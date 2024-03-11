Minecraft Frogs: How to Breed, Tame & Make Froglights

Frogs in Minecraft can be bred and used to make froglights among other things. Here is where to find frogs, if you can tame them, and what you need from them to craft froglights.

Frogs are different from Minecraft animals, as they live in a specific area and have more dynamic behavior than cows, sheep, or llamas. You might be eager to locate them and breed them, or even explore the possibility of taming them.

They offer players a fun way to interact with the game‘s diverse ecosystem. Here is how to breed frogs in Minecraft, their location, and whether or not you can tame them.

How to find frogs

Frogs spawn in Swamp and Mangrove Swamp biomes. Look for them near water, as these are their preferred habitats. You’ll spot three different colors: orange (temperate), white (warm), and green (cold). Where a frog spawns determines its color.

You’ll need either Small Slimes or Small Magma Cubes to feed them. Remember, they only eat the small versions of these mobs.

Can you tame frogs?

You can’t fully tame frogs in Minecraft. However, you can lure and lead frogs by holding Slimeballs or Magma Cream. You can try innovative methods of containing them, such as building fenced enclosures or ponds to keep your frogs from wandering off.

How to breed frogs

To breed frogs, you need to feed two adult frogs their favorite snacks (Small Slimes or Magma Cubes). This puts them into “love mode.” Locate some Seagrass, because frogs lay eggs (called frogspawn) on water blocks with Seagrass underneath.

Baby frogs are called tadpoles and they need to be in the right biome to grow into the corresponding frog type. You can scoop tadpoles up with a bucket and move them to a suitable area if needed.

How to make froglights

Froglights are special light-emitting blocks that can be obtained in Minecraft by feeding certain items to frogs. When a frog eats a Small Magma Cube, it drops a Froglight block. The color of the Froglight depends on the type of frog:

Orange frogs = Yellow Froglights (Ochre)

= Yellow Froglights (Ochre) White frogs = Pinkish Froglights (Pearlescent)

= Pinkish Froglights (Pearlescent) Green frogs = Greenish Froglights (Verdant)

Check out more Minecraft guides below:

