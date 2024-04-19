GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Mega Swampert: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Raissa Jerez
mega swampert pokemon goNIANTIC

Mega Swampert is an outstanding Ground/Water-type competitive Pokemon, so if you’re looking to test its power in Pokemon Go’s PvP and Raid content, here are its best movesets for each scenario.

Swampert’s great type combination turned it into a fan-favorite Pokemon and it got even more popular once it received its Mega Evolution in Pokemon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire.

Mega Swampert became one of the top Ground/Water-type creatures in the meta, and – luckily – it translated to Pokemon Go‘s competitive mode. So, if you want to add this sturdy beast to your team, here are the ideal movesets you can teach it.

Contents

Pokemon Go Mega Swampert all moves

This Pokemon has a total of two Fast Moves and seven Charged Moves in the game, leaving players with a good set of combinations to try out during battles.

Mega Swampert Fast Moves

  • Mud Shot (Ground/STAB)
  • Water Gun (Water/STAB)

Mega Swampert Charged Moves

  • Earthquake (Ground/STAB)
  • Sludge Wave (Poison)
  • Surf (Water/STAB)
  • Muddy Water (Water/STAB)
  • Hydro Cannon (Water/STAB/Elite TM)
  • Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)
  • Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)
mega swampert pokemon 2THE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Mega Swampert best PvP moveset

The best moveset players can choose for Mega Swampert in PvP is Mud Shot as a Fast Move and Hydro Cannon as a Charged Move.

Mud Shot allows players to benefit from STAB, target a certain type of enemy, and quickly access the Charged Move.

As a Charged Move, Hydro Cannon is the best option as it is a cheap move with incredibly high damage that can help bait shields. Plus, mixing one Ground and one Water move will amplify Mega Swampert’s coverage in battle.

In case you’re looking for a secondary Charged Move, pick Earthquake, as this powerful nuke will pulverize any enemy left.

Pokemon Go Mega Swampert best Raid moveset

Mega Swampert’s best moveset for Raid battles consists of Water Gun as a Fast Move and Hydro Cannon as a Charged Move.

This move combination works perfectly as they are both cheap moves that hit hard and benefit from extra STAB. Due to how fast Water Gun is, players will reach Hydro Cannon and its 90 damage very quickly.

As a dual creature, Mega Swampert can be used in Raids as a full Water or full Ground-type attacker. However, due to typing weaknesses and strengths, the Water moveset is a tad superior, as it offers more coverage.

That’s all you need to know about Mega Swampert’s best movesets in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

