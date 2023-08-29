Best Silver Samurai decks in Marvel Snap: Stature, Hela, and Discard

Marvel Snap welcomes Silver Samurai, a card that brings a unique blend of strategy and disruption to the game. Let’s explore some of the best Silver Samurai decks you can use right now.

Known as Keniuchio Harada, the Silver Samurai is a master swordsman who wields an energy-charged katana and stands as a symbol of unyielding devotion to his family’s honor. With artwork colored by Eduardo Mello and drawn by Ryan Kinnaird, Silver Samurai comes to life in variants from the Chibi, Mech, and Nikola categories in Marvel Snap.

Silver Samurai’s ability offers players a new way to disrupt opponents and set up powerful combos. Whether you’re looking to enhance a Stature deck or revive the once-dominant Hela Discard archetype, Silver Samurai provides a versatile tool for targeted discard strategies.

Silver Samurai is now available for 6,000 tokens or through Spotlight Caches.

Now, let’s delve into the details of Silver Samurai’s ability and explore some of the best decks you can build around this newly released warrior.

Silver Samurai’s Ability in Marvel Snap

Silver Samurai is a 4-cost, 5-power card featuring a unique On Reveal ability: “Each player discards the lowest-Power card from their hand.”

This targeted discard ability of Silver Samurai can be a game-changer, especially when paired with cards that benefit from being discarded.

For example, it synergizes exceptionally well with Stature and Ghost Rider, allowing you to discard low-power cards like Iron Man or Darkhawk, which can later be resurrected by Ghost Rider for a significant board advantage. Other synergistic cards include Zabu, which makes Silver Samurai cheaper to play, and Wong or Absorbing Man, which can trigger the on-reveal ability again for additional discards.

However, Silver Samurai is not without its drawbacks. In mirror matchups or against decks that also benefit from discarding Silver Samurai, you can inadvertently aid your opponent. Cards like Cosmo can counter its on-reveal ability, while decks that run Muramasa Shard, X-23, or Wolverine can actually benefit from its discard mechanic. Additionally, if you’re not careful with your deck composition, you might end up discarding a card that you’d rather keep, making it a double-edged sword in certain scenarios.

Best Silver Samurai Decks in Marvel Snap

Managed to pick up Silver Samurai? Here are some of the best decks for you to consider using in Marvel Snap:

Stature Hawk

Korg

Zabu

Jeff

Wave

Daken

Darkhawk

Enchantress

Rock Slide

Silver Samurai

Stature

America Chavez

Magneto

Stature decks are still one of the top-tier options today, and Silver Samurai might take this already excellent archetype to another level.

Normally, Stature is paired with Black Bolt, a 5/7 card that discards the lowest-cost card from your opponent’s hand. But now, Silver Samurai allows players to discard an opponent’s card one turn earlier, setting up for what could be a devastating Wave and Stature combination on Turn 5. Alternatively, a Turn 2 Zabu could even see Silver Samurai enter play on Turn 3.

If you’re unable to hit that specific setup, then you’re likely on track to dump a buffed Darkhawk on the board that has benefited from Korg and Rock Slide’s rocks entering your opponent’s deck.

Substitutes: Nebula, Iron Lad, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, Killmonger,

Hela Discard

X-23

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Lockjaw

Moon Knight

Dracula

Silver Samurai

Hela

America Chavez

Magneto

Giganto

The Infinaut

Lately, we’ve seen Hela Tribunal emerge as the strongest Hela-type deck, replacing Hela Discard as it was far too unpredictable to play at the top level. But Silver Samurai has the potential to revive the now-struggling Hela Discard decks.

Silver Samurai now gives players more control over what gets discarded, helping you set up for Hela’s late-game resurrection. And unlike cards such as Hell Cow and Moon Knight, which discard a random card from your hand, you can now safely keep Hela out of harm’s way and ready to be played on Turn 6.

Substitutes: Hell Cow, MODOK, Jubilee

Discard-ish

X-23

Wolverine

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Wave

Daken

Absorbing Man

Silver Samurai

Stature

Doctor Doom

America Chavez

Magneto

The Discard archetype isn’t an elite option at the moment, but it’s still a consistently good choice for players looking to climb the ranks. It’s hard to fit Silver Samurai in the standard Discard lists due to the likelihood of discarding Morbius or Dracula, two very powerful 0-power cards.

However, not all is lost. We can run various cards that benefit from being discarded, such as X-23, Wolverine, Swarm, and Daken’s Muramasa Shard. Likewise, we’ll include Stature here as a way to cash in on a Silver Samurai activation.

We’re now left with an interesting decklist that features many of the strongest cards in the game today – at least from an individual standpoint – and together, they form some excellent synergies.

Substitutes: Enchantress, Nebula, Iron Lad, Captain Marvel

