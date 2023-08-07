Best Daken decks in Marvel Snap: Unleash the Muramasa Shard

Marvel Snap welcomes Daken, the cunning and ruthless son of Wolverine, ready to change the dynamics of the game. Let’s delve into some of the best Daken decks you can use in Marvel Snap.

Daken, also known as Akihiro, is the mutant son of Wolverine and his deceased wife Itsu. He possesses superhuman abilities akin to his father, such as a healing factor and retractable claws, and has the added advantage of pheromone manipulation. Now, his unique abilities have found their way into Marvel Snap, offering a fresh dynamic for players when building their decks.

Daken is a Season Pass card, meaning that players can acquire Daken by purchasing the “Big in Japan” Season Pass for $9.99 or the Premium+ version for $14.99.

Now, let’s dig deeper into Daken’s ability and some of the most powerful Daken decks you can start using in Marvel Snap.

Daken’s Ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner Daken is finally coming to Marvel Snap

Daken is a 3-cost, 4-power card featuring a unique On Reveal ability: “Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand.”

The Muramasa Shard is a 1-cost, 1-power card that, when discarded or destroyed, doubles Daken’s power.

Daken’s a card that can experience major power boosts, similar to Black Panther, Human Torch, and other cards that benefit from power doubling.

But if you’re unable to trigger Daken’s ability, he becomes a relatively weak option and therefore is countered by cards such as Armor, Cosmo, Leech, Shadow King, and even Master Mold, which can fill a player’s hand size.

Best Daken Decks in Marvel Snap

Because the Muramasa Shard increases Daken’s power when either discarded or destroyed, it means that Daken can be an excellent option in discard decks, destroy decks, and potentially some lockdown decks.

Daken Discard Deck

Morbius

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Daken

Storm

Lady Sif

Lockjaw

Dracula

Sword Master

MODOK

America Chavez

Apocalypse

The Daken Discard deck is basically a standard Discard setup that can vastly improve from Daken’s abilities. The deck includes cards like Morbius, which gets a power boost when a card is discarded, and Lockjaw for cycling cards.

Dracula, much like Daken, can potentially win a locked-down location on its own, as well, making for an excellent pairing with Storm. The goal of this deck is to discard as many cards as possible, including the Muramasa Shard, to trigger various abilities and power boosts.

Substitutes: Wolverine, The Collector, Hell Cow

Daken Destroy Deck

Deadpool

Yondu

Wolverine

Carnage

Bucky Barnes

Venom

Killmonger

Deathlok

Daken

Shang-Chi

Knull

Death

This Daken Destroy deck shouldn’t look too unusual to Marvel Snap players. Much like the Discard variation mentioned just before, this one sees Daken seamlessly fit into a standard Destroy setup and improve it immediately.

The deck plays much the same as a classic Knull Destroy deck, in which the objective is to destroy as many cards as possible, maximizing the power of Knull. Cards such as Carnage, Venom, Killmonger, and Deathlok allow a player to destroy a Muramasa Shard and double Daken’s power easily.

By Turn 6, the player should have easily destroyed enough cards to place Death down at no cost, making for a deadly finish to the game.

Substitutes: Nova, Sabretooth, Nimrod, Arnim Zola

Daken Lockdown Deck

Nova

Daredevil

Brood

Storm

Magik

Daken

Deathlok

Gambit

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Wong

Professor X

The idea behind this deck is to lock up a lane using Storm or Professor X and then use Daken to swing the power balance. To achieve this, the Daken Lockdown deck features power-boosting cards such as Nova and Silver Surfer.

Gambit paired with Wong provides a player with an interesting dynamic, as well, allowing you to discard the Muramasa Shard and destroy an opponent’s card in the same move.

And if you can’t activate Gambit, then look to Killmonger to not only destroy your Muramasa Shard but clear your opponent’s board as well.

Substitutes: Jeff, Juggernaut, Spider-Ham

Each of these decks utilizes Daken’s abilities in different ways, providing a variety of strategies for players to explore. Whether it’s restricting a lane with the Lockdown deck, boosting power with the Destroy deck, or discarding cards with the Discard deck, Daken offers a lot of potential for innovative deck building in Marvel Snap.

