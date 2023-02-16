What are Torchflowers in Minecraft?

Torchflowers are the latest addition to the upcoming 1.20 Minecraft update but there’s not much information on them, leaving many to wonder what Torchflowers are in Minecraft, what they do, and how to get them. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Minecraft 1.20 update is filled with new features from new mobs, tools, and now, beautiful flowers. However, these flowers are extremely hard to find and can be a little mysterious when players aren’t sure how to get hold of them.

Luckily, there’s a simple way to get hold of this fantastic flower and it does have some good uses for your Minecraft world, aside from looking great in a pot inside your house. Here’s everything you need to know about Torchflowers in this popular game, including where to find it and what it’s used for.

Article continues after ad

What are Torchflowers?

Mojang

The Torchflower is a brand new plant coming in the Minecraft 1.20 update. It has multiple uses and is in fact one of the upcoming flowers teased during the 2022 Minecraft Live.

During the announcement that the Sniffer would be the next mob, it was teased that this creature would sniff out new seeds for unique flowers. Now, as more features are revealed, we have the first seed found by this adorable Sniffer.

How to get a Torchflower in Minecraft

As previously mentioned, the Torchflower is an item located by the Sniffer. First, you’ll need to locate a Sniffer by hatching it. Once that’s done, follow it around until it digs up a seed.

Article continues after ad

This will likely be the Torchflower seed you’re looking for. Then, if you want the full flower, plant it near some water and wait for it to grow.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What can you do with Torchflowers?

Mojang

Once you have a Torchflower it’s then important to know what you can do with it, other than find it, grow it, and place it down around your home.

Currently, the only other use the Torchflower has in Minecraft is to create orange dye. Unfortunately, despite the name, this does not act as a torch.

However, since the 1.20 Minecraft update isn’t out yet and the developers are still experimenting, we can expect there to be more uses and perhaps more plants so be sure to check back soon to see if anything’s changed with these beautiful plants.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Torchflowers including where you can get them and what you can do with them. While loading up your next Minecraft world, be sure to take a look at some of our handy Minecraft guides and content:

How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | Best Minecraft servers | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft house ideas | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | All Minecraft cheats and commands | How to make a grindstone in Minecraft | How to install the best Bedrock shaders in Minecraft | How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft | How to make Lanterns in Minecraft | How to breed horses in Minecraft & tame them | Minecraft teleporting guide | Minecraft Villager jobs guide | How to make paper in Minecraft | How to make a lead in Minecraft