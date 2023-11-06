Best Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap: Ongoing & control
Ms. Marvel makes a grand entrance into Marvel Snap with an incredible new ability. Learn how to make the most of Ms. Marvel’s Ongoing ability with our guide to the best decks in Marvel Snap.
Ms. Marvel steps into Marvel Snap as a special Season Pass Card for November. Players can purchase the “Higher, Further, Faster” Season Pass to gain immediate access to Ms. Marvel before later becoming available in the Token Shop and in Spotlight Caches.
The card appears to have one of the most intriguing new abilities in recent memory, being able to give other locations a truly significant boost. However, Ms. Marvel’s ability is open to counter-play, meaning that decks need to be carefully constructed.
Join us now as we explore the best Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap, as well as synergies, challenges, and more.
Ms. Marvel’s ability in Marvel Snap
Ms. Marvel arrives in Marvel Snap as a fascinating 4-cost, 5-power card with an Ongoing ability: Adjacent locations where your cards have unique Costs have +5 Power.
The strategy with Ms. Marvel and the best Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap revolves around careful board management, ensuring that adjacent locations always feature cards with unique costs.
Cards like Mystique and Onslaught can further capitalize on Ms. Marvel’s power-boosting ability. Furthermore, standalone powerhouses such as Orka or Namor can be buffed by Ms. Marvel’s ability, making them a truly formidable force.
Playing Ms. Marvel to full effect will be quite a challenge, however, as opponents can use a variety of counters such as moving cards, destroying cards, or just simply disrupting the other side of the board with junk cards.
Best Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap
Discover the top Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap below with a mixture of both Ongoing cards to enhance Ms. Marvel’s ability and a control deck that can win by locking down locations before sending additional power in each direction.
Ms. Marvel Ongoing deck
- Ant-Man
- Electro
- Wave
- Mister Fantastic
- Cosmo
- Mystique
- Namor
- Ms. Marvel
- Klaw
- Onslaught
- Orka
- America Chavez
The strategy with this deck is to get the absolute maximum out of Ms. Marvel’s ongoing ability. By pairing Ms. Marvel with cards such as Mystique and Onslaught, you can further increase Ms. Marvel’s power boost across the board.
Cosmo helps to prevent nasty On-Reveal counters such as Enchantress, ensuring that Ms. Marvel’s ability remains active.
America Chavez gives the deck more consistency, and if you’re looking for a more Ongoing-focused setup here, you can look at the below cards to add greater synergy.
Substitutes: Nebula, Lizard, Armor, Captain America, Warpath, Spectrum
Ms. Marvel control deck
- Nebula
- Daredevil
- Jeff
- Wave
- Storm
- Ms. Marvel
- Hobgoblin
- Klaw
- Professor X
- Orka
- Alioth
- America Chavez
The core focus of any control deck is to dominate the board with lockdown-type cards, such as Professor X and Storm, all while disrupting with Hobgoblin and others.
In this case, we can lock down locations and then help boost the power of each location with Ms. Marvel’s ability if all conditions are met.
Orka and Klaw are the dominant forces in this deck, much like the first one, but the priority here isn’t merely on buffing Ms. Marvel but more so just controlling the board. Even just the +5 Power from Ms. Marvel is enough to secure big wins at locked-down locations.
Substitutes: Sunspot, Warpath, America Chavez
