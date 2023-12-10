Best moveset for Cryogonal in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Cryogonal in Pokemon Go, plus whether it’s good for those who play PvP.

Pokemon Go players who did the Ice Catch Mastery Timed Research in December 2023 received plentiful opportunities to catch Ice-type Pokemon Cryogonal in Pokemon Go.

But, how good exactly can this Pokemon be in the mobile game? It depends on the format, but one will want an optimal moveset for it.

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Cryogonal in Pokemon Go.

Cryogonal’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Cryogonal with Ice Shard as its Fast Move, with Night Slash and Triple Axel as Charged Moves.

Ice Shard is a good Ice-type move that fits a lot of Ice-type Pokemon due to its high EPS. Cryogonal can only choose from one of two Fast Moves, so the choice here is clear.

And as for the Charged Moves, Triple Axel serves as an STAB attack and one that doesn’t cost that much, either. Low-cost moves are the move for Cryogonal, hence why Night Slash is the other preferred option.

All moves Cryogonal can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Cryogonal can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Ice Shard (Ice)

Frost Breath (Ice)

Charged Moves

Night Slash (Dark)

Water Pulse (Water)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Aurora Beam (Ice)

Triple Axel (Ice)

Is Cryogonal any good?

Even though the meta of the Ultra League is littered with Dragon-type Pokemon, there several more powerful options to choose from. Cryogonal pales in comparison to these other Dragon-types, unfortunately.

Cryogonal ranked #290 in PvPoke’s Ultra League rankings as of December 2023, well behind of the meta Pokemon that roam the format.

The Ice-type doesn’t do particularly well in the Great League, either, as there are simply better options to choose from.

However, those who want to try their hand in the Master League will find that Cryogonal doesn’t do too badly there. XL Cryogonal ranked #155 in the December 2023 Master League rankings.

