Pokemon Go Toxicroak: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Trainers can raise the Poison/Fighting-type Toxicroak in Pokemon Go but may wonder what its best moveset is in PvP and Raid content. Let’s break down every move Toxicroak can learn in Pokemon Go and figure out its best moveset.

Pokemon Go is hosting a Croagunk Spotlight Hour on April 9, 2024, which makes for a great opportunity to evolve it into Toxicroak.

Toxicroak is a Poison/Fighting-type Pokemon first introduced in Generation 4 and was previously the only Pokemon to hold this type combination until Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Gen 9’s DLC.

So, those looking to use Toxicroak in Pokemon Go may want to know its best moveset for PvP and Raid content. Let’s go over all of its moves and decide which moves are best for each situation.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Toxicroak all moves

Fast Moves

Mud Shot (Ground)

Poison Jab (Poison/STAB)

Counter (Fighting/STAB)

Charged Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Sludge Bomb (Poison/STAB)

Mud Bomb (Ground)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting/STAB)

Pokemon Go Toxicroak: Best moveset for PvP

For PvP content, the best moveset for Toxicroak is Counter as the Fast Move with Dynamic Punch and Mud Bomb as the Charged Moves.

Counter should be Toxicroak’s chosen Fast Move thanks to its high base damage and STAB benefits.

Dynamic Punch should be Toxicroak’s first choice of Charged Move thanks to its high damage, STAB benefits, and decent Energy cost. The second option is a tough choice between Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb, but Mud Bomb costs less Energy and provides great type coverage.

However, those wanting to capitalize on damage and STAB can opt for Sludge Bomb.

Bulbapedia

Pokemon Go Toxicroak: Best moveset for Raids

For Raid content, the best moveset for Toxicroak is Poison Jab as the Fast Move with Sludge Bomb and Dynamic Punch as the Charged Moves.

When using Toxicroak in Raid content, it’s best to make it a Poison-type attacker, so both Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb are its only options. The second Charged Move slot should go to Dynamic Punch due to STAB and its great damage output.

That’s everything you need to know about Toxicroak’s best movesets in Pokemon Go. For more guide content, check out these other links below:

