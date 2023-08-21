Best X-23 Decks in Marvel Snap: Destroy and Discard

Marvel Snap has introduced X-23, the lethal and resilient mutant created from Wolverine’s DNA. Let’s explore some of the best X-23 decks you can utilize in Marvel Snap.

X-23, also known as Laura Kinney, is a mutant artificially created by the Facility to serve as a private assassin. Born from a combination of Wolverine’s DNA and geneticist Sarah Kinney’s genetic material, X-23 was forged into a lethally efficient weapon with regenerative abilities and adamantium claws akin to Wolverine.

X-23 will be available in the Token Shop and available as a Spotlight Cache card, meaning that players can acquire X-23 by purchasing with tokens or by unlocking via a Spotlight Cache for one week.

Now, let’s dig deeper into X-23’s ability and some of the most powerful X-23 decks you can start using in Marvel Snap.

X-23’s Ability in Marvel Snap

X-23 is a 1-cost, 2-power card with card text that reads: When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location, and you get +1 Energy next turn.

This regeneration mechanic allows X-23 to be destroyed multiple times in a turn, providing a significant energy advantage. It can be a valuable addition to destroy or discard decks, synergizing well with cards like Killmonger, Colleen Wing, and Galactus.

However, X-23’s regeneration to a random location might not align with the player’s strategy, and it can be countered by cards such as Armor, Professor X, and Polaris, which can hinder its effectiveness.

If stuck behind Armor or Professor X, X-23 loses much of its value, making it a potentially weak option in certain scenarios.

Best X-23 Decks in Marvel Snap

X-23’s unique ability to regenerate at a random location when discarded or destroyed, granting extra energy, makes it a versatile option in destroy decks, ramp decks, and discard decks. Here are some of the best decks that can utilize X-23’s abilities:

X-23 Destroy Deck

X-23

Carnage

Wolverine

Magik

Venom

Wave

Shuri

Nimrod

Arnim Zola

Knull

Destroyer

The X-23 Destroy deck focuses on destroying X-23 repeatedly to ramp into cards earlier than normal. By destroying X-23, players may be able to gain early access to Arnim Zola, Knull, and Destroyer.

There are endless possibilities with this deck, with players able to double the power of Nimrod using Shuri and then cycling into multiple destroy options, such as Arnim Zola, Destroyer, or a combination of low-cost destroy cards at different locations.

Substitutes: Deadpool, Daken, Shang-Chi, Yondu

X-23 Discard Deck

X-23

Morbius

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Daken

Lady Sif

Sword Master

Dracula

Absorbing Man

MODOK

Apocalypse

America Chavez

No surprises here, as X-23 has potential in all types of Discard decks as well. For this one, we’ll be running a fairly standard Discard setup but with the newly-buffed Absorbing Man giving access to new ways to activate effects.

As always, the goal is to clear out your hand, getting low-cost Swarms, an enhanced Morbius, and a Dracula activation on Apocalypse at the end of the game.

Substitutes: Wolverine, Sunspot, Nebula, Storm

X-23 Galactus Deck

X-23

Yondu

Carnage

Wolverine

Killmonger

Venom

Deathlok

Shang-Chi

Knull

Galactus

Thanos

Death

This deck aims to ramp into Galactus by turn five, using X-23’s energy advantage. Thanos offers an alternative win condition, and Shang-Chi serves as a tech option. The synergy between X-23 and Galactus provides a powerful combination to overcome opponents.

Substitutes: Nova, Electro

Each of these decks leverages X-23’s unique abilities in different ways, offering various strategies for players to explore. Whether it’s energy ramping with the Destroy deck, powerful combinations with the Galactus deck, or fitting into a Discard deck, X-23 brings innovation and versatility to deck building in Marvel Snap.

