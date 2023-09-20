How to crawl in Minecraft Bedrock and Java

From running to swimming, there are tons of ways to get around in Minecraft – but now you can finally explore the world in a new way, by crawling. Here’s how to crawl in Minecraft.

There are so many ways to explore your Minecraft world, from traveling in a Minecart, using your Elytra, running, and swimming. Now, thanks to recent updates, a new mode of getting around has been fully cemented, opening up a ton of new possibilities for building an awesome Minecraft home and exploring hidden elements.

Crawling is a great new way to mix up a game like Minecraft. It lets you get through a much smaller passageway and will introduce a variety of opportunities for so many players. However, actually crouching isn’t as easy as many may think. So, here’s how to crouch in Minecraft.

How to crawl in Minecraft

Crawling in Minecraft can be done by creating an area that places the character in a 1×1 block. Then, all you need to do is head over to that space and press your crouch button, which is Shift on PC or by pressing the right stick into your controller on PlayStation or Xbox.

With that, you should be able to move forward into the space and begin crawling.

Crawling in Minecraft is a relatively new element added, with the feature just being fully implemented during the 1.20 update. You could crawl in previous editions, but it lined up more with the animation of swimming than anything else.

So, there you have it, that's how to crouch in Minecraft.

