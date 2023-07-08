Best moveset for Blastoise in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Kanto starter Squirtle’s final evolution is Blastoise, a very powerful Water-type Pokemon. Here’s a breakdown of Blastoise’s power in Pokemon Go and the best moveset for this popular aquatic pick.

One of the more iconic Water-type Pokemon is Blastoise, the final evolution form of Kanto starter Squirtle.

Blastoise has been known to pack a punch in the console Pokemon games, but what about this Pokemon’s power in Pokemon Go?

Let’s take a look at how Pokemon Go players can maximize Blastoise’s power. We’ve laid out the preferred moveset for Blastoise, and whether the Water-type Pokemon has any relevance in PoGo’s meta.

Best moveset for Blastoise in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Blastoise is Water Gun as a Fast Attack, and either Ice Beam or Hydro Cannon for a Charged Attack.

Water Gun possesses a better energy stat in Go than Bite, which makes it ideal. If combined with Hydro Cannon, Blastoise can do serious damage to opposing Pokemon.

Hydro Cannon can be obtained via the Squirtle Community Day Classic that will take place on July 9, 2023. Those who evolve Squirtle into Wartortle, and Wartortle into Blastoise, will have the ability to add Hydro Cannon to Blastoise’s moveset.

All moves Blastoise can learn in Pokemon Go

Blastoise can learn one of two Fast Moves and one of six Charged Attacks. Here’s all the moves listed below:

Blastoise Fast Moves

Bite (Dark)

Water Gun (Water)

Blastoise Charged Attacks

Flash Cannon (Steel)

Ice Beam (Ice)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Skull Bash (Normal)

Return (Normal)

Hydro Cannon (Water)

Is Blaistoise any good in Pokemon Go?

Blastoise can do damage in the Ultra League of Pokemon Go, but doesn’t have much in the way of value outside of that. As of this writing, the heavy hitters in the Master League include the likes of Garchomp and Tyranitar, as well as Haxorus.

Now that we’ve went over the best moveset for Blastoise, feel free to take a look at some of our other Pokemon Go guides.

