Best Loki decks in Marvel Snap: Collector, Agatha, Lockjaw

Marvel Snap introduces Loki, the God of Mischief, who is set to add a layer of unpredictability to the game. Whether you’re a fan of chaos or a meticulous planner, Loki offers something for everyone. Let’s delve into the best Loki decks in Marvel Snap.

Known as the God of Mischief, Loki is an Asgardian master manipulator who thrives on chaos and conflict. As the adopted brother of Thor, he is perpetually on a quest to challenge his heroic sibling and claim power for himself. Now, with artwork drawn by Ryan Kinnaird and colored by Ryan Benjamin, Loki comes to life in Marvel Snap,

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Loki is available as the Season Pass card in the Loki for All Time season that starts on September 5 and runs through to October 3.

Now, let’s explore Loki’s abilities and how they can be utilized in various Marvel Snap decks.

Loki’s ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner

Loki is a 3-cost, 5-power card with an On Reveal ability: “Replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 cost.”

Loki’s unique ability plays into the element of unpredictability and has its advantages and challenges.

Article continues after ad

On the upside, the card synergizes exceptionally well with Quinjet, allowing you to stack two forms of cost reduction and give cards sourced from Loki’s ability -2 cost. Loki also fits seamlessly into Collector decks, where the primary focus isn’t necessarily on drawing your opponent’s cards but rather on building up your own Collector card.

Article continues after ad

However, the card comes with its own set of drawbacks. The randomness of the cards you draw makes it challenging to formulate a coherent strategy around Loki. Moreover, the ability’s effectiveness is constrained by the size of your hand, making it less effective if you’re holding fewer cards. Lastly, certain cards like Cosmo can counter Loki’s effect by blocking the On-Reveal ability.

Article continues after ad

Best Loki decks in Marvel Snap

Building a deck around Loki is no simple feat, given the unpredictability of his unique ability. The challenge is that by activating his ability and replacing your hand with your opponent’s cards, you might get a bunch of cards that don’t align with your initial strategy. In fact, you may end up with a completely random-looking set of cards that lack synergy.

Article continues after ad

These best Loki decks work around those challenges in a way that embraces the chaos and mischief that Loki provides.

Article continues after ad

Loki Collector

Agent 13

Quinjet

Angela

Cable

Sentinel

The Collector

Loki

Agent Coulson

Nick Fury

Moon Girl

Devil Dinosaur

America Chavez

The primary goal of this deck is to build up your Collector using synergistic cards like Agent 13, Cable, and Sentinel, all while maintaining a large hand size. Once Collector is on the board, Loki’s ability comes into play, replacing your hand with cards from your opponent’s deck.

Moon Girl serves as an excellent tool for hand size expansion, and Devil Dinosaur capitalizes on your large hand with its potent Ongoing effect. With these cards, you set the stage for a powerful Collector build-up, making the most out of Loki’s disruptive capabilities.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Substitutes: Mirage, Maria Hill, Absorbing Man, Mystique, Storm, Legion, Armor, Cosmo

Loki Agatha

Wave

Lady Sif

Loki

Ghost Rider

Shang-Chi

Devil Dinosaur

Taskmaster

Professor X

Vision

America Chavez

Agatha Harkness

Now, this is where things get interesting. Agatha Harkness starts in your hand as an extra card and plays your cards for you for as long as she remains in your hand. However, the problem when running Agatha is that she sometimes lingers around too long and takes control of your game through the later turns.

To avoid that, players typically run Lady Sif and Wave alongside America Chavez to boost the chances of either discarding or playing Agatha from your hand. If Lady Sif or Wave don’t show up in your initial draw, Loki serves as a useful alternative. His ability replaces your entire hand, including Agatha, mitigating her lingering effect and giving you control back over your game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Substitutes: Captain Marvel, Nebula, Mirage

Loki Lockjaw

Wasp

Spider-Ham

Lockjaw

Thor

Loki

Jubilee

High Evolutionary

Jane Foster Mighty Thor

Doctor Doom

Odin

The Infinaut

Hulk

Here, we slide Loki into a High Evo Lockjaw deck, aiming to capitalize on cheap ways to activate Lockjaw’s ability. If Loki’s ability activates and replaces your hand with reduced-cost cards from your opponent’s deck, you can feed these into Lockjaw to draw high-power cards like Hulk, Doctor Doom, and Odin from your own deck.

It’s worth noting that in this deck, Loki can be played either from your hand or drawn into play through Lockjaw’s ability, offering multiple avenues to unleash his disruptive power.

Article continues after ad

Substitutes: Magneto, Wave, Dracula

Whether you’re looking to disrupt your opponent’s game plan or build up your own powerful combos, Loki offers a versatile toolkit for various deck archetypes.

Article continues after ad

With the right deck construction and a bit of luck, Loki can be a game-changing addition to your Marvel Snap experience.

See our other best deck guides for recent Marvel Snap cards here: Silver Samurai | X-23 | Daken | Mirage | Legion | Echo | Jean Grey | Phoenix Force