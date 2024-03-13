GamingMinecraft

All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft

Jessica Filby
Mojang armor trimMojang

Level up your Minecraft journey with Armor Trims, a key feature introduced in the Trails & Tales update. Here are all the Armor Trims and recipes you can currently get in the game.

While the Trails & Tales update in Minecraft introduced a host of captivating additions like unique mobs and archaeological elements, it’s the Armor Trims that steal the spotlight. These enhancements not only add flair to your character but also provide a boost to your defense.

So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Armor Trims in Minecraft and all their recipes so you can look fantastic without guessing how to make it.

Minecraft armor trims.Mojang
New armor sets are coming in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

What are Armor Trims in Minecraft

Armor Trims are ways to visually customize your armor in the open-world game. They allow you to change the color and design through Armor Trims adding flair and showing off the locations you’ve traveled.

Each has its own design, and each one adds a different color allowing for full customizability and a beautiful look each time.

How to make customizable armor in Minecraft

To customize your armor, you will need to get hold of three things:

  1. An Armor Trim.
  2. An Ore.
  3. A piece of armor to customize.

The armor itself can be crafted as normal, while the Armor Trim must be found and is typically located in notable locations, although we have all the locations and recipes listed below. As for the ores, the color of your armor set will depend on the ore you use. Altogether, there are ten possible ores, making ten possible colors. They are:

  • Iron
  • Copper
  • Gold
  • Lapis
  • Emerald
  • Diamond
  • Netherite
  • Redstone
  • Amethyst
  • Quartz

Once you have an ore, an Armor Trim, and a piece of armor, head over to a Smithing Table and combine the three ingredients. Then, your personalized armor will be made.

Minecraft Armor trim kitMojang
Look how you want to with this stylish armor.

All Armor Trim recipes in Minecraft

Armor Trims are relatively easy to make, but can be a little tough to find. So, we’ve put together a list of all the Armor Trims available in Minecraft, where to find them, and how you can use them on your armor.

Armor TrimRecipeLocation of the Trim
Sentry ArmorSentry Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorPillager Outpost
Dune ArmorDune Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorDesert Pyramid
Coast ArmorCoast Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorShipwreck
Wild ArmorWild Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorJungle Temple
Tide ArmorTide Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorOcean Monument
Ward ArmorWard Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorAncient City
Silence ArmorSilence Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorAncient City
Vex ArmorVex Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorWoodland Mansion
Rib ArmorRib Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorNether Fortress
Snout ArmorSnout Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorBastion Remnant
Eye Armor Eye Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorStronghold
Spire ArmorSpire Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorEnd City
Wayfinder ArmorWayfinder Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorTrail Ruins
Raiser ArmorRaiser Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorTrail Ruins
Shaper ArmorShaper Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorTrail Ruins
Host ArmorHost Armor Trim, 1 Ore, 1 piece of armorTrail Ruins

