Best Man-Thing Decks in Marvel Snap: Junk & High Evo

Man-Thing emerges from the swamps of Marvel Snap, introducing a disruptive ability that’s set to shake up the game’s dynamics. Join us as we explore the best Man-Thing decks in Marvel Snap.

Man-Thing enters the game as a featured Spotlight Cache reward starting from October 10. As with all newly-released cards, Man-Thing will also become available in the Token Shop for those without Spotlight Caches ready to go.

While it might not be an essential card for every player, those who get their hands on Man-Thing will find themselves equipped with a card that offers strategic depth and synergy with several popular cards in the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Our guide delves deep into the best Man-Thing decks in Marvel Snap, ensuring you’re primed to make waves during the “Bloodstone” season and in the matches that follow.

Man-Thing’s ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner Man-Thing’s spotlight variant (left) pictured with the Deodato variant (right)

Man-Thing arrives in Marvel Snap as a 4-cost, 5-power card with an Ongoing ability that reads: “1, 2, or 3-cost cards here have -2 power.”

Man-Thing synergizes remarkably well with cards like Green Goblin, which can be thrown to the opponent’s side, turning it into a -5 power card. It also pairs well with Debrii, who throws rocks to both sides, potentially affected by Man-Thing’s debuff.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the card’s synergy with Luke Cage, who can negate the negative effects of Man-Thing on your own cards, is noteworthy. The introduction of Man-Thing might also pave the way for a resurgence of junk-style decks, capitalizing on his unique ability.

Article continues after ad

On the flip side, Man-Thing does come with its set of challenges. Its effect can backfire, affecting your own cards, and it requires a specific deck strategy to maximize its potential. Players need to be strategic about when and where to play Man-Thing, ensuring they get the most out of its debuffing ability without hampering their own board.

Article continues after ad

Best Man-Thing decks in Marvel Snap

Explore the best Man-Thing decks in Marvel Snap’s ranked and conquest mode below:

Man-Thing Junk Deck

The Hood

Nebula

Luke Cage

Daredevil

Viper

Debrii

Green Goblin

Man-Thing

Sentry

Dr. Octopus

Hobgoblin

Professor X

Junk decks are set to make a return now that Man-Thing has arrived in Marvel Snap. Man-Thing’s unique ability to debuff cards based on their cost makes it a perfect fit for a deck that thrives on disrupting the opponent’s board.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As mentioned earlier, Man-Thing pairs exceptionally well with the likes of Green Goblin and Debrii who are able to flood your opponent’s board and then capitalize further with a powerful debuff. Doctor Octopus, with its potential to pull cards into the lane, can set up the perfect scenario for Man-Thing to exert its influence.

Article continues after ad

Junk decks have always been about creating chaos and disrupting the opponent’s strategy. With Man-Thing as a centerpiece, these decks not only gain a significant power boost but also an added layer of strategy. Players can now strategically place Man-Thing to maximize its debuffing potential while ensuring their own board remains unaffected.

Article continues after ad

Man-Thing High Evo Deck

Sunspot

Misty Knight

Hazmat

Luke Cage

Scorpion

Shocker

Cyclops

High Evolutionary

Man-Thing

The Thing

Abomination

Hulk

This deck is all about harnessing the power of afflict abilities and combining them with Man-Thing’s unique debuffing skill. The goal here is to control the board while setting up powerful plays.

Article continues after ad

Man-Thing’s synergy with High Evolutionary and Hazmat is clear as they all focus on leveraging unique abilities to control the board.

The Man-Thing High Evo Deck is about strategy and timing. By carefully playing your cards and setting up the right combinations, you can dominate the board and leave your opponent scrambling. With Man-Thing in the mix, this deck gains an edge, making it a formidable choice for those looking to climb the Marvel Snap ladder.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another Man-Thing High Evo Deck

Hazmat

Luke Cage

Zabu

Green Goblin

Debris

Cyclops

Absorbing Man

High Evolutionary

Enchantress

Man-Thing

The Thing

Abomination

Back-to-back High Evolutionary decks here, but this time with a twist. Rather than simply slotting Man-Thing into a classic High Evolutionary setup as we did earlier, this time we’ll instead form a more creative lineup around him with the likes of Absorbing Man and Zabu adding extra utility.

Zabu’s role is to get your power plays out a turn earlier, ensuring that you can get Man-Thing on the board at the right moment.

Article continues after ad

Absorbing Man allows you to essentially double up on powerful On-Reveal effects, such as dropping Debris on Turn 3 and then going at it again with Absorbing Man on Turn 4.

Article continues after ad

See our other best deck guides for recent Marvel Snap cards here: Elsa Bloodstone | Mobius M. Mobius | Ravonna Renslayer | Alioth | Loki | Silver Samurai | X-23 | Daken | Mirage | Legion | Echo | Jean Grey | Phoenix Force