Best Echo decks in Marvel Snap: Protect and Counter

Marvel Snap just introduced another compelling character to its ranks with the release of Echo. Get your Spotlight Caches ready as we delve into some of the most promising Echo decks.

Raised by her father, William “Crazy Horse” Lincoln, Maya Lopez, alias Echo, overcame the challenges of her deafness to master an uncanny talent for duplicating any physical action she witnesses. A pawn in a larger game orchestrated by the infamous Kingpin, who took on a guardian role after her father’s death, Echo has been nurtured and manipulated to become a formidable weapon, perfecting both the performing arts and various forms of combat.

Echo’s integration into Marvel Snap has already sparked intrigue, especially considering her unique ability to negate an opponent’s Ongoing effects. In a landscape sometimes dominated by powerful Ongoing effects, Echo’s capabilities introduce a fresh dynamic to consider when building your next deck.

Echo is a Series 5 card and can be purchased from the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens. She’ll also be available as a Weekly Spotlight card during the Rise of the Phoenix season, in which players will have a 25% chance of unlocking her via Spotlight Caches for one week. With all that said, let’s delve further into understanding Echo’s ability and some of the most powerful Echo decks you can start using in Marvel Snap.

Echo’s Ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner

Echo is a 1-cost, 2-power card featuring a unique ability: “After your opponent plays an Ongoing card here, remove its abilities.”

Echo’s in-game effect is a direct translation of her real-life talent for mimicry with a clever twist. It reflects her ability to nullify the actions of others, leading to what will be many intriguing counter opportunities in Marvel Snap in the future. Just as in her story, Echo forces her opponents to reconsider their moves and adapt to a new style of play.

As a 1-cost card, Echo already has the potential to fit into a wide variety of decks, especially considering that there are several use cases. For instance, Echo can be used in a lane to prevent opponents from playing cards with Ongoing abilities (think Patriot, Darkhawk, Knull, and more). Echo also makes for a fascinating counter to Professor X, who uses an Ongoing ability to lock down a Location.

But arguably, the best use case for Echo is serving as a counter to Cosmo, which blocks On-Reveal effects from happening at a Location. If you’re playing a deck that’s heavy with On-Reveal plays, Echo might be the card for you.

Best Echo Decks in Marvel Snap

The newly-released Echo isn’t the type of card we can build entire decks around. Still, she has the potential to fit into existing decks as an alternative 1-cost option to the regularly seen Nebula, Sunspot, and Iceman.

Echo On-Reveal Deck

Sunspot

Echo

Scorpion

Ironheart

Wolfsbane

Storm

Wong

White Tiger

Gamora

Doctor Doom

Odin

America Chavez

On-Reveal decks aren’t dominating the meta right now, but a few variations of this deck are winning more often than not. For example, the relatively simple On-Reveal strategy of playing White Tiger, Doctor Doom, and Odin following Wong, which causes all of your On-Reveal effects to occur twice, is performing as well as usual.

But one of this deck’s biggest pitfalls has been an opponent’s Cosmo. Cosmo’s Ongoing ability prevents On-Reveal effects from happening at a location, and this well-placed counter can shut down your entire strategy.

This is where Echo comes in, particularly in Conquest games, where you can learn which cards your opponent uses.

Echo can prevent Ongoing effects from happening and would therefore render Cosmo’s ability useless. Now, for the first time, you can safely play your Wong, White Tiger, and Odin without fear of being countered.

Echo Thanos Kazoo Deck

Ant-Man

Echo

Ghost

Luke Cage

Armor

Jean Grey

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Professor X

Valkyrie

Spectrum

Thanos

Kazoo decks are another example of an archetype that isn’t a top performer but isn’t necessarily struggling in today’s meta either.

The Thanos/Kazoo setup is the most dominant of all Kazoo-style decks and relies on Ka-Zar buffing all of your 1-cost cards, giving them an extra +1 power. The card has perfect synergy with Thanos, who shuffles six 1-cost Infinity Stones into your deck at the start of the game.

But where does Echo come into all of this? Echo is another viable 1-cost card that can benefit from Ka-Zar’s ability while giving you some counterplay opportunities.

Again, Echo does seem most useful in Conquest Mode as you’ll begin to understand your opponent’s moves.

Echo Hela Deck

Echo

Morbius

Invisible Woman

Lady Sif

Jubilee

Hell Cow

Iron Man

M.O.D.O.K

Hela

Magneto

The Infinaut

Death

It’s starting to seem like Echo can fit into any deck.

Here, Echo slots into the now-popular Hela deck, in which she’ll provide further protection and enable you to get off your M.O.D.O.K and Hela combination behind Invisible Woman.

If you have The Living Tribunal, you can switch out Death or another alternative card for extra firepower across all three Locations.

With Echo now available in Marvel Snap, players can choose between Enchantress, Rogue, or Echo as their go-to counter for the sometimes pesky Ongoing abilities.