Minecraft Echo Shards: Where to find and how to use them

Echo Shards are among the most recent additions to Minecraft. They are also among some of the most elusive items in the game. Here’s how to find Echo Shards and what they can be used for.

Minecraft is ever expanding throughout its updates. The game recently introduced new biomes, mobs, animals, and items, all of which serve their own purpose and give the players something new to collect or explore. However, along with new elements comes confusion on how to find items and what you can do with them.

One of the primary confusions comes in the form of Echo Shards. These items are particularly mysterious and hard to find if you don’t know where to look. Here’s where you can grab some and what you can use them for.

Mojang You’ll have to dive deep to find some Echo Shards.

How to find Echo Shards in Minecraft

Unfortunately, since Echo Shards cannot be crafted, and can only be found, they are relatively elusive. That being said, you will only find them in one location, making the search a little smaller.

To find Echo Shards in Minecraft you will first need to head into an Ancient City which can be found in a Deep Dark biome at -51. Once you’re in an Ancient City, you’ll want to search for all the chests dotted around. The Echo Shards will be found inside those chests.

You’ll need to be patient when searching for this resource because there’s a 29% chance that it’ll spawn inside a chest, and even then there will likely only be a maximum of three inside.

What can you use Echo Shards for in Minecraft?

Despite Echo Shards being so challenging to find, they are only used to craft one item in Minecraft. Although, that item is extremely useful to keep near your spawn.

You can create a Recovery Compass with Echo Shards. To do this you will need:

Eight Echo Shards

One Compass

Simply place the eight Shards into the outer boxes and put the compass in the middle. This will craft the Recovery Compass, which allows the player to pinpoint their last death location.

That’s all you need to know about Echo Shards in Minecraft as well as where you can find them and what they can be used for. While searching for these hidden Shards, take a look at some of our other Minecraft guides:

