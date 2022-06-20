10 best Steel-type Pokemon ranked: Metagross, Solgaleo & more

Looking for the best Steel-type Pokemon to add to your team? From classics like Scizor to powerful Legendaries including Dialga, we’ve got you covered with the strongest choices.

Of all the different Pokemon types, Steel is the one that feels most dominated by uber-powerful species, partly because there are so many unique dual-types, Legendaries, and Mythicals that fall into this category.

Steel-types also typically benefit from having loads of type resistances, so unless your opponent is prepared with the right counters, they’ll have a really tough time taking your Pokemon out.

Deciding on the top 10 best Steel-types was a difficult task, but we’ve done our best while taking into account a range of factors including typing, stats, moveset, quality of lore, and how cool their design is.

10. Scizor

One of the most instantly-recognizable Steel-type Pokemon is Scizor, the evolution of the beloved Scyther. This bright red bug specializes in physical moves, with a huge 130 Attack stat that means it can dish out massive damage with STAB moves like Iron Head and X-Scissor.

The ability Technician also converts low-power moves into big damage-dealers, and the option to Mega Evolve boosts its Attack and Defense even higher. It’s certainly not the ultimate Steel-type Pokemon, but Scizor is a great option to kick off our list.

9. Kartana

Kartana’s stats are all over the place, but if you know how to use it, then it can be deadly. This Ultra Beast has one of the highest Attack stats in the game at a devastating 181, while a 109 Speed means it will have a high chance of striking first with brilliant moves like Sacred Sword and Smart Strike.

And it certainly needs to strike first, as a shockingly low 59 HP and 31 Special Defense mean it won’t last long in battle at all. As long as you’re aware of its status as a glass cannon and you pick the right moments to unleash it, then Kartana can easily be a game-changing wallbreaker.

8. Lucario

It may fare better as a Fighting-type Pokemon, but as one of the most beloved species of all time, we just couldn’t leave Lucario off our list. Besides, that part-Steel typing eliminates all of the usual Fighting-type weaknesses (Fairy, Flying, and Psychic), and gives it eight resistances and a Poison immunity.

This is incredibly useful, as Lucario isn’t the best when it comes to Defense and Special Defense, both of which sit at 70. Fortunately, it thrives with 110 Attack and 115 Special Attack, which allows it to dish out some huge STAB damage with Steel-type moves like Meteor Mash and Flash Cannon.

7. Aegislash

It may have relatively low total base stats (500 compared to Dialga’s 680), but Aegislash still fares as one of the best Steel-type Pokemon of all time thanks to its ability to change between two different forms, Blade and Shield, which lets it focus on either Attack or Defense mid-battle.

This makes it an unpredictable Pokemon to go up against, and even if an opponent does manage to figure Aegislash out, its dual Steel/Ghost typing gives it nine resistances and three immunities. Combined with a huge 140 Defense and Special Defense in Shield forme, it’s very hard to take down.

6. Genesect

The first Mythical on our best Steel-type Pokemon list is Genesect. Aside from a relatively low 71 HP, the rest of its stats are very well balanced, leaving it without any significant downsides. With 120 Attack and 120 Special Attack stats, it can excel in either physical damage or special damage.

One of the best features of Genesect is that it has the ability to change the typing of its brilliant signature move Techno Blast into Electric, Fire, Ice, or Water depending on the Drive it’s holding. With 120 power and 100% accuracy, this gives Genesect some brilliant (and powerful) coverage options.

5. Magearna

Another Mythical that makes its way onto our list is Magearna. Known as the Artificial Pokemon, this Fairy/Steel-type from the Alola region has a huge amount of type resistances and is immune to both Poison and Dragon-type attacks, which already gives it a massive advantage.

Throw in 115 Defense and 115 Special Defense stats, and it becomes a very tricky Pokemon to defeat. It also has a huge 130 Special Attack, while the stat-boosting ability Soul-Heart means it can be devastating on the battlefield with a range of coverage moves like Ice Beam, Thunderbolt, and Focus Blast.

4. Metagross

For many trainers, the pseudo-Legendary Metagross is the definitive Steel-type Pokemon, thanks to its imposing design and huge power. It has an impressive 10 resistances on its side and an intimidating 135 Attack stat that’s backed up by moves like Meteor Mash and Zen Headbutt.

That’s not to mention its Mega Evolution, which gives it an extra 100 stats to play with. This fixes its biggest weakness – slow Speed – by increasing it from 70 to 110, while also increasing every other stat except HP. It also gets a nice boost to contact move damage with the ability Tough Claws.

3. Solgaleo

It may not be the most instantly recognizable Steel-type Pokemon, but Solgaleo has worked its way into the big leagues with a huge 680 total base stats that are distributed excellently: 137 HP and 107 Defense for high bulk combined with 137 Attack and 113 Special Attack for some hard-hitting potential.

These stats are also pretty much impenetrable thanks to the ability Full Metal Body, which prevents stat reduction from other Pokemon’s moves and abilities. Similar to Metagross, a brilliant Psychic/Steel-typing gives Solgaleo a huge amount of type resistances. All of this makes it a nightmare to take down.

2. Zacian (Crowned Sword)

Both Zacian and Zamazenta have the ability to become top-tier Steel-types when given a special item to hold, but in an effort to keep our list as varied as possible we’ve only chosen one: and that’s the attack-focused Zacian!

The box art Legendary for Pokemon Sword has a huge 670 total base stats, with an impressive 138 Speed that almost always lets it attack first, a powerful 130 Attack, and a solid 115 Defense. But it really shines when given a Rusted Sword to hold, where it becomes the Fairy/Steel-type Crowned Sword Zacian.

In this form, it gets a ridiculous 720 base stat – the same as the Mythical Arceus – with a devastating 170 Attack stat that’s boosted further when switched into battle thanks to the ability Intrepid Sword. With moves like Behemoth Blade and Close Combat, Zacian is almost unstoppable.

1. Dialga

Dialga reached number two on our best Dragon-type list, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see it top our Steel-type list. The fan-favorite Legendary from the Sinnoh region has constantly proven itself to be a winner across multiple games, from Legends Arceus to Pokemon Go.

Being a dual Steel/Dragon-type means the two big weaknesses Dragons usually have – Fairies and other Dragons – are negated, which really helps it stand out among all the powerful Dragon-types. It also has one of the coolest Legendary designs of all time, which may have swayed us slightly.

When it comes to stats, Dialga stands out with a huge 150 Special Attack, 120 Attack, and 120 Defense, which means it can dish out some huge damage with attacks like Roar Of Time and Iron Tail while also being able to tank hits from opponents.

While there’s plenty of competition, we think it’s safe to say that Dialga is the best Steel-type Pokemon of all time.

