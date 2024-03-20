Pokemon Go Kyogre best moveset for PvP and Raids

It’s no secret that Kyogre is a powerhouse and this Legendary gets even stronger once it has its best moveset possible. To help you out we’ve put together this guide on the strongest attacks to teach Kyogre in Pokemon Go.

Kyogre was last available during its dedicated Raid Day that took place on March 17, 2024, from 2 PM to 7 PM, having been given a two-hour extension due to connectivity issues.

If you managed to catch Kyogre either during this event or one of the many times when it was available previously, you own one of the strongest Water-type Pokemon in the game. Given its incredible strength, you’ll want to best moveset possible to make sure your Kyogre doesn’t go to waste.

With that said, here’s a breakdown of the best moveset for Kyogre in Pokemon Go.

Contents:

Pokemon Go Kyogre all moves

Here is every move that Kyogre can learn in Pokemon Go:

Kyogre Fast Moves

Waterfall (Water/STAB)

Kyogre Charged Moves

Blizzard (Ice)

Frustration* (Normal)

Hydro Pump (Water/STAB)

Origin Pulse (Water/STAB)

Surf (Water/STAB)

Thunder (Electric)

*Only learned by Shadow Kyogre

Pokemon Go Kyogre best PvP moveset

Those wanting to take on other players using Kyogre will want it to have a moveset consisting of Waterfall as its Fast Attack and Surf plus Blizzard as its Charged Attacks.

Waterfall is the only option in the Fast Attack slot, providing a solid Water-type move that benefits from STAB. While Waterfall does not produce much energy it does hit hard making it a good choice to take advantage of Kyogre’s high Attack stat.

As for Charged Attacks, Surf is the best damaging move Kyogre gets access to. While Origin Pulse deals more total damage it takes too long to charge to be viable in PvP. Partnering Surf with Blizzard gives Kyogre coverage against Grass, Dragon, and Flying types that it can otherwise struggle with.

Pokemon Go Kyogre best Raid moveset

Kyogre’s best moveset in Raids is Waterfall as its Fast Attack and either Origin Pulse or Surf as its Charged Attack.

Waterfall is the default option as it is Kyogre’s only Fast Attack but it does work well regardless providing great damage against Raid Bosses weak to Water-type moves.

Equally, Origin Pulse is Kyogre’s best Charged Attack for Raids as it deals a ton of damage. However, you may need to use an Elite TM to teach it as Origin Pulse is a legacy move. If this is a problem then Surf is a great alternative that is only fractionally weaker.

Pokemon Go Shadow Kyogre best moveset

Shadow Kyogre’s best moveset for PvP is Waterfall plus Surf and Blizzard. However, those wanting to use Shadow Kyogre in Raids will instead want Waterfall and Origin Pulse.

The only difference between regular Kyogre and Shadow Kyogre is that the latter gets access to Frustration. However, Frustration is a weak attack and not worth using so the recommended movesets for both raids and PvP are identical to regular Kyogre.

