Minecraft Axolotls mob: What are they and how to tame them

Jessica Filby . 34 minutes ago

Despite having been in Minecraft since the 1.17 update, Axolotls are a creature of many mysteries. Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Axolotls.

Axolotls in Minecraft quickly became a fan favorite after their introduction in the 1.17 update. However, despite them having been around for a while now there is still a considerable amount of confusion regarding how to breed Minecraft Axolotls, how to tame them, and just what they are in the first place.

Thankfully, once you know just how to tame an Axolotls in this open-world game and what you can do with them the water will become a much safer and more colorful place. Here’s what they are and how you can tame these beautiful creatures.

What are Minecraft Axolotls

Mojang Axolotls are very helpful creatures when fighting.

Minecraft Axolotls are adorable amphibians that spend most of their time in the waters of your Minecraft world. They come in five different colors, pink, brown, gold, cyan, and the rarest of them all is the blue, with it only having a spawn chance of one in 1200. This is due to the real-life rarity of the Axolotl in which there are only known to be around 1200 around.

They can fight mobs for you

Axolotls in Minecraft are friendly towards the player but tend to hunt other fish and certain hostile mobs. The only fish they will not eat are turtles, dolphins, frogs, and pufferfish so expect the sea to be a little devoid of aquatic life after you release a ton of Axolotls into the water.

As for the hostile mobs, they will primarily fight the ones found underwater due to that being their natural habitat. The main enemies consist of Drowned, Guardians, or Elder Guardians which is incredibly helpful when looking through a temple.

How to tame an Axolotl in Minecraft

Mojang Use Tropical fish buckets to breed Axolotls.

Taming and breeding an Axolotl in Minecraft requires buckets and potentially leads if you prefer to bring them to shore in that fashion.

Taming an Axolotl in Minecraft is a little different from what many are used to in that you can’t really tame Minecraft Axolotls. Instead, you can pick them up in buckets and carry them around with you or put a lead on them. They will still fight for you and don’t swim too far away meaning you can still get them back when desired.

Breeding Axolotls

Breeding an Axolotl works in a similar way to the typical breeding style Minecraft has. You can follow a few easy steps to get a whole family of aquatic pets.

Fill up two buckets of tropical fish Using two separate buckets, pick up the two Axolotls. Alternatively use two leads Bring them to the same place Feed each Axolotl a bucket

The sign of the Axolotls being ready to breed is the typical hearts and soon after a baby will pop up. It has a very small chance to be blue but will likely take a color from one of the parents.

There we have it, the wonderful world of Minecraft Axolotls and how you can get them to be wonderful companions. Why not check out our Minecraft hub for more news and guides.

In the meantime, check out some of these:

Best Minecraft cheats and commands | Best Minecraft seeds in 2022 | The best Minecraft servers for all types of gameplay | What does Depth Strider do in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft shaders and texture packs | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | How to make Concrete in Minecraft | How to make potions in Minecraft | Best Minecraft mods on CurseForge