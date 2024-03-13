All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft

Level up your Minecraft journey with Armor Trims, a key feature introduced in the Trails & Tales update. Here are all the Armor Trims and recipes you can currently get in the game.

While the Trails & Tales update in Minecraft introduced a host of captivating additions like unique mobs and archaeological elements, it’s the Armor Trims that steal the spotlight. These enhancements not only add flair to your character but also provide a boost to your defense.

So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Armor Trims in Minecraft and all their recipes so you can look fantastic without guessing how to make it.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Mojang New armor sets are coming in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

What are Armor Trims in Minecraft

Armor Trims are ways to visually customize your armor in the open-world game. They allow you to change the color and design through Armor Trims adding flair and showing off the locations you’ve traveled.

Each has its own design, and each one adds a different color allowing for full customizability and a beautiful look each time.

Article continues after ad

How to make customizable armor in Minecraft

To customize your armor, you will need to get hold of three things:

An Armor Trim. An Ore. A piece of armor to customize.

The armor itself can be crafted as normal, while the Armor Trim must be found and is typically located in notable locations, although we have all the locations and recipes listed below. As for the ores, the color of your armor set will depend on the ore you use. Altogether, there are ten possible ores, making ten possible colors. They are:

Article continues after ad

Iron

Copper

Gold

Lapis

Emerald

Diamond

Netherite

Redstone

Amethyst

Quartz

Once you have an ore, an Armor Trim, and a piece of armor, head over to a Smithing Table and combine the three ingredients. Then, your personalized armor will be made.

Mojang Look how you want to with this stylish armor.

All Armor Trim recipes in Minecraft

Armor Trims are relatively easy to make, but can be a little tough to find. So, we’ve put together a list of all the Armor Trims available in Minecraft, where to find them, and how you can use them on your armor.

Armor Trim Recipe Location of the Trim Sentry Armor Sentry Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Pillager Outpost Dune Armor Dune Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Desert Pyramid Coast Armor Coast Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Shipwreck Wild Armor Wild Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Jungle Temple Tide Armor Tide Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Ocean Monument Ward Armor Ward Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Ancient City Silence Armor Silence Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Ancient City Vex Armor Vex Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Woodland Mansion Rib Armor Rib Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Nether Fortress Snout Armor Snout Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Bastion Remnant Eye Armor Eye Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Stronghold Spire Armor Spire Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor End City Wayfinder Armor Wayfinder Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Trail Ruins Raiser Armor Raiser Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Trail Ruins Shaper Armor Shaper Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Trail Ruins Host Armor Host Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armor Trail Ruins

While loading up your next Minecraft game, take a look at some of our other Minecraft guides and content:

Article continues after ad

All Minecraft Dyes | Best Minecraft house ideas | Minecraft Axolotl: How to tame, breed, & feed | All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft | Minecraft Sniffer: How to breed & where to find it | What are Torchflowers in Minecraft? | Minecraft: How to make a Brush | All Minecraft biomes & upcoming regions | How to make paper & books in Minecraft | How to craft Minecraft Smithing Table | How to make a beehive in Minecraft | What is a Vex in Minecraft? | How to breed Camels in Minecraft & can you tame them?