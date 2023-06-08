Minecraft Suspicious Sand: Where to find, how to loot & rewards

Struggling to find Suspicious Sand in Minecraft? Worry not, for here’s everything you need to know from where to find it, how to loot it, and what rewards are waiting for you inside those elusive Suspicious Sand blocks.

Suspicious Sand is already known to be pretty elusive and tricky to spot, with only a tiny difference between that and the game’s normal sand blocks. However, these new additions to Minecraft’s popular update are much more valuable than they seem and are well worth seeking out, as long as you know where to look.

So, to help that extensive search across your chosen seed, we’ve got everything you need to know about where to find Suspicious Sand in Minecraft, as well as how to loot it and what you can expect to find.

Contents

Where to find Suspicious Sand in Minecraft

Mojang These Desert Pyramids are tricky to find but the loot’s worth it.

While they may be a little tricky to spot, Suspicious Sand only resides in certain locations, meaning you don’t need to scan the beaches for hours.

Suspicious Sand can be found in three different locations in Minecraft:

Inside Desert Pyramid

Inside Desert Wells

In and around Warm Ocean Ruins

We recommend looking inside Desert Wells as they seem to currently be the most reliable.

How to loot Suspicious Sand in Minecraft

Mojang Keep brushing the sand away to reveal the reward.

Once you do find some Suspicious Sand in Minecraft, you’ll then need to know how to get the rewards out of them. For this, you’ll first need a brush, which you can learn how to build with our handy guide.

Once you’ve got a brush, simply equip it and right-click on the Suspicious Sand block. Eventually, the dust will disappear and the item will appear. When complete, the Suspicious Sand block will turn into regular sand and you’ll be rewarded with either an item or pottery shards.

Suspicious Sand rewards

Mojang You’ll be able to find the elusive Sniffer Egg with Suspicious Sand.

There are so many different rewards you can get from Suspicious Sand, making it a block you don’t want to pass up on. For ease, we’ve listed all the rewards you can expect according to where you find the Suspicious Sand:

Warm Ocean Ruins Suspicious Sand rewards:

Sniffer Egg

Angler Pottery Sherd

Shelter Pottery Sherd

Snort Pottery Sherd

Coal

Emerald

Wheat

Wooden Hoe

Gold Nugget

Iron Axe

Desert Pyramid Suspicious Sand rewards:

Archer Pottery Shard

Prize Pottery Shard

Skull Pottery Shard

Miner Potter Shard

Gunpowder

TNT

Diamond

Emerald

Desert Well’s Suspicious Sand rewards:

Arms Up Pottery Shard

Brewer Potter Shard

Brick

Stick

Suspicious Stew

Emerald

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Suspicious Sand in Minecraft — including how to find it and what loot you can expect to find. While trying to find that Sniffer Egg in the Warm Ocean Ruins, take a look at some of our other Minecraft guides and content:

