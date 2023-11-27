Best Martyr decks in Marvel Snap: Ultron & Thanos

Martyr arrives in Marvel Snap with a high-stakes twist that’s set to change everything. Learn all about the best Martyr decks, synergies, and more here in our guide.

Martyr joins Marvel Snap as part of the Higher, Further, Faster season that has already introduced Ms. Marvel, Gladiator, and Annihilus.

Marvel Snap players can add Martyr to their collection either by unlocking a Spotlight Cache or purchasing the card via the Token Shop.

We’ve got the best Martyr decks right here and a detailed explanation of Martyr’s ability, synergy, and weaknesses.

Martyr’s ability in Marvel Snap

Martyr enters Marvel Snap as a 1-cost, 4-power card with a fascinating new ability: At the end of the game, move to a location that LOSES you the game (if possible).

Martyr immediately stands out as one of the most high-risk cards in Marvel Snap and acts as a double-edged sword that could either help you secure victory or lose everything after Turn 6.

Those with Martyr in their deck will need to be extra careful when constructing decks to ensure maximum synergy and minimize the risk that Martyr will cost you the game. Important synergies include cards such as Professor X, who can lock down locations and prevent Martyr from moving, and Ultron, who can flood the board and take up every space.

Of course, playing Martyr will present some unique challenges, however. The ability to swing a game’s outcome to an immediate defeat means that Martyr is not just a card but a strategic puzzle requiring careful board management.

Best Martyr decks in Marvel Snap

Martyr’s unique ability opens the door to many intriguing deck-building options. Explore some of the best possibilities below.

Martyr Ultron

Forge

Martyr

Mister Sinister

Wave

Magik

Patriot

Brood

Absorbing Man

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Doctor Doom

Ultron

There aren’t a lot of truly safe Martyr decklists that we can run and feel confident that the card won’t just end up losing us the game after Turn 6. One of the safer options out there, however, is Ulton Martyr, which aims to fill the board with cheap drones from Ultron and then buff them with the likes of Ka-Zar or Blue Marvel.

Likewise, cards such as Forge, Mister Sinister, Brood, and Absorbing Man all have synergy here and can work together to create a bunch of cards with no abilities and then give them powerful buffs with Patriot.

Martyr Thanos