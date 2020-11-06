Pokemon Sword and Shield: List of every missing Pokemon - Dexerto

While Pokemon Sword and Shield has seen more additions to the game with the recent The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra DLC, there is still a lot that can’t be found in the Galar region.
The National Pokedex fiasco was as talked about in the build-up to Sword and Shield as the release was itself. Trainers were astonished when it was revealed that for the first time in history that not all Pokemon could be caught. Threats of boycotting the game ensued but despite this, the Nintendo Switch game performed incredibly well commercially and received glowing praise from many Pokemon fans.
In the post-Nintendo DS era, only Diamond and Pearl (whispers of a remake continue to be heard) has outsold Sword and Shield. The teams behind Sword and Shield obviously heard the fierce criticism about the National Pokedex and have alleviated this somewhat by adding a host of species to the DLCs. While the game still falls far short of the National Pokedex, at least more species have been added.
List of Pokemon NOT in Sword and Shield
Here is the full list of Pokemon that can’t be found in Pokemon Sword and Shield:
Gen 1
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebell
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seal
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Voltorb
- Electrode
It’s amazing to think that there are still 34 missing Pokemon from Kanto. Dragonite is probably the most notable recent addition, but it is also strange to think there is a new mainline Pokemon game out there where a Pidgey won’t even spawn!
Gen 2
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Crocanaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Aipom
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Yanma
- Murkrow
- Med
- Misdreavus
- Unknown
- Girafarig
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Gligar
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Stantler
- Smeargle
The 45 missing Johto Pokemon represent slightly less than half of the generation. Fortunately, the Johto beasts along with Lugia and Ho-Oh were released later this year.
Gen 3
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Plusile
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Spinda
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Castform
- Kecleon
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Tropius
- Chimecho
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Luvdisc
- Deoxys
Gen 3 doesn’t get much love either. Again, well under half of the Pokemon originating from Hoenn are absent. A decent amount of popular and competitively popular Gen 3 Pokemon were added with the Crown Tundra DLC.
With two new Regi-Pokemon coming to #PokemonSwordShield, which one will be your new favorite? ? pic.twitter.com/JA6JVXQXj2
— Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) June 10, 2020
Gen 4
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Ambipom
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Chatot
- Carnivine
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Probopass
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
A large portion of Gen 4 Pokemon are also not available. The only Gen 4 additions with The Crown Tundra were the Legendaries, Spiritomb and Garchomp. Considering how fondly the generation is looked at these days, this will come as a blow to a lot of trainers.
What would you name a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake? ? pic.twitter.com/cpMZt5KFDA
— Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) July 13, 2020
Gen 5
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Teping
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Ducklett
- Swana
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Alomomola
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Meloetta
As a percentage, Gen 5 is one of the better generations when it comes to Galar region representation‚ just 20% are missing. We don’t know the logic behind this or if it was even intentional from the Pokemon Company.
Gen 6
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Furfrou
- Hoopa
Only 72 Pokemon were added in Gen 6, which would explain why only 21 are missing.
Gen 7
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Minior
- Komala
- Bruxish
11 is the fewest missing Pokemon from any generation but with only 86 added it wasn’t going to be much more than this. Upon seeing this list you realize just how many Pokemon are still missing from the Galar region.
According to this list there are still 234 that are unable to be transferred. This represents nearly 20% of all Pokemon!
Fortunately, previously all of the missing Legendaries were added as part of the Crown Tundra expansion. However, there are still plenty unaccounted for.
It could be the case that the National Pokedex will never come to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Hopefully, this isn’t true, otherwise, a lot of trainers will never be truly satisfied with the game.
Now that both DLCs are out, however, this is looking more likely. It is rumored that the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake will be the next addition to the franchise. With the lack of Gen 4 Pokemon added to Sword & Shield, this seems very likely.