eevee
|25 Eevee Candy & walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy
Must be nighttime
|Umbreon
|Sneasel (Hisuian Form)
|100 Sneasel Candy & walk 7 km with Hisuian Sneasel as your Buddy
|Sneasler
|Feebas
|100 Feebas Candy & walk 20 km with Feebas as your Buddy
|Milotic
|Bonsly
|50 Sudowoodo Candy & walk 15 km with Bonsly as your Buddy
|Sudowoodo
|Mime Jr.
|50 Mr. Mime Candy & walk 15 km with Mime Jr. as your Buddy
|Mr. Mime
|Happiny
|25 Chansey Candy & walk 15 km with Happiny as your Buddy
|Chansey
|Woobat
|50 Woobat Candy & walk 1 km with Woobat as your Buddy
|Swoobat
|Pawmo
|100 Pawmi Candy & walk 25 km with Pawmo as your Buddy
|Pawmot
Other Buddy tasks
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Primeape
|100 Mankey Candy & defeat 30 30 Ghost-type or Psychic-Type Pokemon with Primeape as your Buddy
|Annihilape
|Slowpoke (Galarian Form)
|50 Slowpoke Candy & catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy
|Slowbro (Galarian Form)
|Slowpoke (Galarian Form)
|50 Slowpoke Candy & catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy
|Slowking (Galarian Form)
|Eevee
|25 Eevee Candy & earn 70 Hearts with Eevee as your Buddy
|Sylveon
|Qwilfish (Hisuian Form)
|50 Qwilfish Candy & win 10 Raids with Hisuian Qwilfish as your Buddy
|Overqwil
|Yamask (Galarian Form)
|50 Yamask Candy & win 10 Raids with Galarian Yamask as your Buddy
|Runerigus
|Floette
|100 Flabébé Candy & earn 20 Hearts with Floette as your Buddy
|Florges
|Pancham
|50 Pancham Candy & catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon with Pancham as your Buddy
|Pangoro
|Spritzee
|50 Spritzee Candy & use an Incense with Spritzee as your Buddy
|Aromatisse
|Swirlix
|50 Swirlix Candy & feed Swirlix 25 treats as your Buddy
|Slurpuff
|Farfetch’d (Galarian Form)
|50 Farfetch’d Candy & make 10 Excellent throws with Galarian Farfetch’d as your Buddy
|Sirfetch’d
|Charcadet
|50 Charcadet Candy & fight 30 Psychic-type Pokemon
|Armarouge
|Charcadet
|50 Charcadet Candy & fight 30 Ghost-type Pokemon
|Ceruledge
Regional variants
Regional variants have been part of the franchise since Sun and Moon and were incorporated into Pokemon Go early on.
It’s important to note that Pokemon typically cannot evolve into regional variants unless they are also the same form. That applies to Pokemon lines that only have one regional variant and regional variants that can evolve.
For example, Pikachu cannot evolve into Alolan Raichu, Kantoian Farfetch’d can’t become Sirfetch’d, and a regular old Zigzagoon from Hoenn will never evolve into a Galarian Linoone or Obstagoon.
That means the only way to get Pokemon like Alolan Exeggutor or Galarian Weezing is by catching them in their final form, though events occasionally lift that restriction.
Special cases
There are also a handful of Pokemon with completely distinct evolutionary methods or branching evolutionary lines that come with their own conditions.
Tyrogue, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan & Hitmontop
Evolving Tyrogue is simple, as you only need 25 Candy. However, the Scuffle Pokemon can evolve into three different species: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop.
Which one Tyrogue becomes depends on its stats. Whichever state is highest will determine what it becomes, so be sure to appraise your Tyrogue in the menu before you evolve it.
For more details on Tyrogue’s evolutions, be sure to check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Tyrogue
|25 Tyrogue Candy & Attack as highest stat
|Hitmonlee
|Tyrogue
|25 Tyrogue Candy & Defense as highest stat
|Hitmonchan
|Tyrogue
|25 Tyrogue Candy & HP as highest stat
|Hitmontop
Wurmple, Silcoon, Cascoon, Beautifly & Dustox
Wurmple can evolve into either Silcoon (which becomes Beautifly) or Cascoon (which becomes Dustox).
Unlike other branching evolution lines, there’s no way to predict or influence which one Wurmple evolves into. If you’re looking for a specific one, you’ll have to simply hope for the best and catch plenty of Wurmple in case luck isn’t on your side.
Inkay & Malamar
Just like in the other games, Inkay has a unique evolution method that requires players to turn their phones upside down. Simply turn your phone while looking at your Inkay, and you’ll notice the pink “Evolve” box get darker; the text will also flip – provided you have enough Candy.
For more details on getting Inkay and Malamar, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Inkay
|50 Inkay Candy & turn phone upside down
|Malamar
Rockruff & Dusk Form Lycanroc
We already went over how to get Lycanroc’s other forms, but Dusk Form Lycanroc is unique enough to discuss separately.
To get this Lycanroc form, you need to have a Rockruff that’s capable of becoming Dusk Form. You’ll be able to tell the difference by looking at the Pokemon’s page, as it will only display one evolution option instead of the two available to other Rockruff.
For more details on Lycanroc’s forms, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirements
|Evolution
|Rockruff
|50 Rockruff Candy & Dusk Form capable
|Lycanroc (Dusk Form)
Gimmighoul & Gholdengo
Gimmighoul has a form that’s unique to Pokemon Go. Rather than hiding in a chest like in Scarlet and Violet, Roaming Form Gimmighoul is a tiny Pokemon that carries a coin.
To even get Gimmighoul, you’ll need to have Scarlet or Violet on Nintendo Switch and connect your game to your Pokemon Go account. This unlocks the Coin Bag, which is needed to find Ghimmighoul and the Coins necessary to evolve it into Gholdengo.
For more details on catching Gimmighoul and collecting Coins, check out our guide.
|Pokemon
|Requirement
|Evolution
|Gimmighoul
|999 Gimmighoul Coins
|Gholdengo
Best ways to get special evolutions
Trainers hoping to get a specific special evolution should keep a close on Pokemon Go’s event calendar, as some make it much easier to fulfill the requirements.
For example, the Psychic Spectacular event running until September 22 makes Psychic-type Pokemon far more common than they typically are. That means it’s the perfect time to get Galarian Slowking, as it requires you to catch 30 Psychic-types with Galarian Slowpoke as your Buddy.
There’s also the Psychic Cup, which will help you defeat the 30 Psychic-types you need to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.
Additionally, the Legendary Heroes event that runs from September 26 through October 1 will allow players to evolve Koffing into Galarian Weezing.
That’s everything to know about special evolution methods in Pokemon Go! For more on the mobile game, check out our guides on how to get Best Buddy status, how IVs & CP work, and how to beat Giovanni.