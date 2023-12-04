Best Sebastian Shaw decks in Marvel Snap: Surfer & Destroy

Sebastian Shaw enters Marvel Snap as a new Season Pass card that’s set to influence many of the popular deck types. Learn all about how best to use Sebastian Shaw with our guide to the best decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala season runs throughout December 2023 and is set to introduce four new cards, two new locations, and more.

One of the cards coming to the game is none other than Sebastian Shaw, who will be exclusively available to those who purchase the Season Pass in December. Later, in 2024, Shaw will enter Spotlight Caches and the Token Shop.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Read on to learn all about Sebastian Shaw’s ability and the best Sebastian Shaw decks in Marvel Snap.

Sebastian Shaw’s ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner

Sebastian Shaw joins Marvel Snap with a unique Power surge mechanic that reads: “When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power (wherever this is).”

The way to make the most of Sebastian Shaw’s ability is to form synergies with cards that grant permanent Power gains. Terrific examples include the likes of Ironheart and Nova, who can buff not just Sebastian Shaw but other cards on the board as well.

Article continues after ad

However, building a deck around Sebastian Shaw is likely to be a challenge for some players as there needs to be a balance between consistently enabling his ability and not becoming too dependent on specific combinations.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Sebastian Shaw is likely to run into trouble against popular meta cards such as Shang Chi and Shadow King, which can work against a heavily buffed card. Regardless, Sebastian Shaw does enter Marvel Snap as a decent new Season Pass card that is definitely worthy of consideration.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Best Sebastian Shaw decks in Marvel Snap

Sebastian Shaw’s ability allows the card to scale rapidly in Power, especially in decks that are designed to boost his strength consistently.

Silver Surfer Shaw

Forge

Zabu

Ironheart

Wolfsbane

Sebastian Shaw

Brood

Magik

Rogue

Silver Surfer

Mister Negative

Wong

Sera

This deck makes the most of Sebastian Shaw’s synergy with Silver Surfer. As we know, Silver Surfer gives a +2 Power boost to all 3-Cost cards, meaning that Sebastian Shaw’s ability leads to a +4 buff rather than just a mere +2.

Article continues after ad

Outside of that, we’ve stuck to the roots of a typical Silver Surfer / Wong deck but added the likes of Forge, who, along with Ironheart, can give further buffs to Sebastian Shaw with the potential to be doubled up from Wong’s ability as well.

Article continues after ad

Sebastian Shaw Destroy

Deadpool

Forge

Nova

X-23

Carnage

Wolverine

Killmonger

Sebastian Shaw

Venom

Hulk Buster

Knull

Death

Sebastian Shaw can fit into many decklists, and this is just another example of how the card can be used in an already effective archetype. Some of the best Destroy-focused decks already use Forge and Nova, who can activate Sebastian Shaw’s ability.

The objective here is much the same as a standard Destroy deck. Utilize the Destroy mechanics to make huge plays with Venom and Knull, which in turn will also reduce the cost of Death to near-zero. At the same time, remain focused on buffing Sebastian Shaw with activations of Forge, Nova, and whenever a lucky location pops up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

See our other best deck guides for recent Marvel Snap cards here: Annihilus | Gladiator | Ms. Marvel | Werewolf By Night | Black Knight | Man-Thing | Elsa Bloodstone | Mobius M. Mobius | Ravonna Renslayer | Alioth | Loki | Silver Samurai | X-23 | Daken | Mirage | Legion | Echo | Jean Grey | Phoenix Force