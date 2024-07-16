Mega Lucario is finally arriving in Pokemon Go, building up the roster of available Mega Evolutions in the mobile game.

Pokemon Go has added plenty of Mega Evolutions throughout the years since the game launched. Still, several forms are missing, including Mega Camerupt, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Mawile.

Amid the Go Fest 2024 festivities, Niantic announced that Mega Lucario would be featured in an upcoming Raid Day as part of Ultra Unlock Part 3.

If you’re interested in adding this Mega Evolution to your Pokedex, keep reading to learn how to easily take down Mega Lucario in Raids.

Mega Lucario weaknesses in Pokemon Go



As a Fighting/Steel-type Pokemon, Mega Lucario is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks. Therefore, you should bring your most powerful Pokemon from any of these three types.

On the other hand, Mega Lucario is resistant to Bug, Poison, Rock, Dark, Dragon, Grass, Ice, Normal, and Steel-type moves, leaving a large pool of options players should avoid.

Mega Lucario counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to easily defeat Mega Lucario:

Pokemon Sprite Best Moveset Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Charizard Fire Spin & Blast Burn Reshiram Fire Fang & Fusion Flare Mega Blaziken Counter & Blaze Kick Mega Heracross Counter & Close Combat Mega Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Shadow Ho-Oh Incinerate & Sacred Fire Shadow Machamp Counter & Dynamic Punch

How to get Mega Lucario in Pokemon Go

Mega Lucario will be featured on a Raid Day as part of Ultra Unlock Part 3 on July 27, 2024, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Can Mega Lucario be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, the Shiny form of Mega Lucario will debut during its Raid Day in Pokemon Go. Unlike its standard form, Shiny Mega Lucario is yellow and blue.

That’s everything you need to know to defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon Go Raids. For more Go content, check our guide on every Legendary in Pokemon Go and the current Raid Bosses.