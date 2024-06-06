Best Dragon Types in Pokemon Go: Best Attackers and Defenders for PvP

With so many options to choose from, here’s a look at the best Dragon-type PvP Attackers and Defenders in Pokemon Go.

With hundreds and hundreds of Pokemon available in Pokemon Go, it can be overwhelming to find which creatures are best suited for play. This can be true for Dragon-types, just because of the sheer volume of Legendary and pseudo-Legendary Pokemon that have this type.

The likes of Rayquaza and Garchomp are well-known behemoths, but what other Dragon-types are the best of the best in Go?

Here’s a look at the best Dragon-type Attackers and Defenders in Pokemon Go PvP.

Article continues after ad

Best Dragon-Type Attackers for PvP

There are many powerful Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go, but here’s a look at the best Attackers in the mobile game:

Pokemon Base Attack Stat Sprite Origin Forme Palkia 286 Rayquaza 284 Haxorus 284 Palkia 280 Salamence 277 Dialga 275 Zekrom 275 Reshiram 275 Origin Forme Dialga 270 Latios 268 Dragonite 263 Garchomp 261 Hydreigon 256 Baxcalibur 254 Kyurem 246 Drampa 231 Alolan Exeggutor 230 Latias 228 Origin Forme Giratina 225 Kommo-o 222

We have to start with the elephant in the room: Mega Pokemon are traditionally not allowed in PvP play, aside from special events. Mega Rayquaza, a Dragon-type, is among the top ten best attackers in Pokemon Go overall.

Article continues after ad

However, because of its Mega status, it, along with other powerful creatures like Mega Garchomp and Mega Latios, don’t make it here.

This list is littered with Legendaries and pseudo-Legendaries. Zekrom, Reshiram, and Gen I favorite Dragonite are among the top Attackers in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Now, as far as which Pokemon on this list are best for PvP play, it depends on the format. For example, Dragonite — which is on this list, but further down — and Zekrom are considered top 20 Pokemon in the Master League as of June 2024. Origin Forme Palkia, on the other hands, sits #1 in that format.

However, other Dragon-types not listed here are still rather powerful, as many also have strong Defense attributes. Let’s move on to the best Defenders among Dragon-types in Pokemon Go.

Best Dragon-Type Defenders for PvP

Here’s a look at the best Dragon-type Defenders in PvP:

Pokemon Base Defense Stat Sprite Latias 246 Goodra 242 Kommo-o 240 Zygarde (50%) 232 Origin Forme Dialga 225 Altered Forme Giratina 225 Origin Forme Palkia 223 Palkia 215 Latios 212 Dialga 211 Zekrom 211 Reshiram 211 Complete Forme Zygarde 207 Dragalge 207 Altaria 201 Dragonite 198 Kingdra 194 Garchomp 193 Hydreigon 188 Origin Forme Giratina 187

Latias and Goodra were and are tanky in the mainline games, hence why the two top this list.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Much like with the best Attackers portion, many of the best Dragon-type Pokemon listed here are either Legendary or psuedo-Legendary creatures. Additionally, well-known powerhouses from the early generations, Kingdra and Altaria, are also here.

Now as far as which Pokemon are best suited for PvP play, Dragonite’s well-balanced setup makes it a top performer in the Master League. Goodra’s defense setup is very good for the Ultra League.

However, two dominant Dragon-types not listed here, but are have very good stats nonetheless, are Regidrago and Guzzlord. Those two have exceptional HP, though, to make up for Attack and Defense deficiencies.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to check out more info on the best Ultra and Master League teams in Pokemon Go.