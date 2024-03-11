Pokemon Go Mega Tyranitar: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Tyranitar is a fan-favorite Pokemon from Gen 2 and its Mega Evolution is coming back to Pokemon Go Raid battles. If you want this strong creature to be a part of your roster, you’ll need to know everything about it, including its best moveset and whether or not it’s good in battle.

This massive dinosaur was first introduced back in the Johto region along with 99 other Pokemon, and quickly became an ultimate fan-favorite not just due to its cool design but also because of how strong it is in general.

In 2013, with the release of Gen 6, the temporary Mega evolutions mechanic was added to X & Y games thanks to the Kalos’ Mega Stones discovery, and in 2020, they finally made it to Pokemon Go.

Mega Tyranitar is part of the many Mega Pokemon available in the game, alongside fan favorites like Mega Steelix, Mega Charizard, and Mega Gengar. So, if you want to add it to your main team, here’s all you need to know to catch it in Mega Raids from March 14, 2024, until March 21, 2024, and whether or not it’ll be worth your time.

Contents

Pokemon Go Mega Tyranitar all moves

This dual Rock/Dark big fella has three Fast Moves and four Charged Moves available in its pool, which range from Dark and Rock to even Fire and Steel-type attacks.

Mega Tyranitar Fast Moves

Bite (Dark/STAB)

Iron Tail (Steel)

Smack Down (Rock/STAB/Elite Fast Move)

Mega Tyranitar Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock/STAB)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Crunch (Dark/STAB)

Brutal Swing (Dark/STAB)

Pokemon Go Mega Tyranitar best PvP moveset

The best moveset players can use for Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Go’s PvP consists of Bite as a Fast Move and Brutal Swing as a Charged Move, with 20.57 damage per second, with an outstanding 997.0 extra damage before it faints.

Because of how good this ‘mon is as both Dark and Rock types, you can raise two of them, each focusing on one type. The overall best is Dark, as mentioned above, but your second Mega Tyranitar can focus on the Rock type with Smack Down and Stone Edge as the predetermined moveset.

Pokemon Go Mega Tyranitar best Raid moveset

The best moveset for Mega Tyranitar in Raids is the same as for PvP, with Bite as a Fast Move and Brutal Swing as a Charged Move. However, players who have an Elite TM to spare can use it to change Bite for Smack Down. That way, Mega Tyranitar will hit with both types -Rock and Dark- giving it more coverage.

This new combo will give this beast a total damage per second of 16.77 and a 620 total damage output.

That’s all you need to know about Mega Tyranitar’s best moveset. Check out our other guides to become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go.

