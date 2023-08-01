Best Mirage decks in Marvel Snap: Clone your way to victory

Marvel Snap welcomes Danielle Moonstar, aka Mirage, a valiant X-Men member and a Valkyrie from Asgard. Let’s delve into some of the best Mirage decks you can use in Marvel Snap.

Known for her ability to create vivid illusions based on people’s emotions, Mirage brings a unique game-changing dynamic to Marvel Snap. Her signature move is to clone the lowest cost card from your opponent’s hand, giving it plus two power.

Mirage is a Series 4 card that you can snag from the Token Shop for 3,000 Collector’s Tokens. She’ll also be available as a Weekly Spotlight card during the Rise of the Phoenix season, which gives players a 25% chance of unlocking her via Spotlight Caches for one week.

Now, let’s explore Mirage’s ability and some of the most powerful Mirage decks you can start using in Marvel Snap.

Mirage’s Ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner Mirage’s ability to copy your opponent’s card not only gives you information but resources as well

Mirage is a 2-cost, 2-power card featuring a unique ability: “Copy the lowest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it +2 power.”

This ability of Mirage allows her to not only gain information about the opponent’s hand but also offers a strategic advantage by making use of the cloned card.

Cards like The Collector, Devil Dinosaur, Wong, Sarah, and Quinjet synergize perfectly with Mirage’s ability, leading to interesting deck strategies.

Best Mirage Decks in Marvel Snap

The versatility of Mirage’s ability allows her to fit into various deck types. Here are some of the best decks that include Mirage:

Mirage Thanos Control Deck

Psylocke

Luke Cage

Mirage

Armor

Jeff

Iron Lad

Blue Marvel

Devil Dinosaur

Professor X

Valkyrie

Spider-Man

Thanos

The Thanos Control deck is a strategy that focuses on controlling the pace of the game, disrupting the opponent’s plans, and gradually gaining an advantage.

Mirage’s ability to copy the lowest-cost card in the opponent’s hand into your hand, giving it plus two power, is particularly useful in this deck. This ability allows you to see a card from your opponent’s hand, giving you valuable information about their strategy and potential future plays.

In addition, the Thanos Control deck includes Devil Dino, which benefits from Mirage’s ability to replace herself. This keeps Dino large, adding to the deck’s power and control capabilities.

Mirage Bounce Deck

The Hood

Kitty Pryde

Iceman

Angela

Mirage

The Collector

Falcon

Mysterio

Bishop

Hit Monkey

Beast

Sera

In the Bounce Deck, Mirage is used as a cheap early-game card that can provide information and be bounced back to the hand for more value.

The key aspect of the Bounce Deck strategy is the ability to return cards to the hand. This can be used to replay Mirage multiple times, allowing you to copy more cards from your opponent’s hand and gain more value.

In addition, the deck includes cards like Kitty Pride, Angela, The Collector, and Beast as the main bounce tool. These cards work well with Mirage, enhancing the deck’s bounce strategy and providing additional ways to gain value.

Mirage Devil Dinosaur Deck

Quinjet

Mirage

The Collector

Zabu

Lady Sif

Ghost Rider

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Nick Fury

Devil Dinosaur

America Chavez

Helicarrier

In the Devil Dinosaur deck, Mirage plays a key role in generating cards and maintaining a large hand size, which is crucial for maximizing Devil Dinosaur’s power.

The deck also includes the underused Helicarrier and features a combo with Lady Sif and Ghost Rider. Mirage is beneficial in this deck as it helps pad out the early game and works well with both the Collector and Quinjet. The deck also includes Nick Fury for card generation and Shang Chi and Enchantress for removal.

Mirage is a dynamic addition to the Marvel Snap universe, providing new strategies for players to consider. Her unique ability of copying and strengthening opponent’s cards allows her to fit seamlessly into any deck and potentially swing the game in your favor. She’s definitely worth considering at just 3,000 Tokens.