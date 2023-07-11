Best Jean Grey decks in Marvel Snap: Silver Surfer, Guardians of the Galaxy

The Marvel Snap universe continues to expand with the introduction of Jean Grey. Get your tokens ready as we prepare to showcase some of the best Jean Grey decks in Marvel Snap.

Known for her dramatic transformations into the Phoenix and Dark Phoenix, Jean brings a unique twist to the Rise of the Phoenix season, mirroring her infamous ability to control and manipulate. Her in-game effect harnesses her telepathic power, forcing both players to modify their initial moves according to her position.

However, Jean Grey’s addition to the game has already caused a stir as potential counters to her exciting ability aren’t working. Most notably, Enchantress isn’t able to shut down Jean’s Ongoing effect.

In light of this, let’s seize the opportunity to explore some of the most powerful Jean Grey decks in Marvel Snap.

Jean Grey’s Ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner

Jean Grey is a three-cost, three-Power card with a special Ongoing effect: “Players must play their first card here each turn (if possible).” Her in-game effect showcases her telepathic and psychic prowess, opening a new realm of strategic gameplay. It forces both players to limit their initial moves to the Location she occupies.

Filling the location Jean occupies with movable cards like Nightcrawler, Jeff, and Vision, or using controlling cards such as Polaris or Stegron, can enhance the impact of Jean’s effect on your opponents.

For those who prefer chaotic gameplay, combining Sandman with Jean to instigate a contest in a single location. A player can then dominate the board with cards, such as Doctor Doom, Hela, or Ultron, that allow multiple cards to be placed elsewhere.

Furthermore, moving Jean around the board is another strategic option with the help of characters like Cloak, Ghost-Spider, and Heimdall. But for now, let’s dive into some of the most promising Jean Grey decks to try in Marvel Snap.

Jean Grey Surfer Deck

Untapped

Nova

Goose

Brood

Silver Surfer

Storm

Cosmo

Jean Grey

Juggernaut

Killmonger

Polaris

Maximus

Spider-Man

The inclusion of Jean Grey, another three-cost card, propels the already powerful Silver Surfer decks to new heights. Silver Surfer provides a substantial +3 Power buff to all your three-cost cards, meaning Jean Grey will disrupt your opponent’s gameplay and gain significant power.

Just like any other Silver Surfer deck, the goal is to maximize Surfer’s effect with as many three-cost cards as possible. This deck incorporates cards that synergize well with Silver Surfer, such as Brood, Storm, Cosmo, Killmonger, and Maximus.

Most of these cards also work incredibly well alongside Jean Grey. Juggernaut is particularly disruptive, as you’ll easily be able to predict your opponent’s turns and move their cards. You can even lock down a spot with Goose and Jean Grey, restricting players from playing cards that cost four, five, or six at this location.

Jean Grey Guardians Deck

Untapped

Nebula

Rocket Raccoon

Star-Lord

Brood

Silver Surfer

Storm

Jean Grey

Juggernaut

Groot

Polaris

Drax

Gamora

Jean Grey meshes well with Guardians of the Galaxy cards, which often revolve around controlling or predicting gameplay at a specific location.

For example, Rocket Raccoon (1/2) gains +2 Power when an opponent plays a card at the same location on the same turn. More powerful versions of this effect also exist in this deck, with Star-Lord (2/2) who can gain another +3 Power if an opponent plays a card here this turn, and Gamora (5/7), who benefits from a +5 buff to Power when an opponent plays a card in the same location this turn.

And then there’s Nebula (1/1), who gains +2 Power each turn that your opponent doesn’t play a card here.

You can see the strategy already – placing Nebula on the board early, and then controlling gameplay with Jean Grey placed elsewhere, can yield multiple bonuses with both Nebula and forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy cards at this location.

Jean Grey Lockdown Deck

Untapped

Kitty Pryde

Nebula

Nightcrawler

Rocket Raccoon

Angela

Daredevil

Star-Lord

Jeff

Jean Grey

Professor X

Spider-Man

Gamora

This deck incorporates the aforementioned Guardians of the Galaxy strategy with cards having Location-specific effects. Versatile cards like Jeff and Nightcrawler let you play into a Jean Grey-controlled Location or move around the board as needed.

Professor X is a particularly strategic addition in this setup. Jean Grey’s ability to prevent opponents from playing cards at other locations allows the Jean Grey player to quickly fill up their side of the Location, place Professor X elsewhere, and lock down an area that may be left empty by an opponent.

Do note that this deck is particularly vulnerable to Killmonger, however.

With Jean Grey now in the mix, players will have to adapt their strategies and reconsider their first play each turn.