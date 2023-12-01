Everything in Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season update: Release date, new cards, deck builder, more
Marvel Snap’s December 2023 season Hellfire Gala brings with it four new cards, two locations, and more. Learn everything about Marvel Snap’s December season right here.
The final Marvel Snap season of the year promises to be an elegant affair, as players will be invited to the Hellfire Gala.
With new locations, cards, and variants for players to collect, players are in for a wild end of the year.
Read all about Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala season here to learn about dates, prices, cards, locations, and more.
Contents
- Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season dates & price
- Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season new cards
- Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season new locations
Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season dates & price
The new Marvel Snap season will commence on December 5, 2023 and run through to January 2, 2024.
As is usually the case, the Marvel Snap Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99 and gives access to the premium reward track, enabling players to complete objectives to unlock all rewards.
Players who want to bypass some of the levels can do so by purchasing the Premium+ Season Pass at the price of $14.99, which allows players to skip the first ten tiers.
Players can also unlock free rewards throughout the Hellfire Gala season, even without purchasing any of the Premium options.
Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season new cards
The new Marvel Snap season will feature four new cards with unique abilities, including this month’s featured card. Sebastian Shaw will be available to those who purchase the Season Pass.
All other cards will become available via Spotlight Caches throughout November, with Blob entering the game on December 13, Havok on December 20, and Selene arriving on December 27.
Find out more about each of these cards below:
Sebastian Shaw
- Cost: 3
- Power: 4
- When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 Power (wherever this is).
Blob
- Cost: 6
- Power: 4
- On Reveal: Merge your deck into this. (and gain its total Power)
- Ongoing: Can’t be moved.
Havok
- Cost: 2
- Power: 1
- After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +3 Power.
Selene
- Cost: 1
- Power: 1
- On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power card in each player’s hand with -3 Power.
Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season new locations
This season will also introduce two new locations for players to interact with. Find out more about them below:
Castle Blackstone
- The player winning here gets +1 Energy each turn.
White Palace
- Copy the highest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand.
