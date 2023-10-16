Best Black Knight Decks in Marvel Snap: Hela & Discard
Black Knight arrives in Marvel Snap, introducing a unique discard mechanic. Join us as we unveil the best Black Knight decks in Marvel Snap.
Black Knight will be available as a Spotlight Cache reward before later becoming available in the Token Shop for 6,000 credits.
Players who include Black Knight into their decks will discover a card that offers strategic depth and synergizes with some of the game’s most powerful discard cards.
Our guide breaks down the best Black Knight decks in Marvel Snap, ensuring you’re ready to rack up some discard wins this season.
Black Knight’s Ability in Marvel Snap
Black Knight enters Marvel Snap as a 1-cost, 2-power card. His unique ability reads: “After you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s power (once per game).” The Ebony Blade, while costing 4, will have a power equivalent to the discarded card, making it a versatile option for discard players.
Black Knight’s synergy with discard decks is undeniable. High-power cards can fuel the Ebony Blade’s power, turning a discarded card into a potential powerhouse.
However, players should be cautious. The once-per-game limitation on the Ebony Blade means strategic timing is essential to get the most out of Black Knight’s ability. It’s crucial to decide when to discard a card to ensure the Ebony Blade is as powerful as possible.
Despite this, Black Knight’s unique ability to turn discards into powerful plays, combined with his synergy with top meta discard decks, positions him as a potential game-changer in Marvel Snap.
Best Black Knight Decks in Marvel Snap
Black Knight Discard Deck
- Black Knight
- Blade
- Morbius
- Wolverine
- Colleen Wing
- Gambit
- Moon Knight
- Lady Sif
- Dracula
- M.O.D.O.K
- Apocalypse
- America Chavez
With Black Knight as its centerpiece, this deck thrives on discarding cards to maximize the power of the Ebony Blade. Lady Sif and Blade offer consistent discard options for the player, allowing them to discard a high-power card safely.
Most importantly, Black Knight doesn’t detract from the standard discard gameplay, which is already reasonably strong in the current meta. With a well-timed discard, Black Knight can turn the tide of any match, making this deck a force to be reckoned with in Marvel Snap.
Substitutes: Silver Samurai, Daken
Hela Black Knight Deck
- Black Knight
- Blade
- Morbius
- Colleen Wing
- Lady Sif
- Sword Master
- Dracula
- Ghost Rider
- M.O.D.O.K
- Hela
- Apocalypse
- The Infinaut
The Hela Black Knight deck is a fusion of Hela’s powerful mechanics and Black Knight’s unique ability.
Again, Blade and Lady Sif feature here as the simple ways to discard a card and activate the Ebony Blade’s power. Dracula, M.O.D.O.K, and Apocolypse give the player the standard three-card combo here that is prominent in discard decks.
Most importantly, Hela steals the show by working with high-power cards such as The Infinaut to bring out maximum value on activation. And now, with Black Knight in the mix, every discarded card has the potential to turn the game on its head.
Substitutes: Magneto, America Chavez
