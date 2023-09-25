Mobius M. Mobius steps into the world of Marvel Snap, ready to shake up the entire game with a unique and highly-anticipated ability. Let’s explore the best Mobius M. Mobius decks in Marvel Snap.

Players can purchase Mobius M. Mobius for just 3,000 tokens, considering the card launches as a Series 4 card and will also be available in Spotlight Caches.

This represents excellent value for those who are looking to add to their card collection and potentially avoid many of the game’s most annoying energy-cheating cards.

Whether you’re looking to simply slide Mobius M. Mobius into one of your existing decks or build a completely new deck list around him, we’ve got you covered in our guide for the best Mobius M. Mobius decks in Marvel Snap.

Mobius M. Mobius ability in Marvel Snap

Mobius M. Mobius is a 2-cost, 3-power card in Marvel Snap with an Ongoing ability: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.

Mobius is set to stop the energy-cheating rampage that’s happening right now in Marvel Snap, particularly the pivotal plays we’re seeing from the likes of Loki, Zabu, and Sera.

It synergizes well with many of the most common locations and also Wave, one card in particular, providing advantages in various deck builds and tilting game dynamics in energy cheat-heavy decks.

Mobius’ ability may be irrelevant against certain decks, however, with cards like Rogue and Enchantress able to counter it effectively.

Best Mobius M. Mobius decks in Marvel Snap

Mobius M. Mobius is a card that won’t necessarily have entire built decks around him but instead easily slot into many of the top-performing decks in Marvel Snap today. Expect to see Mobius emerge as one of the top-played cards, especially early, slotting into the likes of High Evo, Sera Control, and even the pesky Galactus decks that are making waves.

Mobius Sera Control

Nova

Kitty Pryde

Angela

Zabu

Scarlet Witch

Mobius M. Mobius

Sentinel

Bishop

Killmonger

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Sera

Sera Control just won’t go away. The archetype simply has too many answers and allows for excellent counterplay opportunities at almost every turn. Chucking Mobius M. Mobius into the mix gives the player yet another advantage as they can cash in on power-altering locations and also stop the likes of Loki and Zabu from dominating.

The strategy here is simple. Make sure you’re “losing” by Turn 6, so you can make your moves after your opponent and shut them down with the likes of Enchantress, Shang-Chi, or Killmonger.

Substitutes: Hit Monkey, Mysterio

Mobius Death Wave

Sunspot

Daredevil

Electro

Wave

Shang-Chi

Hobgoblin

Leader

Alioth

Doctor Doom

Galactus

Odin

Death

Sick of the Alioth & Galactus decks that are floating around lately? Join in on the fun with this setup that allows you to play Alioth/Leader and Death on Turn 6 to really decimate your opponent.

The goal here is to play Wave on turn five and potentially play Leader and Death on turn six, with Death possibly being free if eight cards have been destroyed.

Mobius allows Death to stay at zero cost when Wave is played, making it one crazy combination that is likely to be abused.

Substitutes: Yondu, Green Goblin, America Chavez

Mobius Ongoing

Ant-Man

Ebony Maw

Colossus

Mobius M. Mobius

Mister Fantastic

Captain America

Wave

Cosmo

Namor

Klaw

Spectrum

Onslaught

This deck allows players to make the most of Mobius’ Ongoing ability, building around the synergy with cards such as Spectrum, which gives all Ongoing cards +2 Power.

The Mobius Ongoing setup also makes use of lots of accessible cards that are easily attainable in early card pools and again looks to cash in on the brilliant Turn 6 play following Wave that will allow a player to play multiple 1 or 2-cost cards on the final turn up against a player who is limited to just one card.

Klaw and Onslaught also provide interesting counterplay against the lockdown meta that’s running wild right now.

Substitutes: Warpath, Orka, Devil Dinosaur, Lizard, Professor X

