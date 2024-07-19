Pokemon Go fans relieved with Mega Lucario’s evolution cost

Niantic has revealed the Mega Evolution cost for Lucario in Pokemon Go, and fans are surprised to learn that it can be completed quickly, even though it’s tied to an upcoming event.

Mega Evolution works very differently in Pokemon Go than it does in the mainline games. In order to perform the powerful transformation, the player needs to acquire Mega Energy, usually by defeating that Pokemon in Raids. Once they’ve earned enough, they can spend that Mega Energy to Mega Evolve.

The first Mega Evolution price can be costly, though it drastically lowers for all future transformations and even works on a timer for free uses of the ability. Some Pokemon can have way higher Mega Energy demands, especially the ones with stronger Mega Evolutions.

Pokemon Go will introduce Mega Lucario in an upcoming Raid Day event on July 27. The game has already updated Lucario in anticipation of the event, and users of The Silph Road Reddit are surprised to see what’s changed.

Lucario only needs 200 Mega Energy to transform into Mega Lucario

Lucario only needs 200 Mega Energy to evolve, which is half that of a Pokemon like Rayquaza. This means players should easily be able to acquire enough Mega Energy for Lucario during the Raid Day without needing to splurge on an event ticket.

“Better than needing 1000 energy to evolve like Necrozma,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s a 900 energy max to speedrun the level 3 mega. With losses, 4 good raids aughta do it.”

“Generally how many raids would you need to get the 200 mega energy?,” one fan asked, to which another responded, “Could easily do it in one. I think 225 is the max for each raid.”

Those without easy access to Raids are loving the decision the most. “I am so glad they did 200. I was expecting to have to get 300 to Mega Evolve but this is much better,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “200? Yesss I can do this remotely.”

While fans might be elated at the low Mega Energy cost, they’ll still need to go through the difficult process of earning it. We don’t know exactly how strong Mega Lucario will be in Pokemon Go, but if it’s anything like its mainline game equivalent, it won’t go down quickly.