Minecraft, a world brimming with creativity often presents players with the need to manipulate the environment. One essential tool for altering water landscapes is the sponge. Let’s take a look at how to acquire it.

Sponges are a very useful tool for quickly draining vast volumes of water in the game. If you come across a large amount of water, a sponge will help you quickly drain it.

Water is scattered across the world of Minecraft, and being able to drain it might prove to be quite a hassle sometimes.

Article continues after ad

This is where sponges come into play. Let’s take a look at how you can find sponges in Minecraft.

Article continues after ad

How to get sponges in Minecraft

MOJANG STUDIOS

There are two primary ways to find sponges in Minecraft:

Elder Guardian Encounter

Venture to an Ocean Monument, submerged in the deep waters of Minecraft. Engage with the Elder Guardian, one of the monument’s inhabitants. Upon defeating the Elder Guardian, you’ll find a wet sponge.

Sponge Room

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re lucky you’ll find a “sponge room” within an Ocean Monument.

These rooms contain a treasure trove of sponges, averaging around 30 per room.

Mine these sponges by hand or with a hoe.

How to user sponges in Minecraft

MOJANG STUDIOS

Now that you know where to find sponges, you need to understand how to use these blocks. Here’s what you need to do:

Equip a sponge from your inventory. Approach the body of water you wish to drain. Place the sponge in the water, and witness its magic as it starts absorbing water blocks. A single sponge can soak up to 65 blocks of water in all seven directions.

That being said, you need to strategize before using sponges in Minecraft. For optimal results, place sponges on source blocks of water. It is important to remember that sponges prioritize absorbing the water closest to them first, so ensure that the sponge is adjacent to the water you intend to remove.

Article continues after ad

As the sponge absorbs water, it transforms into a wet sponge. Once saturated, a wet sponge can be dried for reuse. You can dry wet sponges by placing them in the Nether or use a furnace with a fuel source.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

How to breed Camels in Minecraft & can you tame them? | How to make a Brush | Sniffer: How to breed & where to find it | What are Torchflowers in Minecraft? | All Armor Trims & recipes in Minecraft | What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft? | Best Minecraft seeds in 2023 | Best Minecraft Bedrock shaders & how to install them | All Minecraft Dyes: How to craft & uses | Best Minecraft house ideas | Minecraft Axolotl: How to tame, breed, & feed | All Minecraft biomes & upcoming regions | How to make paper & books in Minecraft | How to craft Minecraft Smithing Table

Article continues after ad