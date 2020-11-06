 Pokemon Sword and Shield: List of every missing Pokemon - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword and Shield: List of every missing Pokemon

Published: 6/Nov/2020 13:48

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

While Pokemon Sword and Shield has seen more additions to the game with the recent The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra DLC, there is still a lot that can’t be found in the Galar region.

The National Pokedex fiasco was as talked about in the build-up to Sword and Shield as the release was itself. Trainers were astonished when it was revealed that for the first time in history that not all Pokemon could be caught. Threats of boycotting the game ensued but despite this, the Nintendo Switch game performed incredibly well commercially and received glowing praise from many Pokemon fans.

In the post-Nintendo DS era, only Diamond and Pearl (whispers of a remake continue to be heard) has outsold Sword and Shield. The teams behind Sword and Shield obviously heard the fierce criticism about the National Pokedex and have alleviated this somewhat by adding a host of species to the DLCs. While the game still falls far short of the National Pokedex, at least more species have been added.

List of Pokemon NOT in Sword and Shield

Here is the full list of Pokemon that can’t be found in Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Gen 1

  1. Weedle
  2. Kakuna
  3. Beedrill
  4. Pidgey
  5. Pidgeotto
  6. Pidgeot
  7. Rattata
  8. Raticate
  9. Spearow
  10. Fearow
  11. Ekans
  12. Arbok
  13. Paras
  14. Parasect
  15. Venonat
  16. Venomoth
  17. Mankey
  18. Primeape
  19. Bellsprout
  20. Weepinbell
  21. Victreebell
  22. Geodude
  23. Graveler
  24. Golem
  25. Doduo
  26. Dodrio
  27. Seal
  28. Dewgong
  29. Grimer
  30. Muk
  31. Drowzee
  32. Hypno
  33. Voltorb
  34. Electrode

It’s amazing to think that there are still 34 missing Pokemon from Kanto. Dragonite is probably the most notable recent addition, but it is also strange to think there is a new mainline Pokemon game out there where a Pidgey won’t even spawn!

Pokemon Let's Go Pokedex
Pokemon Company
One place you can get all the Kanto Pokemon is in Pokemon Let’s Go.

Gen 2

  1. Chikorita
  2. Bayleef
  3. Meganium
  4. Cyndaquil
  5. Quilava
  6. Typhlosion
  7. Totodile
  8. Crocanaw
  9. Feraligatr
  10. Sentret
  11. Furret
  12. Ledyba
  13. Ledian
  14. Spinarak
  15. Ariados
  16. Mareep
  17. Flaaffy
  18. Ampharos
  19. Hoppip
  20. Skiploom
  21. Jumpluff
  22. Aipom
  23. Sunkern
  24. Sunflora
  25. Yanma
  26. Murkrow
  27. Med
  28. Misdreavus
  29. Unknown
  30. Girafarig
  31. Pineco
  32. Forretress
  33. Gligar
  34. Snubbull
  35. Granbull
  36. Teddiursa
  37. Ursaring
  38. Slugma
  39. Magcargo
  40. Houndour
  41. Houndoom
  42. Phanpy
  43. Donphan
  44. Stantler
  45. Smeargle

The 45 missing Johto Pokemon represent slightly less than half of the generation. Fortunately, the Johto beasts along with Lugia and Ho-Oh were released later this year.

Ho-Oh Lugia Sword Shield
Pokemon Company
Ho-Oh and Lugia were released in the Crown Tundra DLC.

Gen 3

  1. Poochyena
  2. Mightyena
  3. Wurmple
  4. Silcoon
  5. Beautifly
  6. Cascoon
  7. Dustox
  8. Taillow
  9. Swellow
  10. Surskit
  11. Masquerain
  12. Shroomish
  13. Breloom
  14. Slakoth
  15. Vigoroth
  16. Slaking
  17. Makuhita
  18. Hariyama
  19. Nosepass
  20. Skitty
  21. Delcatty
  22. Meditite
  23. Medicham
  24. Plusile
  25. Minun
  26. Volbeat
  27. Illumise
  28. Gulpin
  29. Swalot
  30. Numel
  31. Camerupt
  32. Spoink
  33. Grumpig
  34. Spinda
  35. Cacnea
  36. Cacturne
  37. Zangoose
  38. Seviper
  39. Castform
  40. Kecleon
  41. Shuppet
  42. Banette
  43. Tropius
  44. Chimecho
  45. Clamperl
  46. Huntail
  47. Gorebyss
  48. Luvdisc
  49. Deoxys

Gen 3 doesn’t get much love either. Again, well under half of the Pokemon originating from Hoenn are absent. A decent amount of popular and competitively popular Gen 3 Pokemon were added with the Crown Tundra DLC.

Gen 4

  1. Turtwig
  2. Grotle
  3. Torterra
  4. Chimchar
  5. Monferno
  6. Infernape
  7. Piplup
  8. Prinplup
  9. Empoleon
  10. Starly
  11. Staravia
  12. Staraptor
  13. Bidoof
  14. Bibarel
  15. Kricketot
  16. Kricketune
  17. Cranidos
  18. Rampardos
  19. Shieldon
  20. Bastiodon
  21. Burmy
  22. Wormadam
  23. Mothim
  24. Pachirisu
  25. Buizel
  26. Floatzel
  27. Ambipom
  28. Honchkrow
  29. Glameow
  30. Purugly
  31. Chingling
  32. Chatot
  33. Carnivine
  34. Finneon
  35. Lumineon
  36. Yanmega
  37. Gliscor
  38. Probopass
  39. Phione
  40. Manaphy
  41. Darkrai
  42. Shaymin
  43. Arceus

A large portion of Gen 4 Pokemon are also not available. The only Gen 4 additions with The Crown Tundra were the Legendaries, Spiritomb and Garchomp. Considering how fondly the generation is looked at these days, this will come as a blow to a lot of trainers.

Gen 5

  1. Snivy
  2. Servine
  3. Serperior
  4. Teping
  5. Pignite
  6. Emboar
  7. Oshawott
  8. Dewott
  9. Samurott
  10. Patrat
  11. Watchog
  12. Pansage
  13. Simisage
  14. Pansear
  15. Simisear
  16. Panpour
  17. Simipour
  18. Blitzle
  19. Zebstrika
  20. Sewaddle
  21. Swadloon
  22. Leavanny
  23. Ducklett
  24. Swana
  25. Deerling
  26. Sawsbuck
  27. Alomomola
  28. Tynamo
  29. Eelektrik
  30. Eelektross
  31. Meloetta

As a percentage, Gen 5 is one of the better generations when it comes to Galar region representation‚ just 20% are missing. We don’t know the logic behind this or if it was even intentional from the Pokemon Company.

Gen 6

  1. Chespin
  2. Quilladin
  3. Chesnaught
  4. Fennekin
  5. Braixen
  6. Delphox
  7. Froakie
  8. Frogadier
  9. Greninja
  10. Scatterbug
  11. Spewpa
  12. Vivillon
  13. Litleo
  14. Pyroar
  15. Flabébé
  16. Floette
  17. Florges
  18. Skiddo
  19. Gogoat
  20. Furfrou
  21. Hoopa

Only 72 Pokemon were added in Gen 6, which would explain why only 21 are missing.

Xerneas Yveltal Zygarde
Amino Apps
Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde are some of the Legendary Pokemon that have now been added to Sword and Shield.

Gen 7

  1. Pikipek
  2. Trumbeak
  3. Toucannon
  4. Yungoos
  5. Gumshoos
  6. Crabrawler
  7. Crabominable
  8. Oricorio
  9. Minior
  10. Komala
  11. Bruxish

11 is the fewest missing Pokemon from any generation but with only 86 added it wasn’t going to be much more than this. Upon seeing this list you realize just how many Pokemon are still missing from the Galar region.

According to this list there are still 234 that are unable to be transferred. This represents nearly 20% of all Pokemon!

Fortunately, previously all of the missing Legendaries were added as part of the Crown Tundra expansion. However, there are still plenty unaccounted for.

It could be the case that the National Pokedex will never come to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Hopefully, this isn’t true, otherwise, a lot of trainers will never be truly satisfied with the game.

Now that both DLCs are out, however, this is looking more likely. It is rumored that the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake will be the next addition to the franchise. With the lack of Gen 4 Pokemon added to Sword & Shield, this seems very likely.

