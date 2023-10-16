Best Black Knight Decks in Marvel Snap: Hela & Discard

Black Knight arrives in Marvel Snap, introducing a unique discard mechanic. Join us as we unveil the best Black Knight decks in Marvel Snap.

Black Knight will be available as a Spotlight Cache reward before later becoming available in the Token Shop for 6,000 credits.

Players who include Black Knight into their decks will discover a card that offers strategic depth and synergizes with some of the game’s most powerful discard cards.

Our guide breaks down the best Black Knight decks in Marvel Snap, ensuring you’re ready to rack up some discard wins this season.

Article continues after ad

Black Knight’s Ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner

Black Knight enters Marvel Snap as a 1-cost, 2-power card. His unique ability reads: “After you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s power (once per game).” The Ebony Blade, while costing 4, will have a power equivalent to the discarded card, making it a versatile option for discard players.

Article continues after ad

Black Knight’s synergy with discard decks is undeniable. High-power cards can fuel the Ebony Blade’s power, turning a discarded card into a potential powerhouse.

Article continues after ad

However, players should be cautious. The once-per-game limitation on the Ebony Blade means strategic timing is essential to get the most out of Black Knight’s ability. It’s crucial to decide when to discard a card to ensure the Ebony Blade is as powerful as possible.

Despite this, Black Knight’s unique ability to turn discards into powerful plays, combined with his synergy with top meta discard decks, positions him as a potential game-changer in Marvel Snap.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Black Knight Decks in Marvel Snap

Black Knight Discard Deck

Black Knight

Blade

Morbius

Wolverine

Colleen Wing

Gambit

Moon Knight

Lady Sif

Dracula

M.O.D.O.K

Apocalypse

America Chavez

With Black Knight as its centerpiece, this deck thrives on discarding cards to maximize the power of the Ebony Blade. Lady Sif and Blade offer consistent discard options for the player, allowing them to discard a high-power card safely.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Most importantly, Black Knight doesn’t detract from the standard discard gameplay, which is already reasonably strong in the current meta. With a well-timed discard, Black Knight can turn the tide of any match, making this deck a force to be reckoned with in Marvel Snap.

Article continues after ad

Substitutes: Silver Samurai, Daken

Hela Black Knight Deck

Black Knight

Blade

Morbius

Colleen Wing

Lady Sif

Sword Master

Dracula

Ghost Rider

M.O.D.O.K

Hela

Apocalypse

The Infinaut

The Hela Black Knight deck is a fusion of Hela’s powerful mechanics and Black Knight’s unique ability.

Article continues after ad

Again, Blade and Lady Sif feature here as the simple ways to discard a card and activate the Ebony Blade’s power. Dracula, M.O.D.O.K, and Apocolypse give the player the standard three-card combo here that is prominent in discard decks.

Most importantly, Hela steals the show by working with high-power cards such as The Infinaut to bring out maximum value on activation. And now, with Black Knight in the mix, every discarded card has the potential to turn the game on its head.

Article continues after ad

Substitutes: Magneto, America Chavez

See our other best deck guides for recent Marvel Snap cards here: Man-Thing | Elsa Bloodstone | Mobius M. Mobius | Ravonna Renslayer | Alioth | Loki | Silver Samurai | X-23 | Daken | Mirage | Legion | Echo | Jean Grey | Phoenix Force