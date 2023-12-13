Best Blob decks in Marvel Snap: Hela & Thanos

Blob is the newest card to arrive in Marvel Snap, bringing with it a brand new mechanic that will completely change how you play and build your best decks.

The Hellfire Gala’s newest guest, Blob, is entirely unique to any card we’ve seen added to Marvel Snap because of how it impacts cards you haven’t drawn.

Blob joins Marvel Snap as part of the Hellfire Gala season that has already introduced Sebastian Shaw and will add Selene and Havok.

Players can buy Blob in the Token Shop or add him to their collection by unlocking him in a Spotlight Cache. Once you have Blob, here are the best decks to fit him into in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap

Blob’s ability in Marvel Snap

Blob is a 6-cost, 4-power card that merges all the cards in your deck into this one card, gaining the total power of all those merged cards. While on the board, Blob cannot be moved.

This means that Blob can, depending on how early he is played and how powerful the cards in your deck are, get upwards of 40 or 50 Power with ease.

As a result, Blob can single-handedly win you a location if you fill your deck with enough high-powered cards to make him pay off as a play on the final turn.

You can also prioritize trying to play him earlier, but be warned that once you merge the other cards into Blob, you will not be able to draw any more cards for the rest of the game, so what’s in your hand is all you’ll have.

Best Blob decks in Marvel Snap

Blob’s potential for raw power stacking makes him a ridiculously powerful card in the right decks. Here are some of the best Blob decks.

Blob Thanos

Nico Minoru

Psylocke

Jeff the Baby Land Shark!

Wave

Taskmaster

Aero

Professor X

Vision

Alioth

Blob

Magneto

Thanos

Blob loves to have as many cards with as much power sitting in the deck as possible, and pairing him with Thanos accomplishes exactly that.

Thanos shuffles his six Infinity Stones into your deck at the start of the game, giving you more Power left in the deck once you play Blob.

You also have plenty of avenues to play Blob earlier with cards like Wave, Psylock, and the Time Stone. Pairing Blob with Taskmaster to give you two incredibly powerful cards also gives you a fantastic chance to secure two locations, while Alioth and Professor X can protect those cards.

Of course, you can also just play your high-power cards like Aero, Thanos, and Vision if you didn’t manage to draw Blob.

Blob Hela

Echo

Invisible Woman

Magik

Iron Lad

Iron Man

M.O.D.O.K.

Blob

Hela

Onslaught

The Living Tribunal

Giganto

Infinaut

Hela decks are among the biggest staples of the Marvel Snap meta, and they get even better with the addition of Blob.

Now, players have two win conditions for this deck, as you can either have Hela respawn all the high-power cards you drew during the game or you can have Blob absorb them.

It’s unlikely that you’ll encounter a deck with the tools to deal with both (such as Enchantress or Rogue to stop Hela or Shang-Chi to knock out Blob) so you should have a good chance to get at least one of these powerful cards out there.

Ideally, though, you’ll play your Hela deck as normal and discard (then revive) Blob from your hand, thereby getting all the cards from your hand and the Power from your deck.

