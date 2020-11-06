Pokemon Sword and Shield: List of every missing Pokemon - Dexerto

While Pokemon Sword and Shield has seen more additions to the game with the recent The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra DLC, there is still a lot that can’t be found in the Galar region.

The National Pokedex fiasco was as talked about in the build-up to Sword and Shield as the release was itself. Trainers were astonished when it was revealed that for the first time in history that not all Pokemon could be caught. Threats of boycotting the game ensued but despite this, the Nintendo Switch game performed incredibly well commercially and received glowing praise from many Pokemon fans.

In the post-Nintendo DS era, only Diamond and Pearl (whispers of a remake continue to be heard) has outsold Sword and Shield. The teams behind Sword and Shield obviously heard the fierce criticism about the National Pokedex and have alleviated this somewhat by adding a host of species to the DLCs. While the game still falls far short of the National Pokedex, at least more species have been added.

List of Pokemon NOT in Sword and Shield

Here is the full list of Pokemon that can’t be found in Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Gen 1

Weedle Kakuna Beedrill Pidgey Pidgeotto Pidgeot Rattata Raticate Spearow Fearow Ekans Arbok Paras Parasect Venonat Venomoth Mankey Primeape Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebell Geodude Graveler Golem Doduo Dodrio Seal Dewgong Grimer Muk Drowzee Hypno Voltorb Electrode

It’s amazing to think that there are still 34 missing Pokemon from Kanto. Dragonite is probably the most notable recent addition, but it is also strange to think there is a new mainline Pokemon game out there where a Pidgey won’t even spawn!

Gen 2

Chikorita Bayleef Meganium Cyndaquil Quilava Typhlosion Totodile Crocanaw Feraligatr Sentret Furret Ledyba Ledian Spinarak Ariados Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Hoppip Skiploom Jumpluff Aipom Sunkern Sunflora Yanma Murkrow Med Misdreavus Unknown Girafarig Pineco Forretress Gligar Snubbull Granbull Teddiursa Ursaring Slugma Magcargo Houndour Houndoom Phanpy Donphan Stantler Smeargle

The 45 missing Johto Pokemon represent slightly less than half of the generation. Fortunately, the Johto beasts along with Lugia and Ho-Oh were released later this year.

Gen 3

Poochyena Mightyena Wurmple Silcoon Beautifly Cascoon Dustox Taillow Swellow Surskit Masquerain Shroomish Breloom Slakoth Vigoroth Slaking Makuhita Hariyama Nosepass Skitty Delcatty Meditite Medicham Plusile Minun Volbeat Illumise Gulpin Swalot Numel Camerupt Spoink Grumpig Spinda Cacnea Cacturne Zangoose Seviper Castform Kecleon Shuppet Banette Tropius Chimecho Clamperl Huntail Gorebyss Luvdisc Deoxys

Gen 3 doesn’t get much love either. Again, well under half of the Pokemon originating from Hoenn are absent. A decent amount of popular and competitively popular Gen 3 Pokemon were added with the Crown Tundra DLC.

Gen 4

Turtwig Grotle Torterra Chimchar Monferno Infernape Piplup Prinplup Empoleon Starly Staravia Staraptor Bidoof Bibarel Kricketot Kricketune Cranidos Rampardos Shieldon Bastiodon Burmy Wormadam Mothim Pachirisu Buizel Floatzel Ambipom Honchkrow Glameow Purugly Chingling Chatot Carnivine Finneon Lumineon Yanmega Gliscor Probopass Phione Manaphy Darkrai Shaymin Arceus

A large portion of Gen 4 Pokemon are also not available. The only Gen 4 additions with The Crown Tundra were the Legendaries, Spiritomb and Garchomp. Considering how fondly the generation is looked at these days, this will come as a blow to a lot of trainers.

Gen 5

Snivy Servine Serperior Teping Pignite Emboar Oshawott Dewott Samurott Patrat Watchog Pansage Simisage Pansear Simisear Panpour Simipour Blitzle Zebstrika Sewaddle Swadloon Leavanny Ducklett Swana Deerling Sawsbuck Alomomola Tynamo Eelektrik Eelektross Meloetta

As a percentage, Gen 5 is one of the better generations when it comes to Galar region representation‚ just 20% are missing. We don’t know the logic behind this or if it was even intentional from the Pokemon Company.

Gen 6

Chespin Quilladin Chesnaught Fennekin Braixen Delphox Froakie Frogadier Greninja Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Litleo Pyroar Flabébé Floette Florges Skiddo Gogoat Furfrou Hoopa

Only 72 Pokemon were added in Gen 6, which would explain why only 21 are missing.

Gen 7

Pikipek Trumbeak Toucannon Yungoos Gumshoos Crabrawler Crabominable Oricorio Minior Komala Bruxish

11 is the fewest missing Pokemon from any generation but with only 86 added it wasn’t going to be much more than this. Upon seeing this list you realize just how many Pokemon are still missing from the Galar region.

According to this list there are still 234 that are unable to be transferred. This represents nearly 20% of all Pokemon!

Fortunately, previously all of the missing Legendaries were added as part of the Crown Tundra expansion. However, there are still plenty unaccounted for.

It could be the case that the National Pokedex will never come to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Hopefully, this isn’t true, otherwise, a lot of trainers will never be truly satisfied with the game.

Now that both DLCs are out, however, this is looking more likely. It is rumored that the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake will be the next addition to the franchise. With the lack of Gen 4 Pokemon added to Sword & Shield, this seems very likely.