Minecraft: How to make Cyan Terracotta

Looking for the perfect block to finish off your latest Minecraft structure? Look no further than Cyan Terracotta. Here’s how to make it in this open-world game.

One of the best elements of Minecraft is its endless crafting possibilities, allowing players to build their ideal homes, castles, structures, and so much more. However, to do so, you need to find the ideal block, which can be tricky when there are so many to choose from.

That being said, there’s one block used among tons of Minecraft builders, with many having a love/hate relationship with said block. After all, with no true explanation, the Cyan Terracotta block is distinctly grey, rather than the color advertised. Nevertheless, it’s an ideal block for so many creations so, here’s how to make Cyan Terracotta in Minecraft.

Ingredients needed for Cyan Terracotta in Minecraft

Mojang

Before you can create cyan terracotta, you’ll need to gather the necessary materials. Luckily, the materials required aren’t too tricky to get hold of. Here’s what you’ll need:

32 Clay Balls

1 Cyan dye

To find that much Clay, you’ll want to dig underwater or along the surface in rivers. All you need is a shovel and you should find plenty of Clay Balls when mining those clay blocks.

Then, as for the Cyan dye, you’ll need to combine blue dye and green dye. Blue dye can be made from Lapis Lazuli or by placing a blue flower such as a Cornflower in your crafting table, while green dye can be obtained from Cacti or by combining blue and yellow dye.

How to make Cyan Terracotta in Minecraft

Mojang

Once you have the required materials, it’s time to craft your Cyan Terracotta. To do so you’ll first need to make the Cyan dye and the Terracotta. To do so, follow these steps:

Cyan dye recipe

Open your crafting table. Place the blue dye in one slot and the green dye in another. Once both dyes are in place, the Cyan dye be in the result box. Grab your Cyan dye

Terracotta recipe

Take your 32 Clay balls and split them evenly into four squares in your crafting table. With the 8 Clay Blocks you collected from the previous step, head over to the Furnace and smelt them. Then your Terracotta is ready.

Cyan Terracotta recipe

Open your crafting table again and place the cyan dye in the center slot of the crafting grid. Then, surround the dye with the Terracotta. Once the materials are arranged as specified, you’ll have Cyan Terracotta (don’t worry, it’s meant to look gray).

