How to make potions in Minecraft: ingredients, modifiers, recipes, & more

Looking for a complete guide on how to make potions in Minecraft? We’ve broken down everything you need to know, including ingredients, modifiers, and recipes.

Learning how to make potions in Minecraft can be overwhelming. While the process appears complicated and longwinded, it’s actually rather easy once you know how. By following the steps below you’ll soon be a whiz at creating various potions in Minecraft.

The game lets you create a wide range of potions, but you’ll need to meet certain criteria before you can start brewing. You’ll also need to collect certain resources too, but all potion brews in Minecraft follow a particular formula.

How to make potions in Minecraft

Let’s start with the basics. Before you can make potions in Minecraft, you’ll need the following:

A Brewing Stand – This is for making the potions in.

– This is for making the potions in. Blaze Powder – This is fuel for your Brewing Stand.

– This is fuel for your Brewing Stand. Glass Bottles – To pour your completed potions in.

– To pour your completed potions in. A Water Source – A full cauldron or a water block will do.

The four steps to making potions in Minecraft

Now let’s look at the steps needed to actually make a potion in Minecraft:

Make a Water Bottle by right-clicking on a Water Source with a Glass Bottle in your hand. This will give you the option to make a Water Bottle. Next, you’ll need to make what’s known as an Awkward potion by mixing your Water Bottle with Netherwart in your Brewing Stand. Now you add another ingredient to that to give the potion the desired effect. This is essentially where you decide what your potion will be. This stage is optional, but you can then add modifying ingredients to add more effects to your potion. It all depends on the potion you want. This can be done multiple times.

How to make a Brewing Stand in Minecraft

You won’t get far trying to make potions in Minecraft without a Brewing Stand, here’s how to make and prepare one for potion brewing:

First, you must combine 1 Blaze Rod with 3 Cobblestone in the Crafting Table. You’ll now have your basic Brewing Stand. Put it on the ground and right-click on it to open the brewing window for the first time. Add the Blaze Powder to the left slot. This will fuel your Brewing Stand when you make potions. Place your glass bottles in the bottom three slots. You’ll add your potion ingredients and modifiers to the top slot later.

Remember it takes 20 seconds to brew each potion, but as you have three slots, you’ll be able to make multiple potions are once. Just don’t forget to keep the Blaze Powder burning.

Potion modifier ingredients to add to potions

Here’s a list of modifying ingredients you can add to your potions in Minecraft:

Glowstone Dust : This will double the strength of the potions. Upon being added, the potion will now have a “II” added to its name.

: This will double the strength of the potions. Upon being added, the potion will now have a “II” added to its name. Redstone Dust : This extends the duration of the potion’s effect. The potions will now have a “+” added to their name.

: This extends the duration of the potion’s effect. The potions will now have a “+” added to their name. Fermented Spider Eye: This will corrupt the effect of the potion, turning it into something unpredictable.

This will corrupt the effect of the potion, turning it into something unpredictable. Gunpowder : This creates a throwable Splash Potion. These aren’t intended to be drunk but thrown at targets like Molotov cocktails with added effects.

: This creates a throwable Splash Potion. These aren’t intended to be drunk but thrown at targets like Molotov cocktails with added effects. Dragon’s Breath: This is to be added to a Splash Potion to turn it into a Lingering Potion. It essentially makes the effects of the potion last longer on the target.

All Minecraft Potion recipes

Now you know the basics you’re ready to make potions from recipes. Here’s what you can brew:

Awkward Potion: Water Bottle + Nether Wart

Water Bottle + Nether Wart Potion of Healing: Awkward Potion + Glistering Melon

Awkward Potion + Glistering Melon Potion of Poison: Awkward Potion + Spider Eye

Awkward Potion + Spider Eye Potion of Harming: Potion of Healing/Poison + Fermented Spider Eye

Potion of Healing/Poison + Fermented Spider Eye Potion of Regeneration: Awkward Potion + Ghast Tear

Awkward Potion + Ghast Tear Potion of Strength: Awkward Potion + Blaze Powder

Awkward Potion + Blaze Powder Potion of Swiftness: Awkward Potion + Sugar

Awkward Potion + Sugar Potion of Leaping: Awkward Potion + Rabbit’s Foot

Awkward Potion + Rabbit’s Foot Potion of Slowness: Potion of Swiftness/Leaping + Fermented Spider Eye

Potion of Swiftness/Leaping + Fermented Spider Eye Potion of Night Vision: Awkward Potion + Golden Carrot

Awkward Potion + Golden Carrot Potion of Invisibility: Potion of Night Vision + Fermented Spider Eye

Potion of Night Vision + Fermented Spider Eye Potion of Fire Resistance: Awkward Potion + Magma Cream (made using Slimeballs)

Awkward Potion + Magma Cream (made using Slimeballs) Potion of Water Breathing: Awkward Potion + Pufferfish

Awkward Potion + Pufferfish Potion of the Turtle Master: Awkward Potion + Turtle Shell

Awkward Potion + Turtle Shell Potion of Slow Falling: Awkward Potion + Phantom Membrane

Awkward Potion + Phantom Membrane Potion of Weakness: Water Bottle + Fermented Spider Eye

Remember not all potions can be turned into double potency or extended versions of themselves. However, they all can be transformed into Splash and Lingering potions.

You can also mix modifiers, for example, you can have an extended, double potency potion with a splash and lingering effects. So go nuts with your potions, there’s no limit to what you can make with modifiers.

