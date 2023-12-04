Best moveset for Milotic in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Water-type Pokemon Milotic in Pokemon Go, plus whether it has relevancy in the PvP meta.

Gen III Pokemon Feebas proved to be a tricky Pokemon to find in the console games. However, it was worth the effort when it eventually evolved into Milotic.

Milotic is available for Pokemon Go trainers, but what exactly is the best moveset for the Water-type?

Here’s a look at what moveset one should go with, plus whether Milotic has power in the game.

The Pokemon Company / Pokemon Fandom

Milotic’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Milotic with Dragon Tail as its Fast Move, with Surf and Blizzard as Charged Moves.

Milotic can only choose from one of two different Fast Moves, and Dragon Tail is the one to go with despite the fact that the Water-type won’t get a STAB bonus. However, it can be an effective counter against Dragon-type Pokemon.

As for the Charged Moves, Surf is a low-cost option that can be a good weapon against Fire and Rock-types. Blizzard, meanwhile, can be a highly-effective move against other meta-centric creatures.

All moves Milotic can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Milotic can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Waterfall (Water)

Charged Moves

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Blizzard (Ice)

Surf (Water)

Is Milotic any good?

Given the preferred moveset for Milotic, one would likely guess that the Water-type Pokemon would work well as a counter to Dragon-types in higher tiers of play. And, you would be correct in that assumption.

Milotic ranks pretty well in Ultra League action, as PvPoke put it at #178 in the December 2023 ranking.

Given that there are a number of powerful Flying, Fire, and Dragon-types atop the Ultra League meta like Pidgeot, Talonflame, and Skeledirge, Milotic isn’t a bad counter.

Milotic doesn’t rank particularly well in the Great League, however. The Water-type sat at #435 in Pokemon Go’s Great League rankings per PvPoke.

