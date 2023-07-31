Best Legion decks in Marvel Snap: Change reality and win

Marvel Snap has introduced Legion, a powerful psychic ready to change up gameplay. Let’s explore some of the best Legion decks you can use in Marvel Snap.

The son of Professor Charles Xavier, David Haller, aka Legion, has often been at the center of major events in the Marvel Universe. His intentions are mostly noble, but his unstable mental state has led to unintended havoc on numerous occasions. His integration into Marvel Snap brings his reality-altering powers into the game, offering a fresh dynamic for players when building their next deck.

Legion is a Series 4 card that you can get from the Token Shop for 3,000 Collector’s Tokens. He’ll also be available as a Weekly Spotlight card during the Rise of the Phoenix season, which gives players a 25% chance of unlocking him via Spotlight Caches for one week.

Now, let’s dig deeper into Legion’s ability and some of the most powerful Legion decks you can start using in Marvel Snap.

Legion’s Ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner Legion’s ability has already been causing chaos in Marvel Snap

Legion is a 5-cost, 8-power card featuring a unique On Reveal ability: “Replace each other location with this one.”

This ability of Legion mirrors his reality-warping capabilities from the comics and introduces an interesting twist to the gameplay. Just as in his story, Legion forces his opponents to adapt to a new reality, dictating the pace of the game.

While his cost is relatively high, cards like Electro, Wave, and/or Psylocke can lower it, making Legion an even more strategic pick. Moreover, early play of Legion, facilitated by cards like Jubilee and Lockjaw, can amplify the effects of other cards like Storm across the board.

Best Legion Decks in Marvel Snap

Legion has already emerged as a top-performing card in Marvel Snap, and some of the highest win-rate decks in both Ranked and Conquest modes already feature the reality warper. He makes a powerful addition to your roster and is seemingly a great value purchase at just 3,000 tokens.

Legion High Evo Deck

Sunspot

Nebula

Misty Knight

Shocker

Magik

Storm

Cyclops

High Evolutionary

Legion

She-Hulk

Hulk

The Infinaut

This deck uses Legion’s reality-altering ability to maximize the effectiveness of Storm and other cards. Legion’s ability to change locations can augment Storm’s lock-down effect, allowing an early Sunspot or Nebula to continue growing in Power.

Legion Darkhawk Deck

Korg

Luke Cage

Spider-Ham

Zabu

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Killmonger

Darkhawk

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Rockslide

Iron Lad

Legion

This deck leverages Legion’s reality-altering ability in concert with some of the most disruptive cards in Marvel Snap. He ties into this Darkhawk-style deck well, which ultimately relies on Korg and Rock Slide to increase the opponent’s deck size. Shang Chai and Enchantress feature in this deck and provide you with the ability to counter your opponent’s every move.

Legion Location Deck

Sunspot

Iceman

Nightcrawler

Angela

Kraven

Armor

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Silk

Storm

Miles Morales

Legion

America Chavez

In this location-focused deck, Legion’s reality-warping ability combines well with Nightcrawler, Jeff, and Silk, who can all move to other locations. Just like the first deck provided, Legion can combo with Storm to completely prevent players from playing more cards.

Legion is a formidable addition to the Marvel Snap universe, providing new dynamics and strategy to consider. Whether used as a surprise play or as part of a well-thought-out strategy, Legion can certainly shake up the board and pave the way for victory.