How to make castles in Minecraft: Blueprints, castle ideas, materials, more - Dexerto

The blocky world of Minecraft allows players to create pretty much anything they can think of, but one of the most impressive structures is that of a castle.

Whether you wish to keep the nightmarish hordes of creepers at bay or just want to create a new home, building a Minecraft castle should be at the top of your list. While the best Minecraft seeds often feature luxurious mansions, there’s still nothing cooler than creating your very own fortress. Of course, creating a castle in Minecraft can be a little tricky if you don’t have a blueprint or a particular idea to go off of.

Just like any big Minecraft project, you’ll want to ensure you have all the necessary resources and a location to begin building on. As you’d expect, making a castle in Mojang Studios’ blocky game can take a lot of time, but building one is well worth the effort. Not only does it serve as a sturdy hub for your latest adventures, it will also allow you to keep your most prized loot safe from harm’s way.

Best Minecraft castle building materials

In order to build a castle in Minecraft, you’ll first need to gather some building materials. Castles can be made out of any material you wish, so simply harvest enough blocks to begin the building process.

If you want to create an incredibly sturdy castle that comes packed with high blast resistance, then we’d recommend using the following materials:

Stone

Cobblestone

Obsidian

Terracotta

How to build a castle in Minecraft

For those that wish to simply follow a castle blueprint, YouTuber Grian has made a fantastic castle that you can recreate for yourself. You don’t have to copy Grian’s exact castle dimensions, so you can simply use this as a template and create a bigger structure if you wish.

Once you have chosen your castle’s building material and found a good location, it’s time to begin laying down the foundations.

Step One: Make two 15 block long walls directly opposite one another.

Step Two: Build four 3x1x3x1x3x1x3x1 towers at both ends of the first 15 block wall.

Step Three: Create a two 9 block wall.

Step Four: Place another two 3x1x3x1x3x1x3x1 towers at the end of both the 9 block walls.

Step Five: Begin building up the walls to whatever height you want to make them, leaving the towers to sit just above them.

Step Six: Begin putting blocks above and underneath the walls, except for the front of the castle.

Step Seven: Put a one-block platform at the top of the four walls (inside the castle).

Step Eight: Increase each tower’s height and build the four walls up even further.

Step Nine: Fill in the roof with blocks.

Step Ten: Fill in the towers and leave to a one-block wall around them all. This will allow you to sit at the top of each tower and survey your kingdom.

Step Eleven: Head over to the entrance and build an eight-block high wall and leave a space for a door in the center.

Step Twelve: Heighten the two entrance towers to any height you desire and fill in the roof.

Step Thirteen: Begin placing windows around the castle’s walls and use wooden blocks to replicate that of a drawbridge.

Minecraft castle blueprints

If the build above isn’t to your liking or you just wish to take a look at some Minecraft castle blueprints, then you can find everything you need over at Grabcraft. This handy website features plenty of community-built castles and ideas that are sure to ignite your imagination.

Once you’ve chosen a blueprint, simply follow the instructions to create your perfect Minecraft castle. Here are few of the best Minecraft castle blueprints to get you started:

Small Minecraft castle

Blueprint link

This build is perfect for anyone who wants to build a castle but doesn’t want to spend a lot of time or resources doing it. Louisdepoui’s small Minecraft castle is only 23 blocks high and only requires a total of 1404 blocks.

The castle itself only has one tower and features a wooden roof, which gives off a more cozy look. If you’ve ever wanted to build a Minecraft castle on a mountain, then this build is perfect for just that.

Large Stone Minecraft castle

Blueprint link

iOBu’s stone Minecraft castle is considerably bigger than the previous build, featuring a whopping 14836 blocks. There are four towers on the outside of the castle, while one tower protrudes from the very heart of the castle. The build also features plenty of windows that you can peak out of, making it the perfect place to barrage your enemies with deadly arrows.

The sheer scale of this castle would also make it the perfect place for you to safely house your Minecraft villagers.

There you have it, that’s how to make a Minecraft castle and a number of blueprints you can use. Make sure you check out our Minecraft page for all the latest guides and news.