Best Phoenix Force decks in Marvel Snap: Knull, Heimdall, Shuri, and more

Marvel Snap’s “Rise of the Phoenix” season has set the game ablaze, introducing the cosmic entity Phoenix Force into the mix. Get ready to dominate Marvel Snap as we reveal the most powerful Phoenix Force decks.

This formidable power, known for merging with the X-Men’s Jean Grey and transforming her into a near-omnipotent being, has made its way into the Marvel Snap universe. In Marvel Snap, the Phoenix Force’s abilities mirror its comic book counterpart, taking some of the game’s most popular deck archetypes and elevating them to new heights.

Players can acquire Phoenix Force by purchasing the season pass for $9.99 or the Premium+ version for $14.99 throughout the “Rise of the Phoenix” season.

Get ready to harness the power of the Phoenix Force as we reveal the most powerful decks in Marvel Snap.

Phoenix Force’s Ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner The Phoenix Force possesses a unique revive and merge On-Reveal effect

The Phoenix Force is a five-cost, six-Power card with a unique ability: “On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it. That card can move each turn.”

While its Power stat is solid for a five-cost card, the real game-changer is its potential to merge with another card, gaining high Power and the ability to move.

This unique ability adds a new layer of complexity to the game and opens up a world of strategic possibilities that can keep your opponents on their toes.

Phoenix Force Destroy Deck

Nova

Yondu

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Wolverine

Killmonger

Venom

Sabretooth

Deathlok

Phoenix Force

Knull

Death

This Phoenix Force Destroy Deck focuses on destroying and reviving powerful cards to overwhelm your opponent.

An example of this is using Venom to destroy a pumped-up Carnage. By playing Phoenix Force later in the game, you’ll be able to revive the buffed Carnage, adding an extra six power, and have the ability to move the card on Turn 6. Not bad at all.

Furthermore, you won’t be completely reliant on Phoenix Force by playing this deck, as you’ll have many win conditions, including dropping Knull and Death on Turn 6.

Phoenix Force Move Deck

Iron Fist

Dagger

Ghost Spider

Multiple Man

Venom

Vulture

Deathlok

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2099

Phoenix Force

Heimdall

The Phoenix Force Move Deck leverages the move mechanic to maximize card power.

Most move cards have persistent effects that either buff the card when moved or, in the case of Spider-Man 2099, can destroy a card when moved. This perfectly synergizes with Phoenix Force, considering the revived card will maintain its effects.

But of course, you’ll need a way to destroy one of these cards and one of the best options available is Venom, considering it has the potential to destroy any of your most powerful cards and reap the benefits of doing so.

Phoenix Force Move and Destroy Deck

Iron Fist

Carnage

Ghost Spider

Multiple Man

Venom

Hulk Buster

Shuri

Shang-Chi

Nimrod

Phoenix Force

Heimdal

America Chavez

The Phoenix Force Move and Destroy Deck is a unique blend of Destroy and Move.

Shuri plays a crucial role in this deck, buffing your revived card using Phoenix Force and allowing you to move the card and avoid danger on Turn 6. If you get your curve right, you can use Shuri to buff your revived card using Phoenix Force and then have the chance to move this card and avoid any dangers on Turn 6.

That’s a brief overview of the top Phoenix Force decks in Marvel Snap at the time of writing. These are just a few possibilities as players continue experimenting with other cards that can synergize with Phoenix Force, including Human Torch, Cloak, Taskmaster, and Red Skull.