How to make the Crafter & autocraft in Minecraft

Minecraft has made crafting countless items so much easier with its new Crafter block. So, here’s how to use it and how to autocraft in this popular game.

As announced in Minecraft Live 2023, the Crafter is a brand-new block capable of automatically crafting your items. Once you put in the right ingredients in the right order, all you need to do is hook it up to a button or redstone and you’ll have automatic crafting.

Such a design is ideal for those looking to create multiple arrows, weapons, armor, or building blocks while creating their dream house. However, you’ll need to know how to make a Crafter and how to autocraft before digging into Minecraft. So, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make the Crafter in Minecraft

Mojang

To make the Crafter, you’ll need four different ingredients:

2 Redstone Dust

5 Iron Ingots

1 Crafting Table

1 Dropper

Once you’ve acquired those materials, head over to a crafting station and place the other Crafting Table in the middle, the Dropper below that, and the two Redstone Dust on the bottom left and right squares. Then, fill the rest of the grid with Iron Ingots.

With that, the Crafter will be built.

How to autocraft in Minecraft

To autocraft in Minecraft, you’ll first need to work out how often you want something to be made. If it’s just the one, then all you need to do is fill the Crafter with the right recipe, stick a button on the side of the Crafter, and click it. Then, whenever you want the resource again, click the button.

Alternatively, you could use redstone repeaters to make the Crafter drop multiple items in continuation.

It’s worth experimenting with Redstone and the Crafter and seeing what you come up with. No doubt many experts will be creating new designs and ways players can capitalize on this block.

So, there you have it, that’s how to make the Crafter in Minecraft and how to autocraft with it. While waiting for the 1.21 update to come out, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides and content:

