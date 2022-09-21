Minecraft: How how to breed villagers

Minecraft villagers can unlock some incredible, uncraftable, and enchanted items via trades, but getting a lot of them will require breeding your villagers. Here’s how to breed villagers in Minecraft.

If you’re looking to get golden apples, fully enchanted tools and armor, or rare types of arrows, the best way is via trade.

Finding a villager of the appropriate type and getting them to trade until you get the required levels to get those high-value items can be a massive investment of time and emeralds. There’s also the risk that the valued villager could be killed by a zombie or skeleton while you are away, requiring you to start the trade all over.

A better alternative, then, to just finding the nearest village and fortifying it, is to move your villagers to a secure location near you and breed them. Here’s how you can do just that.

How do villagers breed in Minecraft?

Minecraft Villagers can be bred under certain conditions.

The actual mechanics of the breeding of Minecraft villagers are quite simple. If there are two adult villagers who are willing to breed and there is space for the baby villager they will create, they will breed to create a new villager.

There are no restrictions on the type of villagers that can breed, as they are genderless, so long as they are adults. However, both villagers must be able to physically reach each other.

When villagers are ready and there is enough space for their offspring, the two will enter into “love mode” to produce the baby. Just like Minecraft animals, the two villagers in love will stare at each other for a few seconds and then spawn a baby villager between them.

The baby villager will eventually grow into an adult villager, who can, themself, breed and be given an occupation for trades.

Unlike breeding animals, however, breeding villagers does not grant experience.

When will villagers breed in Minecraft?

Minecraft Villagers will breed when they’re in love.

However, villagers cannot breed constantly. There is a cooldown after two villagers breed that must elapse before they can breed again.

Villagers will not breed without the player’s intervention. They will only breed if the two conditions are met: willingness and capacity.

Willingness

The willingness requirement is met when the villager has 12 food points, as this is the energy required to breed.

Players can satisfy this by throwing either three bread (4 food points each) or twelve carrots, potatoes, or beetroots (1 food point each) at the villager’s feet. The villagers will pick up food near their feet.

Capacity

The capacity requirement refers to the number of available beds nearby for the villagers and their offspring. Even if villagers are breeding, they will not produce offspring if there is not available capacity.

All baby and adult villagers require a bed with at least two empty blocks above them, so villagers can breed for as many beds with such space as is allowed.

However, if the bed is too far away (outside a 48-block radius) or inaccessible via the villager’s pathfinding logic, breeding will not occur regardless of willingness.

Once the baby villager is born, it will claim an unclaimed bed, reducing the population capacity unless more are added.