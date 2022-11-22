17 best Pokemon toys for Black Friday 2022: Pokeball Plus, Pikachu Funko Pops & cards

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Aside from popular cards and video games, Pokemon toys make up most of the Pokemon Franchise. But with so many adorable toys to choose from, finding a great Pokemon gift for either an adult or a child can be a real challenge. Here are some of the best options to consider.

The size of the Pokemon franchise is impressively large. It contains animes, games, trading cards, and some fantastic toys. Pokemon toys and merch make up most of the franchise’s profits so it makes sense to see so many different Pokemon gifts out there. Especially when they are typically well-received by collectors and fans alike.

If it’s Pikachu plushes, starter Pokemon Funko Pops, or just a great Pokemon gift for kids or adults, the internet has it all. However, to save you from scouring for hours on end, here are the best Pokemon toys of 2022.

Contents

Best Black Friday Pokemon toy deals

Pokemon Scarlet & Nintendo Switch

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Try out Pokemon Scarlet on a brand new Nintendo Switch with this Black Friday deal.

The release of the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has inspired a plethora of players to purchase both the game and the console required. Luckily, if you’re looking for a new Nintendo Switch so you can play this popular new game and catch all the brand-new Pokemon, this is a fantastic deal you can’t miss.

Eevee Funko Pop

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Collect the adorable Eevee with this fantastic Black Friday Pokemon deal.

This is a great Pokemon gift for any fan of the games, series, or franchise in general. Eevee is an adorable normal-type Pokemon who is undeniably a favorite among most fans.

Whether it’s an upcoming Christmas gift or a treat for yourself, this Black Friday Pokemon deal cannot be ignored.

Pokemon Card Portable Storage Case

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Store your Pokemon Cards in style with this Black Friday deal.

The Pokemon card storage case is a perfect gift for any Pokemon Card collector. It allows them to organize their collection and display it in style, while still making sure none of the cards get lost or damaged.

Charizard Evolution Figure Pack

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Show off Charmanders evolution line with these adorable figures.

While everyone has their favorite starter Pokemon, few can ignore the cuteness and power of the legendary Charmander and its evolutions. Now, with this Black Friday deal, you can show off all three of these memorable Pokemon in one go through their adorable figurines.

Starter Pokemon Figures

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Catch ’em all with this great Pokemon Black Friday deal.

These adorable figures boast an impressive saving for Black Friday. They also boast four adorable Pokemon every fan will adore.

Featuring Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur, you can rest easy knowing whatever Gen I starter that Pokemon fan will pick, it’s represented here.

Pikachu Funko Pop

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Use as a display piece or a collection item.

Pikachu comes in many different sizes with lots of styles, but few are as adorable and easily collectible as the Pikachu Funko Pop.

Complete with red cheeks, big eyes, and a smiling face, the Pikachu Funko Pop is both a collector and a Pikachu fan’s ideal toy. It’s also affordable and a great size for sitting on a shelf or on display.

Mega Construct Pokemon: Gyarados

The Pokemon Company / Mega Construx Embrace creativity with the Mega Construct Gyarados.

When it comes to looking for a Pokemon toy you are typically looking for one of three categories, soft and cuddly, looks great, or is interactive. While Gyarados is hardly soft and cuddly, the Mega Construct Pokemon toy at least covers two of the three categories.

This Pokemon toy looks great. It’s wonderful for budding builders of all ages and is just complicated enough to make anyone feel like they have accomplished something. If you’re looking for a Pokemon gift you can build, this is the one to choose.

Throw ‘N’ Pop Poke Ball

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Feel like a real Pokemon trainer with this toy.

The TV show or video games Pokemon produce captures the hearts of many due to the enviable life Ash lives. He gets to go around expertly throwing Pokeballs at adorable Pokemon and going on adventures with them.

Well, now you can do the same. The Throw ‘n’ Pop Poke Ball set is ideal for catching and releasing the Pokemon figures inside. It contains a tiny Pikachu and Cubone for you to battle with.

Pokeball Plus

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Bring your Pokemon along for the journey with the Pokeball Plus.

If you love playing Pokemon Go then this is the toy for you. It’s designed to make you feel like a real Pokemon trainer who carries around their Pokemon on adventures. You can use the Pokeball Plus as a joycon for your Nintendo Switch, or you can take it around with you when playing Pokemon go to track your steps.

This is the perfect Pokemon Go toy for any budding player and is one many would never leave the house without.

My Partner Pikachu

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Interact with Pikachu through touch.

Taking inspiration directly from Detective Pikachu, the My Partner Pikachu toy is perfect for any fan whose favorite companion is the adorable Pikachu.

While it’s primarily for children, anyone can pick up Pikachu and interact with him while he moves, makes noises, and has over 100 reactions.

Pokemon Trainer Guess

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Play who’s that Pokemon in real life.

It was one of the best games in the TV show and one that many will remember fondly. Who’s that Pokemon was the quiz everyone adored and one that even the adults watching would participate in.

With the Pokemon Trainer Guess, you don’t need to wait for a new episode or go searching, you can play it all over again. This Pokemon toy allows you to think of a Pokemon and watch as the Poke ball guesses it for you. It’s great fun and there are plenty of versions to try.

3D Crystal Ball Light

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Light up the night with this Pokemon gift.

If looks and style are the main aims for a Pokemon gift then the 3D Crystal Ball Light is the perfect purchase. It looks beautiful, lights up the room for either aesthetics or for children to sleep, and makes it feel like they have a touch of the fantastic franchise near them.

You can choose from a variety of fantastic Pokemon and the ball itself looks like a Poke Ball. This is a subtle Pokemon gift that would fit perfectly in anyone’s home.

Giant Plush Snorlax

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Sleep well on this Snorlax Plush.

Pokemon plush toys can come in all shapes and sizes. They can be tiny, they can be perfect cuddle companions for bedtime, or they can practically become the bed themselves. After all, nothing says a good night’s sleep like Snorlax.

You can buy a 200cm Giant Plush Snorlax for any fans of this fantastic Pokemon and their comfort will be assured. It’s worth mentioning that for some websites the plush comes with the stuffing sold separately.

Pokemon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box

Pokemon Center / The Pokemon Company Become a pokemon trainer with this box.

Budding collectors or even seasoned players will adore the Pokemon Celebrations Elite Trainer Box. It comes with a fantastically designed box that holds the base Charizard set, a 25th Anniversary stamp, and some fresh card packs to open.

It’s got anything from shiny to starters inside this box and really feels like a present within a present. Making it a perfect present for any Pokemon card collector.

Pokemon Monopoly

Amazon / The Pokemon Company Claim regions and Pokemon in this Monopoly game.

The card game is not the only way to play Pokemon. Aside from the video games and the collectibles, there’s now a Pokemon Monopoly for the whole family or friends to enjoy.

It’s filled with adorable figures, memorable locations, and recognizable Pokemon dotted around the board.

Pokemon Cards

AMAZON / THE POKEMON COMPANY Pokemon cards are an easy gift for any Pokemon fan.

While there’s no guaranteed chance you’ll be able to give a Pokemon Fan their favorite card or one of the rarest available, there’s still nothing quite like opening a pack of Pokemon cards.

After all, if they do open up a valuable card, you may just become that Pokemon fan’s favorite person. Ultimately, Pokemon cards are an ideal Pokemon gift for collectors or just fans of the franchise. Just know, there is no guarantee of its value.

Kids Pokemon Quartz Watch

AMAZON / THE POKEMON COMPANY Tell the time in style with this kids’ watch.

Help someone tell the time while still showing off their passions with the Pokemon Kids Quartz Watch.

This adorable accessory is an ideal Pokemon gift for any young child looking for the ability to show off their love for the franchise and know exactly what time it is. It’s also got a digital clock for anyone who struggles to use analog.

There are so many Pokemon gifts to choose from but that is as good a start as any. For more Pokemon news make sure to check out our Pokemon hub.

