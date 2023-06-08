GamingMinecraft

Where to find Minecraft Smithing Templates: How to craft & place on armor

Minecraft Smithing TemplatesMojang

Looking to upgrade your Minecraft Armor to show off all your epic adventures? Here’s how to find those Smithing Templates, as well as how you can make them and use them on your chosen suit of armor.

Armor Trims are a wonderful way to show off your adventures while still remaining protected from those pesky mobs. However, creating such Armor Trims requires a new resource, otherwise known as Smithing Templates.

These Smithing Templates can be pretty tricky to both find and craft and add to your armor – thanks to the game’s new update. So, here’s everything you need to know about how to make Smithing Templates in Minecraft as well as where you can find them and how you can place them on your favorite set of armor.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Where to find Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Looking over an underground ancient cityMojang
This Smithing Template will be pretty tricky to find.

Smithing Templates are designed to show off your adventures as you travel your Minecraft world, so most of them can only really be found, but luckily they’re waiting for you inside chests. So, here are all the available Smithing Templates and where you can find time in Minecraft.

Smithing TemplateLocation
Silence Armor Trim Smithing Templates, Ward Armor Trim Smithing TemplatesAncient City
Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, Snout Armor Trim Smithing TemplatesBastion Remnant
Dune Armor Trim Smithing TemplateDesert Temple
Spire Armor Trim Smithing TemplateEnd City
Wild Armor Trim Smithing TemplateJungle Temple
Rib Armor Trim Smithing TemplateNether Fortress
Sentry Armor Trim Smithing TemplatePillager Outpost
Coast Armor Trim Smithing TemplateShipwreck
Eye Armor Trim Smithing TemplateStronghold
Vex Armor Trim Smithing TemplateWoodland Mansion
Tide Armor Trim Smithing TemplateElder Guardians in Ocean Monuments

How to make Smithing Templates in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.20 Smithing Template recipeMojang
You’ll need plenty of Diamonds to craft more Smithing Templates.

Interestingly, you can actually craft Smithing Templates in Minecraft, but you’ll need to have already found one before you can make more. This will allow you to place the same Smithing Template on all of your armor, even if you only find one.

Article continues after ad

To craft Smithing Templates you’ll need seven diamonds, one Smithing Template, and one corresponding block. Then simply follow these steps:

  1. Locate your chosen Smithing Template.
  2. Head to a crafting table.
  3. Place the seven diamonds in the left, right, and bottom three slots (as seen in the image above).
  4. Put your Smithing Template in the top middle slot.
  5. Place the corresponding block in the middle slot.
  6. Craft!

With that, you’ll have made two Smithing Templates out of one. Simply repeat this as many times as you need.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

If you’re wondering what corresponding block you’ll need. Take a look at the table below, for the most part, they’re relatively easy to find.

Smithing TemplateCorresponding block
Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template, Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template, Vex Armor Trim Smithing TemplateCobblestone
Dune Armor Trim Smithing TemplateSandstone
Eye Armor Trim Smithing TemplateEnd Stone
Host Armor Trim Smithing Template, Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template, Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing TemplateTerracotta
Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, Rib Armor Trim Smithing TemplateNetherrack
Silence Armor Trim Smithing Template, Ward Armor Trim Smithing TemplateCobbled Deepslate
Snout Armor Trim Smithing TemplateBlackstone
Spire Armor Trim Smithing TemplatePurpur Block
Tide Armor Trim Smithing TemplatePrismarine
Wild Armor Trim Smithing TemplateMossy Cobblestone

How to use Smithing Templates on Armor in Minecraft

Minecraft Smithing Template armorMojang
You can choose what color you want your armor to be.

Once you have your chosen Smithing Template you’ll need to apply it to Armor. Thankfully, it’s much easier to do than crafting such a template. All you’ll need is a certain ingot or mining material and the new fancy armor will be yours.

Article continues after ad
  1. Craft a Smithing Table.
  2. Place the template in the left slot in the table.
  3. Place your armor in the middle slot.
  4. Add your chosen material to the right slot.
  5. Collect your new armor.

There are tons of ingots you can use with each corresponding to a certain color for your armor. We recommend trying out different materials and seeing what you like – but it’s never a bad idea to try mixing your armor with a little green from the Emerald, blue from Lapis, or red from Redstone Dust.

There you have it, that’s how to make and use Smithing Templates in Minecraft. While loading up your new world to search for your preferred Smithing Template, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to breed Camels in Minecraft & can you tame them? | How to make a Brush | Sniffer: How to breed & where to find it | What are Torchflowers in Minecraft? | All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft | What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft seeds in 2023 | Best Minecraft Bedrock shaders & how to install them | All Minecraft Dyes: How to craft & uses | Best Minecraft house ideas | Minecraft Axolotl: How to tame, breed, & feed | All Minecraft biomes & upcoming regions | How to make paper & books in Minecraft | How to craft Minecraft Smithing Table

Related Topics