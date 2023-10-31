Werewolf By Night arrives in Marvel Snap with a powerful new ability that is sure to improve a variety of deck types. Here’s the best Werewolf By Night decks in Marvel Snap.

Werewolf By Night joins the game as a November Spotlight Cache reward while also becoming available via the in-game shop for 6,000 tokens as a Series 5 release.

The card appears to be a must-have if you’re a fan of Silver Surfer decks or want a unique boost to movement decks.

This guide will break down not only Werewolf By Night’s ability in Marvel Snap but the best decks as well.

Werewolf By Night ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner

Werewolf By Night is a 3-cost, 3-power card with a highly unique and powerful On-Reveal ability: “After you play an On-Reveal card at another location, move there and gain +2 Power.”

Werewolf By Night will join the pack of Move and On-Reveal cards, creating new synergies that can rapidly increase its power. Cards such as Heimdall and Silver Surfer will prove to be powerful companions, helping to give Werewolf a boost.

The card is not without its challenges, however, as movement is required to get the +2 buff to power. Careful game management is important here, as a crowded board could hinder its ability to move and gain power.

Furthermore, Werewolf doesn’t benefit from being moved by other cards. The only way to make the most of the ability is when another On-Reveal card is played elsewhere.

Best Werewolf By Night decks in Marvel Snap

Check out the best Werewolf By Night decks in Marvel Snap below, including a powerful Silver Surer-type combination as well as a devastating Move system.

Werewolf Surfer

Spider-Ham

Kraven

Thor

Killmonger

Magik

Rogue

Silver Surfer

Werewolf By Night

Maximus

Spider-Man

Sera

Werewolf, being a 3-cost, 3-power card, fits perfectly into a Silver Surfer deck, and in this case, we’re going for powerful synergies and high power potential.

Silver Surfer’s On-Reveal ability not only gives Werewolf a free +2 buff but also activates Werewolf’s additional +2 power buff and free movement. That setup makes for a devastating combination that is sure to shake up the meta once more.

The rest of the deck here is a fairly standard Silver Surfer-type setup, looking for maximum potential from On-Reveal cards that can further activate Werewolf’s ability.

Werewolf Move

Ghost Spider

Iron Fist

Dagger

Kraven

Silk

Doctor Strange

Werewolf by Night

Vulture

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2099

Aero

Heimdall

Let’s also not ignore that while Werewolf gains +2 power when an On-Reveal ability is played at another location, the card also moves elsewhere before doing so. This opens the door for synergy with move decks, as Werewolf is sure to combine well with cards that have movement abilities.

In this deck, we’ll be stocking up on cards with On-Reveal synergies, such as Heimdall, Aero, Spider-Man, and more.

One previous pain point of Heimdall decks was that the card shifted every other card to the left, meaning that in most cases, it would only be Heimdall on the right location. But now, with Werewolf’s introduction, it’s possible to end up with two very powerful cards there at end-game.

