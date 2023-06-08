Where to find Minecraft Smithing Templates: How to craft & place on armor

Looking to upgrade your Minecraft Armor to show off all your epic adventures? Here’s how to find those Smithing Templates, as well as how you can make them and use them on your chosen suit of armor.

Armor Trims are a wonderful way to show off your adventures while still remaining protected from those pesky mobs. However, creating such Armor Trims requires a new resource, otherwise known as Smithing Templates.

These Smithing Templates can be pretty tricky to both find and craft and add to your armor – thanks to the game’s new update. So, here’s everything you need to know about how to make Smithing Templates in Minecraft as well as where you can find them and how you can place them on your favorite set of armor.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Where to find Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Mojang This Smithing Template will be pretty tricky to find.

Smithing Templates are designed to show off your adventures as you travel your Minecraft world, so most of them can only really be found, but luckily they’re waiting for you inside chests. So, here are all the available Smithing Templates and where you can find time in Minecraft.

Smithing Template Location Silence Armor Trim Smithing Templates, Ward Armor Trim Smithing Templates Ancient City Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, Snout Armor Trim Smithing Templates Bastion Remnant Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template Desert Temple Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template End City Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template Jungle Temple Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template Nether Fortress Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template Pillager Outpost Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template Shipwreck Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template Stronghold Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template Woodland Mansion Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template Elder Guardians in Ocean Monuments

How to make Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Mojang You’ll need plenty of Diamonds to craft more Smithing Templates.

Interestingly, you can actually craft Smithing Templates in Minecraft, but you’ll need to have already found one before you can make more. This will allow you to place the same Smithing Template on all of your armor, even if you only find one.

Article continues after ad

To craft Smithing Templates you’ll need seven diamonds, one Smithing Template, and one corresponding block. Then simply follow these steps:

Locate your chosen Smithing Template. Head to a crafting table. Place the seven diamonds in the left, right, and bottom three slots (as seen in the image above). Put your Smithing Template in the top middle slot. Place the corresponding block in the middle slot. Craft!

With that, you’ll have made two Smithing Templates out of one. Simply repeat this as many times as you need.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re wondering what corresponding block you’ll need. Take a look at the table below, for the most part, they’re relatively easy to find.

Smithing Template Corresponding block Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template, Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template, Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template Cobblestone Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template Sandstone Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template End Stone Host Armor Trim Smithing Template, Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template, Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template Terracotta Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template Netherrack Silence Armor Trim Smithing Template, Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template Cobbled Deepslate Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template Blackstone Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template Purpur Block Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template Prismarine Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template Mossy Cobblestone

How to use Smithing Templates on Armor in Minecraft

Mojang You can choose what color you want your armor to be.

Once you have your chosen Smithing Template you’ll need to apply it to Armor. Thankfully, it’s much easier to do than crafting such a template. All you’ll need is a certain ingot or mining material and the new fancy armor will be yours.

Article continues after ad

Craft a Smithing Table. Place the template in the left slot in the table. Place your armor in the middle slot. Add your chosen material to the right slot. Collect your new armor.

There are tons of ingots you can use with each corresponding to a certain color for your armor. We recommend trying out different materials and seeing what you like – but it’s never a bad idea to try mixing your armor with a little green from the Emerald, blue from Lapis, or red from Redstone Dust.

There you have it, that’s how to make and use Smithing Templates in Minecraft. While loading up your new world to search for your preferred Smithing Template, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to breed Camels in Minecraft & can you tame them? | How to make a Brush | Sniffer: How to breed & where to find it | What are Torchflowers in Minecraft? | All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft | What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft seeds in 2023 | Best Minecraft Bedrock shaders & how to install them | All Minecraft Dyes: How to craft & uses | Best Minecraft house ideas | Minecraft Axolotl: How to tame, breed, & feed | All Minecraft biomes & upcoming regions | How to make paper & books in Minecraft | How to craft Minecraft Smithing Table