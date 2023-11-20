Best Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap: Junk & Thanos

Annihilus arrives in Marvel Snap with a powerful new ability that’s set to shake up the game. Here’s our guide to the best decks and options for Annihilus in Marvel Snap.

Annihilus will enter Marvel Snap during the Higher, Further, Faster season that’s introduced the likes of Ms. Marvel and Gladiator already.

Players can pick up Annihilus from Spotlight Caches or via the Token Shop and start flooding the opponent’s board with low-cost, annoying cards from day one.

Article continues after ad

Check out the best Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap right here, as well as an explanation of the card’s ability, synergies, and counters.

Article continues after ad

Annihilus’ ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner

Annihilus is a 5-cost, 7-power card with a powerful new On-Reveal ability: “Your cards with 0 or less Power switch sides. Destroy those that can’t.“

Annihilus is sure to be a standout feature in many “junk” type archetype decks in which you’ll ideally be able to flood your opponent’s board with low-cost cards.

Article continues after ad

The synergy of Annihilus with cards like The Hood, Ninja, and The Void is going to be crucial, giving players yet another way not just to remove these negative power cards from their own side but send them across to the other side of the location. However, the strategy needs careful planning, particularly as it reaches Turn 5, when Annihilus will most often become available for play.

Article continues after ad

However, Annihilus’ power is not without its challenges. The card’s effectiveness is heavily reliant on having the right low-power cards in play, and its impact can be mitigated by savvy opponents using counters like Professor X or Cosmo. Despite these hurdles, Annihilus offers a unique and thrilling playstyle, turning the tide of games with a well-timed reveal.

Article continues after ad

Best Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap

Annihilus can be played in a variety of ways, including the disruptive junk strategy or pairing with Thanos.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Annihilus junk deck

Hood

Black Widow

Daredevil

Jeff

Viper

Debrii

Green Goblin

Sentry

Man-Thing

Annihilus

Hobgoblin

Alioth

This deck is built around the idea of the “junk” archetype in which we look to flood the opponent’s board with low-cost and near-useless cards that not only take up their valuable spaces but give them a disadvantage at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Cards like Hood and Sentry are negative cost cards that with Annihilus, we can now send across to the other side. Green Goblin and Hobgoblin instantly head over to the opponent’s board with their On-Reveal effects.

Article continues after ad

It’s going to be one incredibly disruptive deck and one that’s sure to frustrate the majority of Marvel Snap players.

Annihilus Thanos

The Hood

Carnage

Hazmat

Luke Cage

Psylocke

Cosmo

Debrii

Sentry

Annihilus

Thanos

Destroyer

Death

Annihilus also seems to fit in nicely with Thanos decks considering that most of the top Thanos options right now are focused on destroying or removing the Infinity Stones.

With Annihilus’ fantastic synergy with Destroy-type cards such as Carnage, Destroyer, and more, the card seems to provide yet another win condition for Thanos players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The objective here is that Hazmat can, ideally, reduce the power of all cards on the board, including all of the Infinity Stones. Rather than relying on destroying the stones to free up space, players can now opt to simply reduce the power and then send them across with Annihilus’ ability.

See our other best deck guides for recent Marvel Snap cards here: Gladiator | Ms. Marvel | Werewolf By Night | Black Knight | Man-Thing | Elsa Bloodstone | Mobius M. Mobius | Ravonna Renslayer | Alioth | Loki | Silver Samurai | X-23 | Daken | Mirage | Legion | Echo | Jean Grey | Phoenix Force