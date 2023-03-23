What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft? New Archeology structure explained

Trail Ruins are a brand new structure coming to Minecraft in its Trails & Tales update, but what exactly is it and where can you find them? Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Trail Ruins.

With the Minecraft Trails & Tales update approaching, tons of new content has been introduced, from new biomes, mobs, tools, features, and more. One such addition has inspired a brand new structure, otherwise known as Trail Ruins.

However, as is the nature of Snapshot updates, many often wonder, ‘what are Trail Ruins and where can I find them’? So, here’s everything you need to know about Trail Ruins to ensure you become the best treasure hunter in Minecraft.

To play the Snapshot and experience the Trail Ruins before the update is fully released, take a look at our guide.

What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft?

Mojang Trail Ruins are typically colorful so you’ll be able to spot them from far away.

Trail Ruins are a new buried structure coming in Minecraft’s Trails & Tales update. They’re part of the Archeology feature and can be used to find a variety of new items, from Armor Trims to some new pottery shards.

You’ll need to find the structure and have the right tools to uncover such a structure, but the Trail Ruins will likely have some unique loot to help decorate your Minecraft world or your brand-new home.

Where to find Trail Ruins in Minecraft

To get the Armor Trims or new pottery shards, or to just explore the secretive structure, you’ll first need to find it. Thankfully, Trail Ruins can be found in two of the game’s biomes:

Underwater in the Ocean Biome

In Sparse Jungles

Once you’re in one of these two biomes, you’ll want to keep an eye out for any Suspicious Sand or Suspicious Gravel. Underneath some of these blocks will be Trail Ruins.

They can be single ruined structures or entire villages so it’s always worth checking what’s around and exploring these brand-new locations.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Trail Ruins in Minecraft. While looking for one in your Snapshot game, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

