Everything in Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season update: Release date, new cards, deck builder, more

Marvel Snap’s December 2023 season Hellfire Gala brings with it four new cards, two locations, and more. Learn everything about Marvel Snap’s December season right here.

The final Marvel Snap season of the year promises to be an elegant affair, as players will be invited to the Hellfire Gala.

With new locations, cards, and variants for players to collect, players are in for a wild end of the year.

Read all about Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala season here to learn about dates, prices, cards, locations, and more.

Article continues after ad

Contents

The new Marvel Snap season will commence on December 5, 2023 and run through to January 2, 2024.

Article continues after ad

As is usually the case, the Marvel Snap Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99 and gives access to the premium reward track, enabling players to complete objectives to unlock all rewards.

Players who want to bypass some of the levels can do so by purchasing the Premium+ Season Pass at the price of $14.99, which allows players to skip the first ten tiers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Players can also unlock free rewards throughout the Hellfire Gala season, even without purchasing any of the Premium options.

Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season new cards

The new Marvel Snap season will feature four new cards with unique abilities, including this month’s featured card. Sebastian Shaw will be available to those who purchase the Season Pass.

Article continues after ad

All other cards will become available via Spotlight Caches throughout November, with Blob entering the game on December 13, Havok on December 20, and Selene arriving on December 27.

Article continues after ad

Find out more about each of these cards below:

Sebastian Shaw

Cost: 3

3 Power: 4

When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 Power (wherever this is).

Blob

Cost: 6

6 Power: 4

On Reveal: Merge your deck into this. (and gain its total Power)

Ongoing: Can’t be moved.

Havok

Cost: 2

Power: 1

After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +3 Power.

Selene

Cost: 1

Power: 1

On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power card in each player’s hand with -3 Power.

YouTube: Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap Hellfire Gala season new locations

This season will also introduce two new locations for players to interact with. Find out more about them below:

Castle Blackstone

The player winning here gets +1 Energy each turn.

White Palace

Copy the highest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand.

While you’re here, check out our best deck guides for recent Marvel Snap cards here: Ms. Marvel Werewolf By Night | Black Knight | Man-Thing | Elsa Bloodstone | Mobius M. Mobius | Ravonna Renslayer | Alioth | Loki | Silver Samurai | X-23 | Daken | Mirage | Legion | Echo | Jean Grey | Phoenix Force