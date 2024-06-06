Best Dragon Types in Pokemon Go: Best Attackers and Defenders for PvP

Best Dragon Types in Pokemon Go: Best Attackers and Defenders for PvPNiantic/Pokemon Company
With so many options to choose from, here’s a look at the best Dragon-type PvP Attackers and Defenders in Pokemon Go.
With hundreds and hundreds of Pokemon available in Pokemon Go, it can be overwhelming to find which creatures are best suited for play. This can be true for Dragon-types, just because of the sheer volume of Legendary and pseudo-Legendary Pokemon that have this type.
The likes of Rayquaza and Garchomp are well-known behemoths, but what other Dragon-types are the best of the best in Go?
Here’s a look at the best Dragon-type Attackers and Defenders in Pokemon Go PvP.
Best Dragon-Type Attackers for PvP
There are many powerful Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go, but here’s a look at the best Attackers in the mobile game:
|Pokemon
|Base Attack Stat
|Sprite
|Origin Forme Palkia
|286
|Rayquaza
|284
|Haxorus
|284
|Palkia
|280
|Salamence
|277
|Dialga
|275
|Zekrom
|275
|Reshiram
|275
|Origin Forme Dialga
|270
|Latios
|268
|Dragonite
|263
|Garchomp
|261
|Hydreigon
|256
|Baxcalibur
|254
|Kyurem
|246
|Drampa
|231
|Alolan Exeggutor
|230
|Latias
|228
|Origin Forme Giratina
|225
|Kommo-o
|222
We have to start with the elephant in the room: Mega Pokemon are traditionally not allowed in PvP play, aside from special events. Mega Rayquaza, a Dragon-type, is among the top ten best attackers in Pokemon Go overall.
However, because of its Mega status, it, along with other powerful creatures like Mega Garchomp and Mega Latios, don’t make it here.
This list is littered with Legendaries and pseudo-Legendaries. Zekrom, Reshiram, and Gen I favorite Dragonite are among the top Attackers in Pokemon Go.
Now, as far as which Pokemon on this list are best for PvP play, it depends on the format. For example, Dragonite — which is on this list, but further down — and Zekrom are considered top 20 Pokemon in the Master League as of June 2024. Origin Forme Palkia, on the other hands, sits #1 in that format.
However, other Dragon-types not listed here are still rather powerful, as many also have strong Defense attributes. Let’s move on to the best Defenders among Dragon-types in Pokemon Go.
Best Dragon-Type Defenders for PvP
Here’s a look at the best Dragon-type Defenders in PvP:
|Pokemon
|Base Defense Stat
|Sprite
|Latias
|246
|Goodra
|242
|Kommo-o
|240
|Zygarde (50%)
|232
|Origin Forme Dialga
|225
|Altered Forme Giratina
|225
|Origin Forme Palkia
|223
|Palkia
|215
|Latios
|212
|Dialga
|211
|Zekrom
|211
|Reshiram
|211
|Complete Forme Zygarde
|207
|Dragalge
|207
|Altaria
|201
|Dragonite
|198
|Kingdra
|194
|Garchomp
|193
|Hydreigon
|188
|Origin Forme Giratina
|187
Latias and Goodra were and are tanky in the mainline games, hence why the two top this list.
Much like with the best Attackers portion, many of the best Dragon-type Pokemon listed here are either Legendary or psuedo-Legendary creatures. Additionally, well-known powerhouses from the early generations, Kingdra and Altaria, are also here.
Now as far as which Pokemon are best suited for PvP play, Dragonite’s well-balanced setup makes it a top performer in the Master League. Goodra’s defense setup is very good for the Ultra League.
However, two dominant Dragon-types not listed here, but are have very good stats nonetheless, are Regidrago and Guzzlord. Those two have exceptional HP, though, to make up for Attack and Defense deficiencies.
Make sure to check out more info on the best Ultra and Master League teams in Pokemon Go.